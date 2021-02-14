FRIEND: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?
ME: https://t.co/my6uRxs5p8
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) February 13, 2021
Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter. pic.twitter.com/fMcdwf2j20
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2021
Republican version:
This is a real tweet from an adult male politician https://t.co/ZiWHnk359p
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 14, 2021
"Adult male politician" is underestimating the problem. The guy is the incumbent Attorney General of Indiana. https://t.co/qzJFHCrBYG
— Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) February 14, 2021
SCIENCE!
happy valentine’s day from my favourite Russian Arctic scientific research institute:
“Love is… being inseparable, like a pair of sensors on a thermobalance mast.” pic.twitter.com/5utff4UCci
— Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) February 14, 2021
“Love is — introducing him to your family” pic.twitter.com/ep5cP0FGcg
— Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) February 14, 2021
SARCASM!
For Valentine's Day, I'd like to share this series of beautiful Soviet propaganda posters about a Russo-Chinese interracial same-sex couple, relaying the story of their love, from the first steel-mill selfie together to raising an orchard and a wonderful family.#LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/1X7mjakbsK
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) February 14, 2021
