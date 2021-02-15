Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread

We’re getting mollywolloped with a snow storm today, and I am loving it. This has been, from my perspective, a fantastic winter. We have had a ton of snow (by our standards), it’s been nice and cold and my sinuses have no really blown up since December, and it has been pretty and quiet because of all the snow. Not to mention, it means fewer people galavanting around without fucking masks on. It means that it might have been cold long enough that it killed off some bugs, and all the stone fruit trees can do a proper reset. I am down with it.

What is going down your way?

  • Jeffery
  • rikyrah

