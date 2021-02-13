Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This fight is for everything.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We have all the best words.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

What fresh hell is this?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This is a big f—–g deal.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

We still have time to mess this up!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Saturday Night Respite: Ducks and Pup

Saturday Night Respite: Ducks and Pup

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I thought it would be good to try and end the day on a good note. For those who missed it…the ducks have taken over my bathroom and I promised you a photo:

Saturday Night Respite: Ducks and Pups

 

BTW, between the pig last weekend and the ducks this weekend, I am definitely team, “some animals need to live outside.”

And here is bonus Bixby. I accidentally threw one of their soccer balls over the fence when I was playing with Scout the other day. I felt bad, so I bought a new soccer ball and Bixby promptly did what he does, deflate it.

Saturday Night Respite: Ducks and Pups 1

Respite open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Beautifulplumage
  • CaseyL
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • df
  • dmsilev
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Punchy
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Tenar Arha

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      The short-haired cat is shedding like crazy on my black sweatshirt (and elsewhere). The longer-haired sibling cat has not seemed to have lost a single hair since he joined us. They are both good kitties, even though they sometimes steal things.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      df

      Bixby says ｍｏｎｃｈ! What a cutie. My quarantine friend is fostering the most adorable pupper (who looks not unlike Bixby, actually), and it’s always a delight to see him. He usually curls up next to me on the couch and falls asleep.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      You’re going to need to scrub that bathtub once this cold snap is over

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      I love that you couldn’t sleep worrying about the ducks.

      And they wasted no time getting the tub full of feathers feeling nice and lived-in.  Do you have more than one bathroom, or do you get to use the toilet under the ducks’ supervision?

      Today my kitties thought about going outside.  There’s between 10-12″ of snow here.

      Jeannie thought about it long enough to take two steps onto the back deck, and watch her own feet disappear into the snow, before she ran back inside.

      Oscar went out front, lurked under the table on the porch for a while, then soldiered on through snow up to his chest about 10 yards before deciding this wasn’t nearly as much fun as when he was a young cat, and came running back inside.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      I saw a white peacock this morning, just sitting in someone’s driveway, staring at its reflection in the side of the parked car.

      Probably an omen for something. Is there a tarot card for ‘white peacock, reflected’?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Beautifulplumage

      You might be a critter god ala Douglas Adams’ traveling sales guy who didn’t know he was a rain god but was annoyed to seem to be followed by clouds everywhere.

      Snugged in with hot chocolate and about 10 inches of snow. And no reason to go anywhere tomorrow.

      And to the other jackals, thanks for the respite links.

       

      ETA you = Tamara

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.