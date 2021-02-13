Looks like we need another thread after a minor development, namely, we’re going to have witnesses. Since the basic Republican defense of Trump is a variation on the classic abuser excuse, “look what you made me do”, I’ll note that if Trump’s attorneys hadn’t told a bunch of whoppers, maybe there wouldn’t have been as much interest in witnesses.

Here’s a Post explainer on possible witnesses. Notably absent from this piece: Pelosi and others who are Republicans’ big threats. Unfortunately for them, this trial isn’t taking place on the set of Hannity. If you call Pelosi, your questions will need to be germane and respectful. Plus, she’ll have a lot to say about how her calls for help were ignored by Trump.

Also, LOL at Lindsey Graham changing his vote at the last minute because he thinks Trump’s numbnuts ambulance chasers will be able to (a) call some knock out witnesses and (b) cross-examine them effectively. They are capable of neither. They’re fighting amongst themselves so badly that Trump had to beg Schoen to come back after he briefly quit, and one of them just had a meltdown after Senators laughed at him for threatening to call 100 witnesses.