WATCH: Mask revelers celebrate a muted Venice Carnival pic.twitter.com/2NSFtz3Adl — Reuters (@Reuters) February 13, 2021





The US administered 1.8 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 53.8 million, or 16.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.69 million shots per day. 11.8% of Americans have received at least one shot; 4.4% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Q2tVyQ0sv5 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 15, 2021

In the just over 6 weeks since 2021 began, more than 140,000 people in the United States have died from #Covid19.

Numbers like these are hard to fathom, so think of it this way. It's as if the population of Pasadena, Calif., or of Dayton, Ohio, had been killed by Covid. pic.twitter.com/jdGhTszWAZ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 15, 2021

The US had +64,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.2 million, the lowest figure since October 20. The 7-day moving average fell to below 93,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 3 (Election Day). pic.twitter.com/BU6AhiEgqX — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 15, 2021

It’s 150 million now https://t.co/nfduQzLgZs — Dustin Moskovitz (@moskov) February 14, 2021

Average daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have dipped below 100,000 for the first time since early November. The seven-day rolling average was well above 200,000 for much of December and January, according to Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/y1iSE0SxCJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2021

Ironically, we haven't got down to the peak of the first 2 surges in the United States, yet so many states are relaxing their mitigation measures or never implemented any (While we've watched the impact of B.1.1.7 in UK, Israel, Ireland, Portugal, thinking it can't happen here) pic.twitter.com/VT41W18zAE — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 15, 2021

it’s pretty clear that covid cases spiked after thanksgiving and christmas and then had a huge drop. it’s crazy how the thing that was going to happen did end up happening. just mind boggling. — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 14, 2021

======

Coronavirus: Is the pandemic finally coming to an end in India? https://t.co/HmPmsxIllV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 15, 2021

South Korea eases coronavirus curbs, to announce vaccine plan https://t.co/h671iXY71U pic.twitter.com/H6KUzJLZOH — Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2021

Japan has formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and says it will start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries. https://t.co/zIAREYJDrZ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2021

Japan's economy shrinks 4.8% in 2020 due to Covid https://t.co/OyDIPsmp8z — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 15, 2021

Russia confirmed 14,207 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 4,086,090https://t.co/vu0sVMtJVo — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 15, 2021

As new variants spread in France, some health officials want a 3rd lockdown. Tougher masking rules have been ordered now that the B117 variant, in particular, is causing a large majority of coronavirus cases around the French port city of Dunkirk https://t.co/rV478c4HJV pic.twitter.com/sK3XqZy8KS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 14, 2021

Britain hits a key goal: Offering at least 1 COVID-19 shot to 15 million people, about 22% of its population. Now the government has a battle on its hands over when to lift a national lockdown. https://t.co/0nOhVS9Cuy — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 14, 2021

New Zealand health officials say they’ve found no evidence the coronavirus has spread further in Auckland, raising hopes the restrictions of a new three-day lockdown might be short-lived. https://t.co/OZJWWVKF1R — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2021

UN Security Council is going to debate global vaccine access: https://t.co/6C11H2w7DJ They're reporting it was Britain's request. Don't know about that, but the Vatican called for it in early February https://t.co/UiKMtWDiMq — Hilda Bastian, PhD (@hildabast) February 14, 2021

======

SARSCoV2 may never go away but while it won't be a pandemic virus in the future, it could change into mild annoyance https://t.co/vBRzOeBMyu via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 14, 2021

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines on children 12 and older. They hope to have results by late summer. https://t.co/QzwmcR2mFC — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2021

Scientists still debate whether millions of cheap, fast COVID-19 diagnostic kits will help control the pandemic. Here’s why. https://t.co/WT8PlRK3sY — Nature (@nature) February 14, 2021

A new artificial intelligence algorithm uses chest x-ray severity scores & other variables during emergency department visits to predict which COVID19 patients will be intubated or will die. This proof-of-concept model eventually might be used for triage https://t.co/HryTOgJ6FS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 14, 2021

=====

U.S. governors are easing restrictions, but the virus-variant news keeps getting worse. The variant, also known as B.1.1.7, is spreading rapidly in the United States, doubling roughly every 10 days, a recent study found https://t.co/VjfsC1zGdT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 14, 2021

Cold weather and the U.S.’s homeless crisis have long been a fatal mix that community advocates and public officials have struggled to address. But this winter, the coronavirus has added a dangerous new complication. https://t.co/sqdzU1jJMQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2021

Lack of health services and transportation impede access to vaccine in communities of color https://t.co/VEw8Aqq4vo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 14, 2021

"Chinatown kind of became a ghost town." San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood has been struggling through the pandemic. This year’s Lunar New Year marks a full year of the coronavirus’ impact on the neighborhood. #LunarNewYear ??: @CaronCreighton pic.twitter.com/6sesioV9Y1 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 14, 2021

'This strain is in blue states': Ron DeSantis blows off coronavirus mutations in Florida https://t.co/jKz9bpvxpT — Kim Carroll (@Kimquilts2) February 15, 2021

Rep. Lesko: Hispanic people are 'very good workers' — but shouldn't get vaccines https://t.co/LnVyJUvsD4 — Latino Political Ave (@LatPoliticalAve) February 13, 2021