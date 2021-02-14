Mario’s kid has himself in a shitpot of trouble, mainly of his own making. First, the facts: New York under-reported the number of patients that were transferred from hospitals to nursing homes early in the pandemic. Second, the admission, by Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, that a DOJ inquiry caused the Governor’s office to set aside a report to the Assembly last Fall, and it basically fell between the cracks, has been reported as a coverup. (Here’s a timeline and transcript of her comments.)

I’ve watched quite episodes of the Cuomo Show (his press conferences), and it’s been clear since last Summer at the latest that the press has onto this issue. Cuomo and his staff have consistently ducked their questions.

Setting aside the coverup or delay, what Cuomo did at the start of the pandemic when cases were skyrocketing was to push nursing home residents back to the homes to free up hospital beds and staff. That decision, which in hindsight was wrong, was made when he faced the possibilities of overflowing hospitals throughout the state, and the bare fact of some overwhelmed hospitals in the New York City area. Frankly, I would have probably made the same decision had I been in his shoes. And, to be clear, there was no undercount of overall COVID deaths.

The problem is that Cuomo’s gigantor ego would not let him admit that he made a mistake that was clear in hindsight. Instead, he and his administration have slow-played this. From my vantage point, Cuomo lost the plot late Summer/early Fall, when it looked like things were going well, and New York had put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. That’s when he issued a silly poster and wrote a book. Both of those actions are in keeping with being awfully high on his own supply, which has been one of the many reasons that Cuomo is never going to be anything more than Governor of New York.

Cuomo’s narcissism comes with control issues, as is the case for most narcissists. This scandal comes on the heels of a New York Times report that nine health department officials have quit because Cuomo kept them out of the loop in vaccine planning. This is all Cuomo-being-Cuomo, and, to be fair, our vaccine distribution consistently hovers around 90% of available doses, which is quite a bit better than some other states.

The Governor of New York has broad emergency powers that can only be reined in by the Assembly. There’s talk (mostly generated from Republicans) that the Assembly should vote to restrict his powers, but I would be surprised if that happens, because the fact is that we’ve done about the best of the large states, and that’s due to Cuomo’s leadership, warts and all. I live here and I study the numbers like a gambler looking to bet his last dollar, and I’d rather be here than any other state (save, maybe, Vermont or Maine). Also, before you shit on Cuomo too much, remember that the genesis of this whole thing is a heaping helping of whataboutism seeking to deflect from the abysmal performance of Republican governors, especially the completely politically-motivated DOJ investigation of Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom and Murphy (NJ).

That all said, if he wasn’t so goddam invested in everyone seeing him as a hero, he’d be seen as more of a hero. And if my aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.