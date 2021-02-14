Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – The Sense of an Ending

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – The Sense of an Ending

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

For this week’s Medium Cool, it’s Valentine’s Day, so let’s talk about endings.

This past week I taught Otto Preminger’s “Anatomy of a Murder” in my undergrad film class. One thing that has always struck me about this film is its ending. We’ve had a nice courtroom drama, met an interesting ensemble of characters, likely rooted for Jimmy Stewart’s character (Paul Biegler, defense attorney) to succeed in getting his client out of a murder rap, and then in the end, Biegler and his friend discover that the defendant and his wife have run out on them.

As the credits roll, we might well wonder whether we have misjudged the proceedings, putting our hopes on something the film has seduced us into. We’re forced by the end to reconsider the film from start to finish.

What other works (film, TV, books) can you think of that do this, and how do they do it?

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      BGinCHI

      The image is a still of the final long take that ends Michael Haneke’s 2005 film, Caché.

      In it, you learn something that might change your thinking about the central (but unsolvable) mystery of the film. It’s been famously argued over since someone actually paid attention to it (the credits roll over it, so it was a long time before someone said anything). There’s no dialogue, so it’s just guess work.

      Incredible film at many levels.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      The 1982 British gangster film, “The Long Good Friday.” Some subtle reversals lead to a chilling end scene involving Bob Hoskins.

      There is a kind of melancholic reversal at the conclusion of “McCabe and Mrs Miller.”

      “Rogue One” ends in a somewhat surprising fashion, somewhat unusual for a Star Wars film.

      And of course, “Seven”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      patrick II

      The Sixth Sense.

      When Willis suddenly clutched his side at the end, all sorts of small inconsistencies throughout the movie suddenly made sense.  It is still the best movie Shyamalan has made.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RSA

      I think the most common technique for doing this is to have an unreliable narrator or point-of-view character. The Usual Suspects and Memento came to my mind for that, after Shutter Island.

      A compelling story is told, in which most (but not all) events have so plausible an explanation that you don’t even think of alternatives, but at the end you’re offered a different perspective that turns out to be the correct one.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @gogiggs:

      The ending of Parasite was pretty damn surprising, but it feels a little to recent to give away.

      Yes. Thanks for not spoiling.

      I had heard so many good things about “Parasite,” but did not read detail reviews. It might not have spoiled everything, but I was very glad that I was able to just watch things unfold.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      The Planet of the Apes was a movie that really surprised me with the ending. Of course back then, with no internet, the surprise was actually a surprise for most movie-goers.

      In more recent times, The Sixth Sense did a good job of making the viewer see the whole story differently.

      ETA:  Or what Patrick II said.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BGinCHI

      Though there are a lot of films with surprise endings, I’m more interested in an ending that forces you to re-think the whole narrative.

      There are probably a lot more films that do this than books.

      Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure, for example, has a twist at the end that forces you to re-imagine the motives of the main character (the Duke of Vienna). When teaching it, though, I urge my students to study his motives throughout the play, as they betray what he’s up to from the outset.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      scottinnj

      I think one of the great endings in terms of ‘lover over all’ is the end of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless mind and that Clem and Joel will go through it more time.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      First ones which spring to mind and in varying degree fit the parameters:

      Make Way for Tomorrow
      Man Hunt       (1941 — the one with Walter Pidgeon, provided one slips on the shoes of its contemporary audience when watching)
      Dodsworth
      Ordinary People
      A Crooked Somebody
      Winter Kills
      Rare Exports
      Kind Hearts and Coronets
      The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
      .

      @Yutsano

      In a distinct minority, as had the ending of Usual Suspects doped out about 30 minutes into it, the remainder of the time spent just waiting for it to get there.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Major Major Major Major

      First thing that comes to mind is Midsommar. Not an exact parallel, but it seduces/brainwashes you like the cultists do to the main characters and makes you root for some pretty fucked up stuff by the end.

      I don’t like “this makes me rethink everything!” endings in general. Still mad about The Use Of Weapons.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      James E Powell

      Cliche maybe, but Casablanca. I wonder what it was like for those seeing it in theater in 1942.

      The Graduate. I’ve always wondered how many takes there were and if their facial expressions were intentional or just caught on camera.

      Thelma & Louise. Saw this with a several women. Two things I did not expect: the ending itself and the women I was with almost giving it a standing ovation.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      BGinCHI

      @RSA: You’re absolutely right, though this is my least favorite version of this structure.

      I also hold the (apparently) unpopular opinion that Shutter Island is a terrible, terrible film.

      Reply

