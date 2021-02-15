Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nancy Smash Open Thread: There Will Be Further Investigation

… “To protect our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,'” Pelosi wrote…

A commission of this nature would be established by a statute, passed by both chambers and signed into law by the President. The commission members would not be elected leaders and would be outside the government.

In a separate letter to House Democrats earlier this month, Pelosi wrote that it is “clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6.”…

In mid-January, Pelosi announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the “security infrastructure” of Capitol Hill in the wake of the attack.

“For the past few weeks, General Honoré has been assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on January 6 and how we must ensure that it does not happen again,” Pelosi wrote in her letter on Monday…

Earlier this month, Pelosi told reporters as she left a news conference that a 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection would look “different” than the one formed following the September 11, 2001, terror attack — and would have a greater emphasis on diversity.

“Different from 9/11. What were there, nine people? All white, one woman. It will look different,” she said at the time…

The Disloyal Opposition:

    73Comments

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      FRist ??

      Hurray!!! Lt. General Russel Honoré — who took over NOLA recovery after Katrina — will do a great job leading any investigation of the insurrection, how it was organized, who organized it, who paid for it, why they thought they could get away with it, all that!

    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      House Republicans “demand” answers from Nancy Pelosi on Capitol security? Well, it’s like my momma always said: “Some people have more nerve than sense.”

    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      SIETE

      I also support a commission to look into the events of 1/6. We may be getting our Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in a sense, after all

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Miss Bianca:

      1.6.21 = Benghazi II, the double-Benghaziing.

      “What did Hillary know and when did she start pretending to not know it?”

    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @Miss Bianca:

      I believe they think nerve is much more important than sense, that’s why they are full of nerve (or full of something) and have sold all their sense for $1.95. (Who ever bought their sense for $1.95 had already sold theirs.)

    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Miss Bianca:

      It’s just as outrageous as them acting scandalized that they have to go through metal detectors before entering House chambers. Everyone has to, Democrats and Republicans. What makes them so special?

    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      I continue to wait for Attorney General Garland to start the massive number of investigations we need into all the many forms of crminality of the last four years.  Sure, Congressional hearings and investigations are fine.  But they rarely result in the sort of prosecutions that actually deter malefactors.  And let’s be realistic: they won’t result in new *laws* that deter those malefactors, b/c those guys have half the Senate.

      We need prosecutions, and I’m getting fed up waiting for all those state AGs who supposedly have jurisdiction to get off their asses.

    15. 15.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Baud: But McConnell doesn’t have to explain why he left the Senate unprepared. Apparently Pelosi suffers from the same tragic flaw Hillary has.

    16. 16.

      Burnspbesq

      As long as nobody sees this commission as a substitute for grand juries, I guess I’m OK with it.

      But these people need to do hard time.

    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      I agree that the Congressional leaders need to be interviewed on this.  I think it says something about the Republicans that they see an interview as a threat rather than a basic part of due diligence.

    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      You’re absolutely correct. However, Republicans were in control of the Senate at the time. Even ignoring their roles in ratcheting up the anger that led to violence through their lies about the election, what’s their excuse?

    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: Not really.  There are committees in both Houses that appoint a Board, which oversees the USCP.  Any responsibility that Pelosi has, is equally shared with Yertle, at a minimum.

    29. 29.

      Millard Filmore

      @Benw:

       

      You can’t investigate, we already acquitted! WAH

      A perfect excuse for Republicans to vote against establishing the commission.

    31. 31.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Anne Laurie: If only one could stitch on a…  Y chromosome, when required.

      Republicans never pass up a chance to blame the victim but when it’s a female it’s even easier for them. “She was asking for it.”

    32. 32.

      Mike in NC

      Any Republican senator or congressperson found to have assisted the mob will need to lose their seat. Rudy Giuliani must be disbarred for inciting the rioters. Trump Jr should land in jail.

    38. 38.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Speaking of Claire McCaskill, she’s been a kickass political commentator on MSNBC now that she’s letting her dirty hippie flag fly. And I love when MSNBC teams up Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicole Wallace. Really must-see TV. No idea why they have Brian Williams around who seems entirely too focused on hearing himself use words.

    43. 43.

      germy

      Ron Johnson on WISN radio: "The fact of the matter is this didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me." https://t.co/CjL7S62mP0— Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) February 15, 2021

      The first line of the Officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal Act, which passed this week by unanimous consent, which means no Senator objected to the bill, is literally: "On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol Building was attacked by armed insurrectionists." https://t.co/rD3yTPBeqI— Liz Hempowicz (@lizhempowicz) February 15, 2021

    44. 44.

      Ivan X

      “…passed by both chambers…”

      Is that actually possible? I guess you only have to peel off three R Senators, though who knows how many of the original 7 want to get this behind them, now that they’ve exercised their act of “courage” against someone who is easy to loathe.

    48. 48.

      germy

      At least six people providing security for Roger Stone participated in the Capitol attack, our new Visual Investigation shows. Here's how the guards (all Oath Keepers) went from guarding Trump's longtime confidant to standing inside the Capitol on Jan. 6: https://t.co/h2IU3jwxcE

      — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) February 14, 2021

    50. 50.

      Mary G

      Coryn of Texas is  blocking Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary. His state can’t handle its own energy business and he has the nerve to toady to his oil & gas donors.

      Like Scott says,

      Grrr.

    54. 54.

      LurkerNoLonger

      House Speaker Pelosi announces plans for a “9/11-type commission” to look in to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

      *Palpatine laugh* Gooood. Gooood.

    55. 55.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Roger Moore:

      Oh I get it’s because they’re privileged assholes who think the rules don’t apply to them. But framing it the way I did correctly makes them look unreasonable and the privileged assholes they are

    58. 58.

      dm

      I hope this is the start of many commissions, really.  The last four years have shown the need for a lot of changes to how things are done in government with the reliance on norms, a sense of decency, a sense of shame to keep things on the rails.

    72. 72.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Sometimes people remember the Zoom at the last minute and say so in a thread, so I am half participating in both places.

      I’m not the biggest zoomer ever, so I do a lot more listening than talking.

