Procedural Open Thread: The Work Continues

I didn’t jump in on the WITNESSES NOW debate earlier, because I remember all too vividly the Repubs lying and showboating during the Iraq-Contra hearings, which made it possible for that era’s monsters to finish destroying the evidence, sometimes by killing (even more) nameless not-American people. Those hearings not only gave VP Bush (and, later, his even more vile spawn) a free pass to the Oval Office, they made Oliver North a celebrity, and wealthy — and those were the days before GoFundMe.

What I said or didn’t say hear wasn’t gonna change anybody’s calculations, most specifically those of the Democrats running Impeachment Two, and I’m willing to accept their political acumen in this area is more to the point than mine. YMMV…

    54Comments

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      Second? Probably not. Happy Valentine’s Day, jackals! 🌷🍀🌱💐🌼🌻💘💙💚💛💜💟

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cameron

      Plus GA and NY (and who knows which other states) are lining up to fire a harpoon or two.  They can do that; what they can’t do is provide a COVID relief bill.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      One of my favorite features on Twitter is the ability to mute words or phrases that you don’t want to show up in your timeline. If you mute “Kardashian,” for example, any news about the antics of those overexposed dopes will vanish from your Twitter experience. Yay!

      Yesterday, during the impeachment trial, I muted the word “witnesses” for several hours because I was weary of overheated takes that warned Dems would suffer for their alleged timidity on the witness question and that this failure would fuel Trump’s comeback.

      I don’t think it’s outrageous for Democrats or Dem-leaning voters to criticize elected Democrats. They fuck up sometimes, as we all do. Good faith criticism — and even dumb hot takes and/or idiotic preening – are fair game, IMO. I muted the word “witnesses” to miss the “how-dare-you-you’re-dead-to-me” responses to criticism of that type too.

      I don’t know enough to guess if declining to call witnesses was the right decision or not. But the argument I find most unpersuasive from those who think it will hurt the Dems is the idea that the failure to convict will fuel a big comeback for Trump.

      McConnell is a cynical old bastard, and there’s a reason he and several other Republicans called Trump out for his behavior after voting to acquit him. They’re trying to placate donors and non-Q Republican voters while throwing a bone to the cult at the same time. The fact that they had to twist themselves into pretzels tells me they’re the ones with the massive PR problem, not Democrats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      It is and always has been critically important to the GOP’s social and economic agenda that the public be distracted by savvy critiques of Democratic decisionmaking, no matter how trivial.  See Hillary’s email server as exhibit 1.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker:

      My husband doesn’t eat breakfast, so I always read People magazine while eating mine. This morning I was horrified to realize that I had read every word of an article about how Kim was contemplating divorcing Kanye. What is wrong with me?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      [email protected]: I’m willing to accept their political acumen in this area is more to the point than mine.

      I am too. And I blame generations of Perry Mason (original show) and Law and Order reruns for people somehow thinking that witness testimony leads to dramatic, game changing results. Hardly ever.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sloane Ranger

      At first I was frustrated when the House Managers agreed to the compromise hammered out by the Senate leadership but I deliberately didn’t say anything because I was afraid my emotions were clouding my judgement.

      Looking at it now, I think they did the right thing. The Turtle had made it clear the Senate was going to twiddle its thumbs until the trial was over and there’s a lot of stuff that needs doing quickly, from COVID relief to getting the remainder of Biden’s nominations confirmed. Plus, the defense lawyers would have demanded the right to call Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, Uncle Tom Cobley and all and turned the witness examination and cross examination into a clown show. As it was, the House Managers were able to get the defense of agree to admit the statement by (forgotten her name) and stipulate it was accurate. There was never going to be a Perry Mason/Matlock moment so getting this was a win for them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MomSense

      Let me get this straight, based on reporting by the Republican aligned politico, the leftier than thou are more angry at Democrats for not engaging in a futile exercise than the corrupt Republicans.
      We need to go scorched earth on these “progressive” assholes.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MomSense

      @zhena gogolia:

      She is introducing quotes for and against trump that she can cite depending on her audience.  For the base during the primaries, no one supported him more.  For the general, she was a principled critic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: That was a fascinating article, IMO (Tim Alberta’s, which I assume you’re referring to). It’s telling that the most cynical and calculating and — dog damn them, successful — figures in the GOP are willing to be seen tossing Mango Mussolini under the bus. They stuck with him no matter what when he had power. Now he doesn’t, and they’re scared of his base but not scared enough to remain silent. They’ve made their calculation.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      raven

      I keep wondering about this

      “Investigators have struggled for weeks to build a federal murder case in Sicknick’s death as they pored over video and photographs to try to determine the moment when he suffered his fatal injuries. Investigators have determined that initial reports suggesting Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher aren’t true, CNN previously reported.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Lawrence

      @NotMax: It happens. There’s a whole country song where a man explains how he watches CNN but doesn’t know the difference between Iraq and Iran. And I always think “Anderson Cooper, do your job, sir.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Buckeye

      I don’t know enough to guess if declining to call witnesses was the right decision or not. But the argument I find most unpersuasive from those who think it will hurt the Dems is the idea that the failure to convict will fuel a big comeback for Trump.

      This is what was annoying to me yesterday, not that people were upset on the witnesses/no witness part, but that somehow this is what voters were going to remember during the 2022 elections.

      No, the average voter isn’t going to be moved by whatever online outrage is going on.

      That’s something that last year’s primaries should have taught people, political blogs and Twitter still aren’t the real world for most people, including voters. Because if it were, we’d be talking about President Sanders and not President Biden.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      Half hoped we’d be granted one single day without seeing the Persimmon Pustule’s name sully this arena.

      Alas, ’twas not to be.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kristine

      I know it’s been said here before, but Republicans are happy to let people die to maintain power. That is the bottom line of any deal, workaround, negotiation, etc. Until Democrats build a supermajority at a national level–and I don’t see how that can happen in the near future–we’re going to need to deal with that reality.

      I’m going to keep sending money to voters rights organizations and state/regional orgs like DLCC. Rebuild from the ground up. It’s going to take years, but that’s how this game will be played.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Benw

      @zhena gogolia: you’re fine. I find being a good pandemic citizen a mix of breath-holding stress (grocery shopping) and deep boredom (all the time I’m stuck at home not grocery shopping). I’ve read/watched dumber things!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Thinking witnesses would have changed anything is, of course, the typical Green Lanternism that a number of our leftier friends subscribe to.  Whose mind would have changed with witnesses?  GOP Senators who voted to acquit after the presentation they received and the attack they lived through would not have changed.  Voters minds were also made up already.  That leaves history, and Trump’s role in the insurrection is and will continue to be well-recorded.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      ArchTeryx

      @Kristine: I know it’s been said here before, but Republicans are happy to let people die to maintain power.

      Replace “let people die” with “commit mass murder” and you’re closer to the truth.  Their voters and a fair number of their politicians are genocidal monsters at this stage.​​​​​​

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Balconesfault

      Everyone should make note.

      If somehow Donald J. Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024 . Mitch McConnell will support his election.

      I hope our media finally gets that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      1. According to the NYT, the decision to forego witnesses was the result of a threat by Mitch to fuck things up maximally once the trial was done, if the Dems went forward with witnesses.
      2. If they couldn’t get more witnesses quickly, letting Rep. Herrera Beutler testify, uncontradicted by any other witnesses, would have kept the story of the Trump-McCarthy shouting match in the headlines for a full day (was it even in time to be in Saturday’s headlines?), rather than being wiped out by the acquittal verdict.  The right play was to maximize the exposure that the news of that call got.  The Dems flubbed that. It’s already gone.  I feel like we know about the call, but most people don’t; that story whizzed by before most people caught a glimpse of it.  That stipulation won’t change that.
      3. Back to point #1, paying Mitchgeld doesn’t get you rid of Mitch. He’ll still filibuster and delay when it’s important to him, just not at every last opportunity.  This was one time the Dems should have gone ahead and called Rep. Herrera Beutler, and let Mitch prove to the world how unreasonable the Republicans can be.
      4. IMHO, the reason why Mitch threatened to go nuclear was that he was afraid that if the McCarthy call got enough play, there was a real chance that enough Republicans might have to vote to convict after all.  I still think it would have been extremely long odds, but I sure wish we’d gone down that timeline and found out.

      The main thing is, the point of this trial wasn’t to convict Trump, but to put the GOP Senators on trial for voting to acquit.  The McCarthy call was the most damaging piece of evidence possible on that score.  It needed maximal play in order to make an acquittal vote way more morally untenable than it already was.  Dems can bring it up now, but voters will say, ‘Huh? What?’ rather than being in the news all weekend.

      Hell, even spending a day debating whether or not to call Rep. Herrera Beutler, then deciding not to, would have kept the McCarthy call in the news for another day. That would have been fine, actually.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      If we are so on to Maggie Haberman and her, um, work product, wouldn’t you love to know what Democratic offices are saying about her?

      I loved that some fellow journalist had to describe her as “popular” in some story a while back.**  Problem is, she likely is “popular” with some absolutely terrible and craven people.

      ** think it was about the time freelance editor Lauren Wolfe was fired by the cowardly FTF NY Times for making some pro-Biden comments on the eve of his inauguration; one was an outright error (as to why Biden flew a non-government jet to DC), but still ….  people immediately complained about Maggs and her many twitter miscues and some tongue bather at the WaPost or NYTimes or some such outlet had to step in to protect the lady’s reputation …  I know Lauren is last month’s news, and the coddlers of the well off still remain in power at the FTF NY Times (although much hopeful chatter about cat’s paw Baquet retiring one of these days ….)

      Enough with the ellipses.  Mentioning Maggie Haberman is like waving a tasty snack before a hungry dog.  I plead guilty.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @Elizabelle

      Problem is, she likely is “popular” with some absolutely terrible and craven people.

      Venn diagram for popularity of Haberman and of Ted Nugent has near total overlap.

      ;)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yeah, that’s where I am as well. Calling witnesses would have been great if there were any reasonable prospect of swaying any votes. Since the vast majority of Rs had made it clear that that prospect didn’t exist, there wasn’t really much to gain. If there are hostile witnesses who might have more to add, Mark Meadows as a possible example, form a House committee or a special commission or whatever, issue whatever subpoenas are needed, and spend the year that it will take to get the information into the public record.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Hell, even spending a day debating whether or not to call Rep. Herrera Beutler, then deciding not to, would have kept the McCarthy call in the news for another day. That would have been fine, actually.

      That would have been an elegant solution, but I read somewhere that Chris Coons told the House managers that they were in danger of losing Republican votes if there was any delay because Republicans were keen to get home for Valentine’s Day. Who knew they were such romantics? <3

      Reply
    40. 40.

      oldgold

      If Charlie Brown the House Prosecutors  had approached the football at just the right angle and velocity, Lucy  43 Republican Senators would not have pulled it before the kick.

      Nah.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

      Mentioning *** is like waving a tasty snack before a hungry dog.  I plead guilty.

       

      Yeah, my guess is that she has realized she gets the most clicks and retweets when she trolls Dems.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Immanentize

      @satby: I’ll say what I said yesterday in the middle of the witnesses discussions:

      I suspect there is significant Venn crossover between those who said:
      “Why are we wasting our time on impeachment?! It’s a fait acompli!”
      And those now saying:
      “The Dems are useless sellouts. We would have convicted Trump if only they had called [this perfect smoking gun imaginary in my head person] as a witness!!!11!!!”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Shalimar

      @raven: I have seen speculation stating that Sicknick didn’t have any blunt force wounds and he might have died from a reaction to something like bear spray.  What I don’t understand is how an autopsy wouldn’t have been more specific than just guessing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Donald Trump is a former president today because of us. Never forget that. In a democracy, voters do have the ultimate power. And when you do not vote, you surrender the only real power you have.

      I don’t know who Jeff Fecke is, but he’s got that right. Never forget! We kicked these lying low-life scumbags to the curb.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      If those numbers are accurate, it’s very good news. With any luck, Trump will undertake a narcissistic vendetta and lay waste to his former party, and we’ll buck the midterms curse and make gains in the House and Senate. A gal can dream, right?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      So many dumb takes on the impeachment trial.

      I mean, I don’t think that impeachment was a bad idea. You do it because it’s the right thing to do. But it was always going to end this way and it’s not likely it has long term electoral impacts either.

      The cowardly Republicans have wounded democracy. There is no way to know where this might lead or if this can be repaired.

      I hope that their cowardice continues to cause problems for the GOP.

      I do not blame Democrats for anything. The evidence they presented should have been enough to convict.

      ETA. It is SO refreshing not seeing any social media bullshit from the Orange Beast.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: I remain a big believer that we need testimony from witnesses to Trump’s sociopathic behavior on January 6th.  I completely changed my mind on the timing of those witnesses yesterday.  It wasn’t going to happen during the impeachment trial.  Plaskett is right, all of the witnesses to his behavior are Trump loyalists who will challenge any subpeona.  Extending the trial past yesterday was a waste of time better spent on legislation and confirmations.

      What we need is a public commission looking into what happened, to get the records all in one place.  It can start in May or June.  It doesn’t have to be now.  And if McCarthy, Pence, Tuberville, Meadows, Miller, Kushner, et. al. want to stall for a year with court challenges and leave the mist damning testimony for Fall of 2022, so much the better.

      Reply

