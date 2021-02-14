House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the senators who made Donald Trump's acquittal possible as a ‘cowardly group of Republicans’ and blamed McConnell for not allowing the House to deliver the impeachment charge to the Senate while Trump was still in the White House pic.twitter.com/cVu6gtT8uL — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2021

I didn’t jump in on the WITNESSES NOW debate earlier, because I remember all too vividly the Repubs lying and showboating during the Iraq-Contra hearings, which made it possible for that era’s monsters to finish destroying the evidence, sometimes by killing (even more) nameless not-American people. Those hearings not only gave VP Bush (and, later, his even more vile spawn) a free pass to the Oval Office, they made Oliver North a celebrity, and wealthy — and those were the days before GoFundMe.

What I said or didn’t say hear wasn’t gonna change anybody’s calculations, most specifically those of the Democrats running Impeachment Two, and I’m willing to accept their political acumen in this area is more to the point than mine. YMMV…



And there it is from @StaceyPlaskett — the clearest explanation for why no witnesses: "Other individuals who may have been there with the president were not friendly…to us and would have required subpoenas and months of litigation." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 13, 2021

Biden statement late Saturday on the Senate impeachment vote. pic.twitter.com/jznihzyCm0 — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 14, 2021

Why did Dems take this action? McConnell made it clear that there would be no other Senate business during the trial. Weeks without Merrick Garland & other confirmations, no Covid relief bill. Dems could get no other material witnesses w courage to testify. No votes would change. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 13, 2021

I mean, I don't think that impeachment was a bad idea. You do it because it's the right thing to do. But it was always going to end this way and it's not likely it has long term electoral impacts either. — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) February 13, 2021

there is one nominally functional if occasionally feckless party and one that is thoroughly corrupted and operates almost wholly on malign intent and bad faith. https://t.co/l0QdW6kwZx — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 13, 2021

the new democratic administration has already made life immeasurably better for immigrants, asylum seekers, trans members of our military, and other groups. so i will be voting for that party while occasionally being very frustrated at them. everybody can do their own thing. — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 13, 2021

I realize we’re in the moment and whatever happened just now looms large but the idea that “Dems folded and didn’t call witnesses” is going to be the thing people remember about this episode even days from now is totally nuts, sorry. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 13, 2021

I hate to be that guy but from a political standpoint, most voters don’t care about the trial, would rather the Senate focus on COVID relief, and delaying the trial will not change the outcome. It’s bitterly disappointing but politically this is the right move for Dems — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 13, 2021

…when you realize you will have to cover boring-ass legislative wrangling… https://t.co/FB5nuP8b7s — Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) February 13, 2021

Does it suck that Trump isn’t going to face consequences for this? Absolutely. Is it Democrats fault that he won’t? Not at all and if you think it is you’re just not thinking very clearly. As always, this is Republicans fault and you are doing what they want by not blaming them. — Tiger Beat Anarchy ???????? (@SJGrunewald) February 13, 2021

Also recall that there is pretty decent evidence that stuff like checks and geneous UI is what kept Trump afloat, and do that. — Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) February 13, 2021