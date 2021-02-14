Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 13-14

(WaPo correspondent in) Brazil:

The Cheersport Nationals happen every year at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year, participants and spectators will have to share the space with a COVID-19 patient facility already operating there for months…

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/13 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 153 domestic confirmed cases (133 moderate and 20 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. Currently, there are 132 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 58 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 43 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 125 domestic confirmed (85 moderate and 40 mild) & 120 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 40 confirmed cases recovered & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 83 domestic confirmed & 76 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County has been re-designated from High Risk to Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 18 domestic confirmed case recovered & 25 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 42 domestic confirmed & 44 asymptomatic cases there. 3 sub-districts remain at High Risk. 2 sub-district were re-designated from Medium Risk to Low Risk. 4 sub-districts, 2 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 120 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 7 serious, 80 moderate and 31 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, there are 2 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • At Tonghua, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 95 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village, 9 buildings & 13 residential compounds were re-designated from High Risk to Low Risk. 3 buildings & 13 residential compounds within Dongchang District remain at High Risk.
      • At Changchun, there are currently 23 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/13 China reported 7 new imported confirmed cases, 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Ethiopia & Germany
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia & Jordan; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia & 1 each from the Rwanda, Mozambique & Nepal
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Russia & 1 from Uganda
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from the UAE, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Netherlands and Nigeria
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national retuning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 81 confirmed cases recovered, 58 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 1,021 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 689 active confirmed cases in the country (240 imported), 12 are in critical/serious condition (3 imported), 428 asymptomatic cases (287 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 11,635 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/14 Hong Kong reported 12 new cases, 3 imported & 9 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 151. Deaths at 1069
      Positivity at 2.3%
      338 in the hospital, 75 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 33% ICU beds available

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 2,464 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 264,269 cases. He also reports seven new deaths today for a cumulative total of 965 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.45% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 49,490 active and contagious cases; 260 are in ICU, 111 of them intubated. Meanwhile, a record 4,525 patients recovered and were discharged, over 2,000 more than tested positive today, for a cumulative total of 213,814 patients recovered – 80.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      11 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Istimewa Cemerlang, Batu 57, Jalan Usaha Satu, Jalan Tebrau Khas, and Jalan Persiaran Teknologi Kulai in Johor; Jalan Setia building site, Jalan Jelatek, and Jalan Sepuluh in Selangor; Ria Jaya in Kedah; Patikang Ulu in Sabah; and Jalan Badak in Perak.

      Patikang Ulu is a community cluster. Jalan Badak is a religious cluster.The rest are all workplace clusters.

      2,461 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,102 local cases: 55 in older clusters; 98 in Jalan Setia building site, Jalan Jelatek, and Jalan Sepuluh clusters; 714 close-contact screenings; and 235 other screenings. Johor reports 492 cases: 73 in older clusters; 251 in Jalan Istimewa Cemerlang, Batu 57, Jalan Usaha Satu, Jalan Tebrau Khas, and Jalan Persiaran Teknologi Kulai clusters; 65 close-contact screenings; and 103 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 161 cases: 68 in existing clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 51 other screenings. KL reports 152 local cases: 17 in existing clusters, 40 close-contact screenings, and 95 other screenings. Sabah reports 116 cases: one in an older cluster, two in Patikang Ulu cluster, 89 close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 92 cases: 11 in older clusters, 55 in Ria Jaya cluster, five close-contact screenings, and 21 other screenings. Kelantan reports 88 cases: 55 in existing clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Perak reports 85 cases: 28 in older clusters, 11 in Jalan Badak cluster, 24 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Penang reports 56 cases: 26 in existing clusters, 13 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings. Terengganu reports 51 cases: four in existing clusters, 13 close-contact screenings, and 34 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 40 cases: 12 in existing clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings.

      Melaka reports 11 cases: two in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Pahang reports 10 cases: five in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Putrajaya reports four cases: two close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. And Labuan reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Three new cases are imported: two in KL, one in Selangor.

      The deaths reported today are a 63-year-old man in Sarawak with hypertension and dyslipidaemia; a 52-year-old woman in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and gout; a 73-year-old woman in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, and heat disease; a nine-year-old boy in Sabah with medullablastoma; a 62-year-old man in Penang with hypertension; an 83-year-old woman in Selangor with a chronic eye disease; and a 60-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

      YY_Sima Qian

      So far, Anglosphere MSM has been throwing doubt on the China-WHO joint investigation into the origins of COVID-19, largely based on interview with one member of the international team – Prof. Dominic Dwyer. I do not doubt the professor’s sincerity, nor that Chinese authorities withheld certain raw data from the international team that could have proven embarrassing to the regime and undermined its preferred narrative. However, other members of the international team have given differing assessments of the collaboration. Dr. Thea Fischer has stated openly that the NYT misrepresented her in their reporting and quoted her out of context. Dr. Marion Koopmans was decidedly unimpressed with the snap judgment out of the US State Department. Dr. Peter Daszak has been the most vocal in pushing back the quickly gathering MSM conventional wisdom. Unsurprisingly, their opinions have not been given much play in Anglosphere MSM, while Chinese media have been playing them for all they are worth. Dr. Dwyer has not yet made further clarifications, although he too has emphasized that the endeavor is a scientific investigation, not an exercise to assign blame.

      Surely everyone can wait until the actual report comes out, which was the original response from White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the State Department spokesman Ned Price. The media coverage has triggered a change in tone. Unfortunately, expecting foreign pressure to force China (of today) to be more transparent is naive, unless it is unified pressure by most of the world. Alas, every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic has become fodder in geopolitical rivalry, eagerly embraced by all parties.

      On a side note, Dr. Peter Daszak has collaborated for years with Dr. Shi Shengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in studying bat coronaviruses (including gain of function research, partially funded by the NIH), and worked together to find the zoonotic host of the original SARS virus in Yunnan, China, more than 10 years after the epidemic. To some, that makes him a conflict of interest; to others, it makes him uniquely qualified.

      Reply

