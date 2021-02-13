Obvious jokes are obvious…
Pigs can play video games with their snouts, scientists find ???? https://t.co/VEv7ihyqG6
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2021
… but I think we’re okay, until somebody introduces the pigs to Red Bull. Or bitcoin.
In other news:
im sorry there has never been a good video game movie bye https://t.co/MtTrbmJuH0
— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) February 12, 2021
Can’t have your hobby hijacked by Twitter cool kids if it’s too lame for them to publicly admit they play the game.
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) February 9, 2021
There are no new ideas left, part infinity:
— Sharon Kuruvilla (@Sharon_Kuruvila) February 9, 2021
But there are infinite variations on the human capacity to believe in the impossible…
BOOM. Your first look at TRUE BELIEVER: a long excerpt in @vulture about the scintillating, fraud-filled saga of Stan Lee Media, one of the most spectacular failures of the Dot-Com Bubble: https://t.co/6eB7NxCyp2
— Abraham Riesman ????? ??????? (@abrahamjoseph) February 12, 2021
