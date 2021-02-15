Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 14-15

This post is in: ,


  • Central Planning
  • Chyron HR
  • Gvg
  • Mary G
  • NeenerNeener
  • Nelle
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Sebastian
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 177. Deaths at 1069
      Positivity at 2.2%
      323 in the hospital, 74 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 35% ICU beds available

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      I have been trying to get a vaccination appointment for weeks. Reading stories, following every link, signing up for notifications.

      I went to order some groceries.
      Get to the website, and they have, click on here for the pharmacy and vaccine information. I do it, thinking that I am going to get the same

      ” just sign up and you will be notified ” that I got at CVS, Walgreens and Wal-Mart.

      I just got an appointment for THIS THURSDAY!!😳😳

    6. 6.

      Gvg

      Lasko is Arizona. Glad she isn’t Florida, although we are bad in different ways, I can’t imagine a GOP rep saying that here…I am hoping deSantos loses in 2022. I can’t judge because I haven’t seen the appeal for any republican in 15 years. They are all so toxic.
      I have seen Covid vaccination people at my local grocery store. They didn’t seem busy yet.

    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/14 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 153 domestic confirmed cases (134 moderate and 19 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at the epicenter village of the epicenter township in Gaocheng District. The case was placed under nominal home quarantine on 1/3, at the outset of the outbreak, and was placed under centralized quarantine on 1/10, with all the other residents from villages with concentrated outbreaks. The case had tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times throughout, and negative on antibodies once. The case developed a fever on 2/13 and was sent to hospital via negative pressure ambulance. It is not clear whether the case had been released from centralized quarantine before developing symptoms, and whether the case was infected before, during or after centralized quarantine. I recall that centralized quarantine at Shijiazhuang has been 21 days, followed by another 7 days of at home observation. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. Currently, there are 132 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 33 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 27 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 92 domestic confirmed (62 moderate and 30 mild) & 93 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 19 confirmed cases recovered & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 64 domestic confirmed & 61 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 14 domestic confirmed case recovered & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 28 domestic confirmed & 32 asymptomatic cases there. 3 sub-districts remain at High Risk. 1 sub-district, 1 township & 1 village were re-designated from Medium Risk to Low Risk. 3 sub-districts &1 townships remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 108 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 6 serious, 73 moderate and 27 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, there are 2 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • At Tonghua, 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 83 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village, 9 buildings & 13 residential compounds were re-designated from High Risk to Low Risk. 3 buildings & 13 residential compounds within Dongchang District remain at High Risk.
      • At Changchun, there are currently 23 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The Medium Risk township has been re-designated as Low Risk.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/14 China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases, 10 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Zambia (via Nairobi) & Bahrain (via Muscat); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mozambique; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Mozambique & South Africa
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Niger (via Paris CdG)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Pakistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Algeria & Egypt, and an Egyptian national coming from Egypt
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt

       

      Overall in China, 61 confirmed cases recovered, 39 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,615 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 637 active confirmed cases in the country (236 imported), 11 are in critical/serious condition (3 imported), 396 asymptomatic cases (283 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 10,129 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/15 Hong Kong reported 9 new cases, 5 imported (from Indonesia, the Philippines, India & Poland) & 4 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

    9. 9.

      Chyron HR

      ‘This strain is in blue states’: Ron DeSantis blows off coronavirus mutations in Florida

      “I know last time we said the virus would only kill Democrats and ni**ers, but this time the virus will DEFINITELY only kill Democrats and ni**ers!”

    15. 15.

      Central Planning

      I just got my in-laws (in their 80s) registered. Appointment is about 5 weeks out, but at least they are in. Monroe County, NY has the shittiest registration website. Ugh.

    16. 16.

      Mary G

      @rikyrah: Hurray! 🤗

      It is a shock when you’ve been clicking and clicking and suddenly there it is.

      The OC continues to improve rapidly; finally we have 15% ICU beds available. CA vaccination counts are a mess. We now have a second super site in the parking lot of a university so things are progressing.

