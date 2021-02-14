Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Internecine Strife (Open Thread)

Internecine Strife (Open Thread)

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Rupar is right about Graham’s affect here:

Will also note for those who don’t have the stomach to watch that in addition to “vibrant,” Graham called the short-fingered vulgarian the Republican Party’s most “potent” member, which sounds like the kind of framing an abuse victim might use to salve the ego of a violent tormenter and forestall further abuse. So, Graham vs. Haley. The fight is on for the wizened turd that is the soul of the Republican Party.

Sort of related: toward the end of the thread downstairs, valued commenter Steep said something that resonated:

Can’t remember where I read it—somewhere on Twitter, probably—but someone offered the thought that at this point it’s more helpful to think of the GQP not as a political party but as a virus, concerned only with survival, power and self-replication. That got me to consider the framing of Trump not so much as the head of the party or a cult leader but as the current host of the virus. Now that he’s out of office and facing a lot of legal problems, his viability as a host is in question. (Not to mention he’s old and not healthy.) So Cruz, Hawley, Haley et al. are calculating how to slide into that position without being seen as the one to kill the old host.

Maybe it’s not helpful to think only in terms of “Trump’s base” and think that if the Trump problem is solved everything is okay. (Not saying that you are doing that.) If Trump disappeared tomorrow the racists and fascists would still be around and would quickly find someone else to attach themselves to. Like a virus.​

I think that’s true. But to extend the analogy a bit, maybe it is worth thinking about “the base” to the extent that Mango Mussolini turned out voters like no other Republican could, i.e., the Velveeta Voldemort variant of the GOP virus was more transmissible when the Dark Lord was the host.

I suspect the Haley variant would be less so and that she’d lose two Hair Furor fans for every suburban swing-vote mom she brought on board with her compelling backstory and seeming reasonableness.

Cruz and Hawley are repellent in unique ways, but He Who Shall Not Be Named proved that those who arouse intense disgust in one portion of the electorate can inspire ecstatic devotion in another quarter for the exact same traits. My feeling is Ted and Josh don’t have it in them, but who knows?

Anyhoo. Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    1. 1.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “it’s more helpful to think of the GQP not as a political party but as a virus, concerned only with survival, power and self-replication”

       

      BRAIN WORMS. They gotta eat too y’know.

      Nom nom nom..feeding on MAGAts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      So, Graham vs. Haley. The fight is on for the wizened turd that is the soul of the Republican Party.

      Both of them are from South Carolina, for those looking for correlations, causal factors, etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Van Buren

      Hate to be a downer but unless death or advanced dementia intervenes, he will be the nominee in 2024. Between racism, sexism, and the coming wave of suppression, he won’t lose to Harris.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Van Buren: Well, I was dead wrong about 2016, so I hesitate to weigh in, but if it were Harris vs. the shitgibbon in 2024, I’d feel pretty great about our chances. ETA: much depends on how the next few years unfold, of course. But assuming the Biden admin continues its baseline competence…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      LurkerNoLonger

      @Van Buren:  You don’t hate to be a downer. Your trollish comment is designed to make people feel bad. I don’t feel bad. So your obvious attempt failed. Go fuck your mother. If she’s dead, go fuck her corpse.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      I agree. None of them speak to the mob’s raw emotions the way you-know-who did. Nikki’s brown and lacks the imaginary  power penis and Josh reeks of Ivy League privilege. Ted Cruz just repels everyone because he’s creepy. Pence is toast for his betrayal. They’ve got to be beating the bushes for a new variant to infect the rubes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      Graham called the short-fingered vulgarian the Republican Party’s most “potent” member

      Lindsey telling us way too much about his personal fantasy life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cmorenc

      @Van Buren:

      Hate to be a downer but unless death or advanced dementia intervenes, he will be the nominee in 2024. Between racism, sexism, and the coming wave of suppression, he won’t lose to Harris.

      Nope, Trump won’t be the nominee – he’s far too damaged to make a successful run in the General Election, even against Harris.  However, the GOP will likely instead find a more presentably competent sociopath who is far less personally corrupt, but who will, if elected, pursue most of the same policies, foreign and domestic, as Trump would have, and be better at putting a velvet glove on any autocratic tendencies.  And the uphill factors you listed for why Harris will work in the R candidate’s favor.

      Much depends on how successful Biden is in restoring a public sense of normalcy and security, as well as how successful (or not) amped-up GOP voter suppression efforts will be.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      My feeling is Ted and Josh don’t have it in them, but who knows?

      I agree, but the number of politicians whose appeal I. Just. Don’t. Get. long predates trump and covers Both Sides. I’d bet against Cruz because he radiates the kind of arrogance of a man who, at Harvard Law, publicly appealed for a study group for “First Tier Ivies Only”; he is that flier on the Harvard Law bulletin board in a suit. With a bad beard that doesn’t hide his doubling chin. And did y’all see that shot of his hair on Weekend Update last night?

      Hawley is a like a smarter, more malevolent, more frighteningly zealous version of Dumbya. I don’t think Hawley, who radiates the smug, spoiled son privilege even more, if in a different way, than Bush, I don’t think he can pull off the “fella you’d want to have a beer with” thing. I do think he might be able to pull off the Billy Graham with a law degree, wrapped-in-a-flag-and-carrying-a-cross fascism that could win the old South and Idaho. Not so sure about, to borrow again from something Valued Commenter Barbara said a while back, about his appeal in the northern and sun-belt exurbs

      Reply
    14. 14.

      oldster

      “…those who arouse intense disgust in one portion of the electorate can inspire ecstatic devotion in another quarter for the exact same traits. My feeling is Ted and Josh don’t have it in them, but who knows?”

      You should give them more credit.

      Josh and Ted certainly have what it takes to produce intense disgust.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Annie

      I think Tr*** had 2 major advantages in 2016:

      1.  His long run on The Apprentice gave him an image — not the reality but an image — as a Tough Guy who could Get Things Done, as well as lots of name recognition
      2. he was a political outsider— he’d never run for or held any public office.

      who else in the GQP has that?  A lot of GQP followers liked Tr*** because they hate the party establishment.  Has that changed?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      Going straight to my comment after reading the post.  To extend the analogy, Trump was a super spreader of the virus.  Cruz, Hawley, et al, are not super spreaders becttgey lack Trump’s dark magic.  The virus exists but can now be dampened.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      As far as Haley, though, she’s flip-flopped aplenty over Trump. She really just lit he reputation as a new kind of Republican (which she at least somewhat did earn in her S.C. governorship) on fire in her desperate attempt to walk a line that gets MAGA credit but with limited Trump stink. It won’t work.

      The MAGAs 1) can smell her calculating fakeness and 2) MAGAs at the core are just racist shits, and won’t really come home for a multi-ethnic child of immigrants.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      @Van Buren:

      [. . .] unless death or advanced dementia intervenes, he will be the nominee in 2024.

      I wouldn’t bet against either of those. Trump will be an unhealthy 78, if he lasts that long, and video shows how much he has already declined mentally during his term in office.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Hawley is probably too ambitious, but I think he’d be a natural as the next Mitch McConnell. It really can be a very powerful position, but it doesn’t come with a special podium seal, a fancy gubmit funded house, nor a pair of weapons-hardened 747s.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steeplejack

      @Betty Cracker:

      You’re right about Graham’s affect in that top tweet’s video. He looks awful—puffy, sluggish and speaking just above a monotone. Wow.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      Speculating on their nominee at this point is pretty pointless.  (Doing everything we can to splinter their party, though, is very helpful – do that ;)

      Organizing and making sure the party succeeds in 2022 will be beyond huge.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Van Buren:

      he will be the nominee in 2024. Between racism, sexism, and the coming wave of suppression, he won’t lose to Harris.

      Um…

      Besides Haley vs Graham, there’s McConnell vs Graham. McConnell, like Pelosi, takes a national view, he wants to take back the Senate. The Senate battle ground/s in 2022 are (to varying degrees): WI, PA, AZ, GA, FL, NC and OH. It seems McConnell doesn’t think trump helps in those places.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      MTG has that essential “in your face malevolent dumbness with a sprightly sprinkle.”

      She could absolutely make a run for the Top Job in 2024.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      patrick II

      If he decides to give up his FOX gig, Tucker Carlson is the person I think is most capable of being host-virus.  He practices his race-based resentment filled lying to the public for an hour every night so he should do fine on the campaign trail.  He is an “outsider” and can continue the fiction of Trump that only an outsider can clear the swamp and fix the system — code for getting all of those democratic minorities out of powerful positions.

      I think he is dangerous.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Captain C

      At this point I really can’t figure whether Lindsey’s behavior since the Shitgibbon got nominated is due to extreme sub issues or if he actually has secrets dark and/or depraved enough to warrant his overly enthusiastic public groveling promotion of the Turd and his sad clan. For that matter, I don’t see Lindz standing for anything other than his Senate bennies and maximizing his TV face time being Today’s Daddy’s attack newt.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      After his confirmation, AG Garland should mail Louis DeJoy a mandatory notice to appear.

      Two days later, when he fails to appear— because he didn’t receive the notice— he should be taken into custody.

      That’s how you play hardball, while savoring irony on a whole new level.

      — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 14, 2021

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geoduck

      @Steeplejack: Crenshaw’s also managed to piss off the hardcore MAGA crowd by keeping one foot in reality. I already forget the exact details, but after a particularly virulent outburst of idiocy, he said “you’re all being idiots”, which didn’t go over well.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @Van Buren: Brookings on 2020 exit polls:

      […]

      Exit polls released by the national election consortium Edison Research (accessed November 11, 2020) allow for national- and state-level comparisons with those from 2016. Figure 1 shows the shifts in Democratic minus Republican (D-R) voter margins for racial groups. (The D-R margin is defined as the percent voting Democratic minus percent voting Republican. A positive value shows a Democratic vote advantage whereas a negative value indicates a Republican vote advantage.)

      [ graph ]

      While whites continued to favor the Republican candidate in 2020—as they have in every presidential election since 1968—it is notable that this margin was reduced from 20% to 17% nationally. At the same time, the Democratic margins for each of the major nonwhite groups was somewhat reduced. The Black Democratic margin—while still high, at 75%—was the lowest in a presidential election since 2004. The Latino or Hispanic and Asian American Democratic margins of 33% and 27% were the lowest since the 2004 and 2008 elections, respectively. These shifts do not apply to all states, and are not applicable to most battleground states where voters of color were crucial to Biden’s win

      [ graph ]

      It is clear that white voting blocs start at different levels of Democratic or Republican support. In fact, there was a modest decline in Republican support in a key Trump base: white men without college educations. This group showed a reduced Republican advantage from 48% to a still sizeable 42% between 2016 and 2020.

      Yet among white voters with college educations, there were notable shifts in Biden’s direction. White male college graduates reduced their support for Trump from 14% to 3%. At the same time, white female college graduates boosted their Democratic support from 7% to 9% nationally. Moreover, in key battleground states, white female college graduates generally registered greater support for Biden in 2020 than they did for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

      The other noteworthy change that impacted the 2020 election concerns D-R margin shifts for different age groups. It should not be surprising that after a summer of protests and activism among young people, persons age 18 to 29 registered a rise in Democratic support between 2016 and 2020, from 19% to 24%. Some of this is attributable to the increased Democratic-leaning nonwhite presence in this age group, due to the nation’s changing demographic make-up.

      […]

      Donnie did worse among important white groups in 2020 than in 2016. Changing demographics still favor Democrats. He would do even worse in 2024.

      The GOP knows they cannot win fair elections, so they’ll continue trying to ramp up voter suppression. That’s where the election will be won or lost. Biden and his DOJ and the Congress knows this. They’re not going to roll over.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: The Republicans will do much of the splintering themselves. But one thing I hope Democrats do soon is to introduce Comprehensive Immigration Reform legislation. This is a wedge issue for Republicans, maybe the biggest.

      I was reminded of this last month when Hew Hewitt brought up immigration reform on his radio show, and asked for comments from his listeners. Half (like Hewitt) were for it, and half were against it. Vehemently.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Amir Khalid

      @Van Buren: ​
       

      unless death or advanced dementia intervenes, he will be the nominee in 2024.

      I think bankruptcy or incarceration is far more likely to keep Trump from running in 2024.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Tim C.

      @Captain C: Who the hell knows?   I mean what, 70% of the GQP still adores Trump?  Maybe it’s that?  His state is crazy as hell on the best of days,  or there could be some blackmail involved as he was clearly going above and beyond (Phone call to Georgia ) to overturn the election results.

      I agree there’s another layer with him though.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WereBear

      @patrick II: That would fit right in. It was Reality TV Trump who put him over the top, I can see that working for the Fish Stick King.

      It’s not like any of them understand, or support, government: why not draw from Right Wing Media? That’s what counts with their Base.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Adam

      The adorable part of Haley is that she thinks she could win. MTG, Trump Jr, Tucker Carlson, all of them would wipe the floor with her in a primary.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Redshift

      @Annie:

      His long run on The Apprentice gave him an image — not the reality but an image — as a Tough Guy who could Get Things Done, as well as lots of name recognition 

      This. I recall reading about how one of the under-reported factors in T**** winning the nomination was the decision by Fox to have a debate where inclusion and prominence was based entirely on polling, at a point when polling indicated nothing but name recognition. Several major pollsters pointed this out and refused to let their polls be used.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Doc Sardonic

      @debbie:  Cruz is trying to morph from the needle-nosed, know it all Poindexter that the jocks beat the shit out of, into the rugged, outdoorsy, Marlboro man, Uber cowboy. Fucker now thinks he’s Wade Garrett.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Graham is an idiot and Haley’s right, she puts up enough of a fight and Trump will back down and come groveling to her.

      As for Graham, Jesus Christ, if the rumors of him being gay are true, he is certainly a bit emifenite, has been bulled and abused all his life by lowlife mircohands like Trump?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Well, guys, on a personal level, 2021 sucks as much as 2020 did. Some of you may recall that my sister died right after Thanksgiving. Now, two and a half months later, her younger son was found dead in his apartment last night after his boss initiated a welfare check. My nephew had apparently had Covid a couple of weeks ago but had gone back to work, then failed to show up for a few days and couldn’t be reached. I don’t think he actively took his own life, although alcohol abuse quite likely played a big role; we’ll know more after an autopsy. Anyhow, I’m sad and furious. Brandon was a nice kid, but he had too many demons and insufficient resources to fight them.

      Shit shit shit. This just sucks.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Adam: MTG, Trump Jr, Tucker Carlson, all of them would wipe the floor with her in a primary.

      Sure, but none of them could win the GE because they all Trump twats.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      West of the Rockies

      @Cameron:

      I put DeSantis in with Cruz:  they are both extremely unlikable even among Republicans.  Piggy Pompeo is in that group, too.  And I don’t think it’s my subjective take only.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      patrick II

      @germy:

      They thought they stood outside the system treating the “other” with suspicion. Instead, the system feedback loop of paranoia turns back on them and now they are inside the circle of the untrusted. There is no “other”.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MattF

      Keith Olbermann offers an anecdote about his own history with T****:

      I hated Donald Trump when hating Donald Trump wasn’t cool.
      My credentials date back to Dec. 15, 1983, when CNN sent me to cover a public forum featuring the moguls of four New York sports teams. One of them, the newly minted proprietor of the long-forgotten New Jersey Generals, got up and spoke interminable nonsense for what felt like 20 minutes.
      He promised the signing of superstar players he would never sign. He announced the hiring of immortal coaches he would never hire. He scheduled a news conference the next day to confirm all of it, and the next day never came.
      As I finished recording one-on-one interviews with the three other owners, George Steinbrenner, Sonny Werblin and Fred Wilpon, he emerged from the darkness and began answering questions into my microphone before I asked any. He repeated his boasts of future glory, but this time he mentioned an entirely different set of coaches and players than he had from the podium. As we helped the crew pack up to head back to our newsroom, I said to my equally flummoxed producer, “What the hell was wrong with that Trump guy?”
      I have some seniority on this topic.

      I don’t think any Republican politician can match this degree of long-term psychosis.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      sdhays

      Put me down for dementia and/or advanced legal troubles preventing a Dump 2024 campaign, but the other wildcard that people seem to forget is the Twitter ban. I think Dump’s Twitter account was his most  dangerous weapon, and without it, he’s silent. Sure, he can go on Fox or OANN or whatever, but he’s just not going to have the ability to make everything about him the same way he did from 2015 to 2021.

      I’m not sure how that will affect the GQP’s support for him, but I think his support is going to quietly decline, at least in intensity.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:AG Garland should mail Louis DeJoy a mandatory notice to appear.

      Two days later, when he fails to appear— because he didn’t receive the notice

      ROFL

      Reply
    66. 66.

      narya

      Current priorities should be (in rough order), covid relief (including getting the economy on track, with jobs in green/new industries), voting rights reform (at multiple levels, preferably starting w/ federal), fix the post office, convicting the rioters (quietly, forcefully, legally), and getting out the vote at every level, in every election. Don’t get distracted by what “they” are doing or not. Getting things going again, in better directions for common folks, will help more than anything else.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      lowtechcyclist

      @cmorenc: ​
       

      Nope, Trump won’t be the nominee – he’s far too damaged to make a successful run in the General Election, even against Harris. However, the GOP will likely instead find a more presentably competent sociopath

      I have to disagree. One of the lessons of 2016 was that the gatekeepers had lost control of the GQP, and at this point can you even say there are any gatekeepers?

      If Trump runs and can still energize a crowd, I wouldn’t bet against him. And in the general: don’t forget that despite winning nationally by 7 million votes, Biden’s margin in the states that gave him his EC win was frighteningly small – not within range of a recount, but smaller than Trump’s margin in 2016. I’m not counting him out for 2024 until he’s dead, in prison, or in memory care.

      Reply

