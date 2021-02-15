Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Freezing

Be careful out there, jackals…

Better still, don’t be out there at all!

Especially if you’re in Texas or thereabouts. I know it’s objectively colder & snowier in the Midwest — I lived in Michigan for fifteen years — but Chicago / Minneapolis / Salt Lake City are prepared for sh*t like this. Texas, not so much, I’m told.

Guess Kyle Biedermann’s secessionist cosplay will have to wait until after the federal checks clear.

But seriously — I’m glad Gov. Abbott’s proud GOP independence didn’t keep him from asking for help, and that our current President doesn’t divide the country into ‘very fine states‘ and ‘who cares about those losers who didn’t vote for me anyways.’

Also, this is probably Too Soon, but the replies are pure gold…


(To reiterate: Stay the hell home. Even if *you* know how to drive in weather like this, think of all your lovely neighbors who *don’t*.)

    Baud

      Baud

      But seriously — I’m glad Gov. Abbott’s proud GOP independence didn’t keep him from asking for help, and that our current President doesn’t divide the country into ‘very fine states‘ and ‘who cares about those losers who didn’t vote for me anyways.’

      This needs to be an affirmative selling point for us. Make goodness popular again. Too many people think we can win by playing the GOP’s cynical, hate-driven game better than the GOP does. But no one is going to vote for Republican lite when they can vote for the real thing.

    JPL

      JPL

      Dallas is not suppose to be above freezing until Friday.   This is good news for plumbers, the pool repair industry  and landscapers.  brrr   I think Corner Stone lives in the Dallas area.

      The high temperatures in GA are in the forties, which is fine by me.

    7. 7.

      Percysowner

      I’m in Ohio so I’m not facing that bad weather Thank Dog but it’s supposed to get nasty. However, today I get my first jab so I’m going to face the snow. I’ll take it slow and steady.

    Zzyzx

      Zzyzx

      Typical. Seattle gets its biggest snow in decades and crickets from the national press. It goes back east and suddenly “OMG!!!!” ;)

      I actually like being mostly forgotten about because when Trump was threatening us last year, i didn’t think he actually knew where Seattle was.

    11. 11.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Zzyzx: That’s how we feel here about hurricanes. A near constant threat 6 months of the year and as soon as one gets near NY, it’s the storm of the century.

    JAFD

      JAFD

      Greetings from New Jersey, where forecast is for cold rain, freezing rain, and/or sleet today.  Ho-hum

      Talking about snow Thursday, when I’ve appointment for second jab.  Remind me in October to get meself a pair of boots or galoshes that can deal with a foot of snow and slushpuddles.

      Finished off carton of oatmeal this morn, opened reserve.

      Back when I was young, the world was new, gas was a quarter a gallon and dinosaurs romed beyond the Susquehanna…  the books of Things for Boys and Girls To Do On Rainy Days all had sections “Umpteen Dozen Useful Things To Make From Empty Oatmeal Cartons”

      Plans for such projects seem nought to be found these days…

    Zinsky

      Zinsky

      22 degrees below zero currently in Minneapolis (that’s ambient air temperature).  I plan on going for a walk later today.  Yes, Minnesotans know how to dress for it….

    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Some of the worst winter storms I’ve been thru were in Texas.

      Currently -2F here. Gonna get all the way up to 5 today. Looking for about 10″ or so of snow. That’ll teach me to complain about a lack of real winter weather here.

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Perhaps the most significant seasonal disturbance here in my damp and humid swamp are the mating cries of Limpkins. Seriously, these are LOUD birds! There’s one just outside right now screeching its head off. They can wake you up from a dead sleep (it goes on all night) and make it necessary to pause conversations and TV shows because you can’t hear a damn thing.

    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      Get back to me in the summer. :P

      -7 in my neighborhood here in the Denver core. It’s -11 out at the airport…which is stupid because I don’t know anybody who lives at the airport. That from the late George Carlin’s hippy, dippy weatherman, Al Sleet.

    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’d welcome a good honest snowstorm. The problem in this area is that it always seems to be hovering around freezing, so every storm turns into freezing rain. Or just straight rain. We had a light ice storm yesterday morning which was just enough to turn every sidewalk into a skating rink. Made walking the dog fun.

    debbie

      debbie

      A balmy 19 degrees here. Single digits only at night, happily, but this fucking snow won’t be stopping until Thursday. My back is not looking forward to sweeping snow off my car a few times.

    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      Wow, it’s relatively balmy 2 above here in Chicago, though the usually respectable windchill is around -15. Bit of snow due through tomorrow. Don’t know if there’s much ice on the Lake yet –haven’t been by the shore in some days. Not due above freezing until the weekend; been below 20 for well over a week. Best winter we’ve had in several years, though far from severe. (I like a really cold season in the mix.)

    satby

      satby

      @tom: I think so too. I don’t mind cold at all, and if it’s going to be cold I prefer snow on the ground to protect the plants, but I hate to drive in the bad winter weather because even up north a lot of idiots do it badly. I’ve already been out twice today to walk the dogs and feed the ferals across the street (no sign of them yet). Wish I could stay home, but have to go to work.

    36. 36.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Relieved that here in Northern Virginia that the roads are clear and that the weather is relatively good , as I have a diagnostic mammogram this morning. I’m sitting in the waiting room right now, and I’m a bit freaking out at being around so many people.

    geg6

      geg6

      Not so cold here, which is the problem.  Temps are hovering just above and just below freezing, so the NWS is calling for freezing rain  and anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow before it’s all over some time tomorrow morning.  The snow doesn’t bother me much because we’ll just call our plow guy and that will be the end of that.  But the quarter inch of ice may mean the plow guy may not be able to get here.  Just glad I don’t need to go anywhere until Wednesday, my day to hold down the office.  By then, it’s supposed to clear for a day before we get a second snow dump for Thursday and Friday.  A little over a month until spring!

    39. 39.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Kayla Rudbek: Fingers crossed for you. I had mine in January. I was similarly freaked out about being around so “many” people, but thankfully all was fine. My theory was that going first thing in the morning would lower the risk of contagion.

    John S.

      John S.

      @scribbler: The invasive species known as Florida man and Florida woman have really taken a toll on this state. There’s a particularly destructive sub-species known as Florida man governor that has just been devastating for the past several decades.

    Danielx

      Danielx

      Expecting close to a foot of snow by tonight, but ye olde trusty snowblower is ready and equally trusty old Subaru is good also. NOT planning to go anywhere…only good thing about pandemic is having all the essentials on hand rather than having to venture out.

    John S.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: Fucking limpkins! We live on a canal that feeds into the Everglades, and we get them all the time — right behind our bedroom window. My wife HATES those things.

      ETA: Fun fact, they used their mating calls as a basis for the raptor noises in Jurassic Park.

    44. 44.

      mrmoshpotato

      🎶If you’re ever right now down in Texas, look me up freeze your butt🎶

      8 degrees in Dallas!

      3 here in Chicago, and the building’s boiler just kicked on.

      Stay safe everyone.

    evodevo

      evodevo

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
        Yep..same for us here in KY, but 0 degrees still a day out, evidently…gets here by Weds…hoping the wood holds out till the end of the week. I don’t like cutting when it’s zero…

    47. 47.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On the positive side, I couldn’t have picked a better time to be homebound and prohibited from driving while wearing a thigh to ankle cast, an additional immobilizing brace, and eating opiates like they’re M&Ms.

      And no, I don’t really like them, am tapering and REALLY don’t like the feeling that Smooth Move tea gives my crappy gut.

    48. 48.

      Anonymous At Work

      In Texas, legends do speak of “frozen sky water” but most think it is only a myth used by car insurance companies to charge more money.

    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: Cliff cave flash flooded after 5″ of rain fell in a half hour. The flash flood I got caught in on the Current River was 7″ over 3 hours. NWS sends out Flash Flood watches. It’s weather.

    52. 52.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Also, too, we can enjoy Presidents Day sales with pride again. Yay! 

      They all famously loved good deals on a new mattress or a chest of drawers!

    DanielsBob

      DanielsBob

      @MagdaInBlack: ​
       February seems to be the new January here in northern IL, at least this year. From a comment I recall you posting some time ago, I believe we were almost neighbors growing up, though I’m a few (or more) years your senior. I grew up in southeast DeKalb county a couple of miles from the Kane county line. Sports rivals in the Little Ten.

    evodevo

      evodevo

      @Danielx: ​
        I finally broke down and put a couple studded snow tires on the back of my ’97 subaru wagon…the driveway is straight uphill and solid ice right now. Our four-wheel truck almost didn’t make it up last night. The subaru didn’t even notice….LOVE that car…

    frosty

      frosty

      Currently in the Keys on our 7th Annual Snowbird Road Trip. Our sons flew down from PA to join us and they’re really happy to be here instead of there.

