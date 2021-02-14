Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cuomo

Cuomo

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: 

Mario’s kid has himself in a shitpot of trouble, mainly of his own making. First, the facts: New York under-reported the number of patients that were transferred from hospitals to nursing homes early in the pandemic. Second, the admission, by Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, that a DOJ inquiry caused the Governor’s office to set aside a report to the Assembly last Fall, and it basically fell between the cracks, has been reported as a coverup. (Here’s a timeline and transcript of her comments.)

I’ve watched quite episodes of the Cuomo Show (his press conferences), and it’s been clear since last Summer at the latest that the press has onto this issue. Cuomo and his staff have consistently ducked their questions.

Setting aside the coverup or delay, what Cuomo did at the start of the pandemic when cases were skyrocketing was to push nursing home residents back to the homes to free up hospital beds and staff. That decision, which in hindsight was wrong, was made when he faced the possibilities of overflowing hospitals throughout the state, and the bare fact of some overwhelmed hospitals in the New York City area. Frankly, I would have probably made the same decision had I been in his shoes. And, to be clear, there was no undercount of overall COVID deaths.

The problem is that Cuomo’s gigantor ego would not let him admit that he made a mistake that was clear in hindsight. Instead, he and his administration have slow-played this. From my vantage point, Cuomo lost the plot late Summer/early Fall, when it looked like things were going well, and New York had put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. That’s when he issued a silly poster and wrote a book. Both of those actions are in keeping with being awfully high on his own supply, which has been one of the many reasons that Cuomo is never going to be anything more than Governor of New York.

Cuomo’s narcissism comes with control issues, as is the case for most narcissists. This scandal comes on the heels of a New York Times report that nine health department officials have quit because Cuomo kept them out of the loop in vaccine planning. This is all Cuomo-being-Cuomo, and, to be fair, our vaccine distribution consistently hovers around 90% of available doses, which is quite a bit better than some other states.

The Governor of New York has broad emergency powers that can only be reined in by the Assembly. There’s talk (mostly generated from Republicans) that the Assembly should vote to restrict his powers, but I would be surprised if that happens, because the fact is that we’ve done about the best of the large states, and that’s due to Cuomo’s leadership, warts and all. I live here and I study the numbers like a gambler looking to bet his last dollar, and I’d rather be here than any other state (save, maybe, Vermont or Maine). Also, before you shit on Cuomo too much, remember that the genesis of this whole thing is a heaping helping of whataboutism seeking to deflect from the abysmal performance of Republican governors, especially the completely politically-motivated DOJ investigation of Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom and Murphy (NJ).

That all said, if he wasn’t so goddam invested in everyone seeing him as a hero, he’d be seen as more of a hero. And if my aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Carol
  • CaseyL
  • Catherine D.
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chyron HR
  • Facebones
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • laura
  • Martin
  • MazeDancer
  • p.a.
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • WereBear

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      p.a.

      Ancient history I guess, but wasn’t there ‘something something’ about him making Repub majorities in the state legislature possible for a time?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      (I hate to be that guy again, but could you run through this again in an editing pass?  Some words seem to be missing in some of the sentences.)

      Thanks for the Inside the Empire State view.  My view from NoVA of him is similar.  He fought with DeBlasio too much early on (“I’m doing a lockdown!”  “You can’t do a lockdown until I say so!!”) and wasted valuable time.  But that’s hindsight.  Him insisting on having his hands on all the levers is a bad thing, and if he’s going to insist on that then he gets the consequences when it blows up in his face.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @p.a.: Yeah, there were a couple of Democratic State Senators who defected to make a Republican majority, and he was fine with that.  He’s also slow-played anything he doesn’t like (prime example being legalizing marijuana) while making appropriate mouth-noises of support.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      He got a lot of national cred last spring for being one of the few national voices against the cult of Trump when the crisis was emerging. And I’ll give him that. But it sounds like they severely fucked some things up.

      Here in WA we actually had the first major outbreak in the US in Jan or Feb of 2020. But have done a reasonable job since then and I credit our governor Inslee who has been much more low key but effective. Leadership doesn’t mean going on CNN every damn night.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      the fact is that we’ve done about the best of the large states, and that’s due to Cuomo’s leadership, warts and all

      I agree. And we won’t see too much in the way of humble and open leadership, either, because I remember what happened to President Carter.

      There’s also how, in the heat of emergency, people in general don’t want Mister Rogers. They want Patton. And this shapes who does what.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      laura

      I’m no fan of pre-covid Cuomo at all, full stop. However, I’m not going to Sunday morning quarterback his gaffes – mostly because I’m watching the fuckers including the RNC throwing cash at the recall efforts against my Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s been sued by the for-profit professional church industry with majority support from the Barret Court and he’s made personal stupid mistakes that are easily used against him. I am fairly certain that the thinking is get a Republican governor who will then appoint a replacement for Diane Feinstein. The fuckers never stop and so I’m looking at the Cuomopocalypse through Republicans are fuckers lens.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Politics attracts narcissistic personalities (or breeds them), but being able to admit mistakes (and learn from them) is essential for effective leadership.

      Obviously these two characteristics don’t play nicely together, and helps explain typical leadership dysfunction in govt and other organizations where there is a significant political element to leadership.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @laura:

      he for-profit professional church industry

      I love it.

      I’m just glad Biden’s filled most of his big posts so I don’t have to see lefty-outrage twitter, or bloggers, bring all their instant dudgeon to the latest Cuomo-started rumor that Biden is considering Cuomo for Grand Marshall Of The Supreme Court.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      @Kent:  I’m damn glad to have Inslee as Governor. If he was a higher-profile kind of pol, we might’ve lost him to the Biden Administration. Though I do wish he had more recognition and appreciation.

      Cuomo? Last Spring his daily press conferences helped me get through the day, knowing someone was punching up at the MalAdministration publicly, in a big way. He’ll always deserve kudos for that. The nursing home thing was a situation where there were apparently no good choices, all healthcare facilities being completely overrun. (A doctor I worked with, who was also in the Navy Reserve, was shipped out to NY to work on one of the Navy hospital ships.)

      I know Cuomo is mostly an SOB, but for a vital few months he was “our” SOB.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      Yeah, Cuomo is done. His leadership on Covid overall was pretty good, not great, and was his high water mark. He redeemed himself to some degree there, but I guess he felt he needed more redemption than he was deserving.

      Take him down. There are better politicians in NY more deserving of the job.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      Far rather have Cuomo as my governor than the weathervane narcissist I’ve got, Newsom. Oh well.  We’ll get our shots sometime this decade.

       

      Rather have Inslee than either one TBH.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Facebones

      I’ve never been a fan of Cuomo, but you’ve got to give me someone to vote for other than Cynthia Nixon or Zepher Teachout. He always comes across like a used car salesman explaining why you really want the undercoating.
      Having said that, he did a decent job taking Covid seriously and initiating lockdowns. I’m glad he’s in charge and not a nimrod like DeSantis or Ducey or Kemp.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      James E Powell

      I read the linked article, but I don’t understand why it’s a Huge Scandal! Everyone Must Resign! Who was harmed by this? How were they harmed?

      ETA – I don’t particularly like Cuomo and I remember when he was on TV every day that there were people all over twitter yelling “He should be our nominee!”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Facebones: in a similar vein, and since this is an open thread, I’m seeing the not quite usual suspects (Joe Nocera, Tom Nichols, Liz Mair) saying Schumer should be replaced. As someone whose reaction to Schumer used to range from “yuck” to “meh”, I think he’s played mediocre hands pretty well through the trump years, and somebody would have to explain to me who could do better, and how.

      My understanding of the job is that the biggest part of it is fund-raising, with caucus management and legislative strategy (we could short-hand both with “Manchin”) following. If anyone knows better, I’d genuinely like to know.

      The most interesting twitter replies I’ve seen are Whitehouse and Klobuchar, but if I’m right about fund-raising, I don’t know how they’d do.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @James E Powell:

      ETA – I don’t particularly like Cuomo and I remember when he was on TV every day that there were people all over twitter yelling “He should be our nominee!”

      one of the most annoying aspects of internet politics, even pre-twitter, is:

      Politician X: [1 good speech, or 1 good quip, or 1 good policy]

      Internet Left: X needs to be our next [president, speaker, majority leader, DNC chair]! (and a dozen more exclamation points)

      This tendency works especially for the promotion of White Guys Who Shout. We could call it the Wiener Syndrome, or the Avenatti Fallacy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Catherine D.

      @MazeDancer:

      And not enough doses of vaccine in upstate NY. A few if you live close to urban centers, otherwise, out of luck.

      Yeah, Tompkins County got a whole 700 doses this week. Guess that’s a reward for being one of the only counties doing surveillance testing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      There’s talk (mostly generated from Republicans) that the Assembly should vote to restrict his powers

      Probably a bad idea, because it is not just about Cuomo, but about a future governor. And I wonder whether these dopes are more playing ego games than they are objectively considering how best to handle future pandemics. And future pandemics, even more variants of the CoronaVirus, may happen.

      Otherwise, these stories slapping Cuomo around may be designed to blunt his future political ambitions as much as they are about real issues.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      what Cuomo did at the start of the pandemic when cases were skyrocketing was to push nursing home residents back to the homes to free up hospital beds and staff. That decision, which in hindsight was wrong, was made when he faced the possibilities of overflowing hospitals throughout the state

      ….are we sure it was wrong?
      I realize that it had a poor outcome, but there probably was no good outcome to be found.
      The American healthcare system is not designed for long hospital stays.

      Reply

