Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dreaming of A Better Spring

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dreaming of A Better Spring

In an anxious winter, the garden still offers consolation“:

Deep into this pandemic winter, it can be hard to remember what a refuge gardens were last spring and summer.

In those frightening early days of COVID-19, victory gardens and household vegetable plots sprang up all over. Seed companies reported shortages. Hardware stores saw a run on garden tools. Millions found comfort, release and a sense of safety outdoors with their hands in the dirt…

“From December to March, there are for many of us three gardens — the garden outdoors, the garden of pots and bowls in the house, and the garden of the mind’s eye,” Katherine S. White, an editor and writer at The New Yorker and an avid gardener, wrote several decades ago.

As we round the bend into February, and with the hope that vaccines will bring real change, all three of those gardens offer a promise of light.

To the eye, there’s little in a winter garden that can compare to spring and summer’s binge-worthy drama of growing, blooming and buzzing. Only the most serious gardeners (or those in warmer climates) can keep the growing going outside, using cold frames, fabric or plastic tunnels, and other techniques.

But there are smaller joys to be had. The trees’ bare branches make for beautiful silhouettes, and better views of birds and sunsets. Landscape photographer Larry Lederman, author of the recent book “Garden Portraits,” recommends getting to know your garden better in the winter, when “everything is bare and you can see the bones of the landscape.”…

Houseplants are hot now, and Instagram is full of plant influencers posting photos.

New technologies make it easier to grow plants anywhere indoors, with or without soil. The plants offer not only beauty, but the rewards of caring for living things and seeing them grow.

Indoor vegetable gardening, too, has become especially popular both as a food source and as a family activity. For instance, you can buy organic mini-farms in Mason jars, cans and boxes — all intended for the windowsill. You can grow mushrooms in their cardboard box with just a spritzer, or set up a large jar of tomatoes adding nothing but water…

Which brings us to the third garden: the one we imagine and plan.

I shall never have the garden I have in my mind, but that for me is the joy of it; certain things can never be realized and so all the more reason to attempt them,” the author/gardener Jamaica Kincaid once said…

I have to dig out my copy of Kincaid’s My Garden Book… which, as a number of outraged Amazon reviewers will inform you, is *not* a book about gardening, but a memoir / meditation by an excellent writer in a sort of internal dialogue with the idea(s) of gardening. Excellent February reading!

What’s going on in your garden planning, this week?

    21 Comments

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: I assume still breathing because somebody would have told me if it was otherwise. ;-) Didn’t get to see either of them last week, tomorrow looking unlikely due to the weather. So we’re suffering withdrawals.

      The NOLA grandbaby is coming along fine and due in 1 1/2 months. They’ve changed their minds on her name and I’ve already forgotten the new name. shrug They may change their minds yet again.

      Got a due date for my 3rd STL grandchild: early September, just a few weeks before his/her big sister’s b-day.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      @MazeDancer: yeah, big weather system! I wish I could stay home during it. The urge to hibernate is strong 😴

      edit: checking the forecast, next Sunday will be the first day in more than two weeks it will get above freezing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      Oh, and Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! I have to hurry up and leave Valentina a happy birthday message, though I think I should have done it yesterday. The date line always messes me up on birthday greetings.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      Well I guess we here in balmy Southern MD should consider ourselves lucky, where it’s 26 and drizzling, adding to the quarter inch or so of ice we got yesterday. Happy to not be going anywhere today, even if I were to chisel the ice off the truck.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      It’s just rainy and shitty here and will be for a couple of days. The collards, kale and turnips are thriving and the wetlands behind the house are WET!  I presented some ceramics, a card as roses so now all I have to do is make my annual Valentine shaped polenta in red sauce!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gvg

      The last few days have been too warm for sweaters. Expecting rain. I’d be gardening if I wasn’t still in pain from tooth extraction. I hope to make more seed orders today. I stopped off at one of the University gardens Thursday to look at camellias. My own few are doing nicely. Wondering if the local Botanic garden will be in crowded enough for me to check their out. Maybe since it looks rainy, enough other people will stay home.
      Lettuce is doing fine and some broccoli could be harvested. Local farmers say to plant beans on Valentine’s Day. I did last year, but I am still achy from my dental issues so I think I will wait till next weekend. Roses are starting to bloom. I cut a bouquet for my mother yesterday as their old dog died. Winter is close to being over here. Pollen season will come soon. I will be on the lookout for neighbors that actually throw away bags of leaves. I have a new to me mulcher so I can shred the leaves into faster compost to improve my soil. Learning from last year to already have pest control on hand before the problems. Last year their were shortages of common supplies because of so many more gardeners than usual.
      I have a coleus order coming soon. This year, I actually put in the order before they were out of things.Rosy dawn coleus

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cermet

      One can have a ‘garden’ in the winter – create a planted aquarium (with or without water depending on the plants one wants or if they also want colorful fish.)

      Planted aquariums (esp. aquartic) are very beautiful and do require a good bit of periodic work useful in keeping one occupied. The aquartic ones also require weekly testing of water parameters adding a bit of scientific fun. Keeping such an enclosed eco-system stable is a great lesion in just how much our environment substains us.

      When its snowing and/or icy out, watching the fish swim in a heavily planted tank is very relaxing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jager

      43 degrees at the foot of Mt. Conejo, warms up to the low 70s in SoCal today. We’ve planted two new rose bushes, filled a huge pot with color-coordinated flowers, and redid the window boxes on the garage. I had the world’s tallest lawn guy help me move a 4-foot fern from the backyard to the front last Wednesday, we’ll see how it does in its new spot. Our tiny lawn is healthy. In about a month the tomatoes hit the dirt. BTW the lawn guy is 6 foot 6, his co-worker is around 5-6. Esteban has to fold himself in half to drive his old Toyota pickup.

      Reply

