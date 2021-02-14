Fancy an ‘isodate’ this Valentine’s Day? These fun-filled British Valentine’s Day cards lighten the mood with gags about face masks and social distancing https://t.co/o6F8MbmARw pic.twitter.com/hvX8494PtS — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2021





We’ve hit 50 million #COVID19 vaccine doses given in the US today! So much more hard work ahead to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Track our progress at https://t.co/dRiwktRkRd — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 14, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 52.0 million, or 15.8 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 1.65 million shots per day. 11.5% of Americans have received at least one shot; 4.2% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/EqoQO79Y9i — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

The US had +86,275 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to almost 28.2 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 97,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 4. pic.twitter.com/dIASWHF6uQ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

We are quickly approaching 1/2 million Americans dead of COVID-19. If you had projected this figure last Spring, you would have been hooted at and ridiculed as a ridiculous alarmist. Now … just silence. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

There's no definitive way to prove 1/2 million Americans deaths from COVID-19 could have been prevented. But I certainly know that one camp – President Trump's – was relentless in minimizing the danger and mocking concern. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

======

China holiday train travel is down nearly 70% amid calls for people to stay where they are to avoid a new outbreak of coronavirus via @AP https://t.co/ZOTJiArIAO — Bloomberg Next China (@next_china) February 13, 2021

Covid-19 pandemic: China 'refused to give data' to WHO team https://t.co/lG3BIVsLD9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 13, 2021

The @WhiteHouse National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan today issued a tough statement about China and the origins of #COVID19 , demanding greater transparency from the #XiJinping regime. pic.twitter.com/JICan34frU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 13, 2021

That doesn't absolve China of other mistakes they made, by the way. But just as they were getting smart, we were getting dumb. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/yL41XJPtFg pic.twitter.com/NBzazpxs6z — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2021

Disturbing confirmed account from Israel. Once older folks are vaccinated the virus hit younger populations in their 30s hard. Cautionary tale for those opening up willy-nilly too early https://t.co/Olk3nv8HX3 — Eli Perencevich, MD MS🧼 😷 (@eliowa) February 13, 2021

"Currently less than 20% of our patients are over 60 and they have largely not been vaccinated. This is a trend that has been happening for the past two weeks and is only intensifying. — Irene Tosetti (@itosettiMD_MBA) February 13, 2021

Lingering doubts about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have led some in Europe to hold out for one of the other jabs. Polish teachers are the latest to complain, report @VanessaGera and @nwinfield. https://t.co/4do7FjI3bQ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 13, 2021

Nearing vaccine target, Britain offers COVID shots to more people https://t.co/vLArax6eeB pic.twitter.com/H4WiElTx7i — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2021

New Zealand’s largest city will go into a three-day lockdown and the rest of the country will be placed under heightened restrictions after three unexplained coronavirus cases were discovered in Auckland. https://t.co/HYPp7EPXqP — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2021

Covid-19: South Africa to reopen border crossings https://t.co/F8ztaCkLSR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 14, 2021

(WaPo correspondent in) Brazil:

"My wife and I got covid-19. Our doctor prescribed a medication used to treat parasites in livestock." https://t.co/PafH5F21IZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2021

Mexico approves Chinese COVID vaccines. Doses from CanSino Biologics & CoronaVac have been given green lights. Government regulators approved the doses on an emergency basis. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine has been administered to healthcare workers & teachers https://t.co/VDuS6jU54E pic.twitter.com/bBNpfseczm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 13, 2021

Thread:

======

Researchers propose that humidity in masks may lessen severity of SARSCoV2 https://t.co/MKqaCj6e4S via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 14, 2021

Phase 1 trial for intranasal Covid vaccine in India has been registered: https://t.co/m1nE9xaOZM Called BBV154 there, the trial is for 175 people, randomized to 1 or 2 doses, or placebo. More about this vaccine ⬇️ https://t.co/1oefowsXZX — Hilda Bastian, PhD (@hildabast) February 13, 2021

Southern California is the origin of a new SARSCoV2 variant. The variant—called CAL.20C—was first discovered in July in Los Angeles County. It reappeared elsewhere in Southern California then spreading elsewhere in the state https://t.co/JXOq7XIQG3 pic.twitter.com/5olNLwckru — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 13, 2021

COVID vaccination potential can't be achieved without increased production, affordable pricing & global availability. Vaccinations in rich countries mean little unless poorer countries have access to vaccines, too https://t.co/L6SddnQAkm pic.twitter.com/gsl6EW2jx6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 13, 2021

======

Some states are reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration initiative seeking to launch 100 federal vaccination sites, citing questions over vaccine supplies. By @apseanmurphy @geoffmulvihill. https://t.co/xobgfhgfPz — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who won praise and an Emmy for his leadership on the pandemic, faces intensifying accusations that he covered up the true death toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents. https://t.co/Dg2P4qJJuD — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) February 13, 2021

Yeah, that's what 80%+ effectiveness looks like until you achieve herd immunity via widespread vaccination. So what? https://t.co/Ar1rGI644J — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 14, 2021

H/t fellow cynic Raven:

Cheer competition to bring 40,000+ people to metro Atlanta this weekend https://t.co/U4wJnxlPBu — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 12, 2021