In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

For this week’s Medium Cool, it’s Valentine’s Day, so let’s talk about endings.

This past week I taught Otto Preminger’s “Anatomy of a Murder” in my undergrad film class. One thing that has always struck me about this film is its ending. We’ve had a nice courtroom drama, met an interesting ensemble of characters, likely rooted for Jimmy Stewart’s character (Paul Biegler, defense attorney) to succeed in getting his client out of a murder rap, and then in the end, Biegler and his friend discover that the defendant and his wife have run out on them.

As the credits roll, we might well wonder whether we have misjudged the proceedings, putting our hopes on something the film has seduced us into. We’re forced by the end to reconsider the film from start to finish.

What other works (film, TV, books) can you think of that do this, and how do they do it?