Be careful out there, jackals…

Bison at 35 below zero. Yellowstone National Park, USA. Photographer by Tom Murphy Photography pic.twitter.com/k1g1UdNjLL — Karrie Flannigan (@Karrie1313) February 13, 2021

Better still, don’t be out there at all!

Especially if you’re in Texas or thereabouts. I know it’s objectively colder & snowier in the Midwest — I lived in Michigan for fifteen years — but Chicago / Minneapolis / Salt Lake City are prepared for sh*t like this. Texas, not so much, I’m told.

“All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm.” Snow and ice storms are dipping into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast. Storms are also expected to deliver ice and up to 12 inches of snow across parts of the southern Plains. https://t.co/F1555oEVS0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2021

Following a request from Gov. Greg Abbott, the White House issued a federal emergency declaration Sunday for Texas due to the winter weather. This allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance and help with care and shelter statewide. https://t.co/HhrX3igRFK — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 15, 2021

Guess Kyle Biedermann’s secessionist cosplay will have to wait until after the federal checks clear.

But seriously — I’m glad Gov. Abbott’s proud GOP independence didn’t keep him from asking for help, and that our current President doesn’t divide the country into ‘very fine states‘ and ‘who cares about those losers who didn’t vote for me anyways.’

Also, this is probably Too Soon, but the replies are pure gold…

Roads in Dallas are snowy and icy and the government is telling me to stay home or I might die. But this is infringing on my FREEDOM and we need to keep the economy OPEN. I will drive the speed limit on untreated overpasses because I REFUSE to live in fear. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 15, 2021



(To reiterate: Stay the hell home. Even if *you* know how to drive in weather like this, think of all your lovely neighbors who *don’t*.)