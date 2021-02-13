Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Zoom at 7pm ET on Presidents Day

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Zoom at 7pm ET on Presidents Day

45 Comments

This post is in: 

Ix-nay on the Valentine’s Day zoom.  It will be on Presidents Day instead.

Change of subject, we can argue about whether there should be apostrophes and where they should be if they should be there.  That would be more pleasant than arguing whether this is the end of the world.  Jamie Raskin looks pretty pleased with himself, so in spite of my original disappointment I’ll go with his judgment on this.

Zoom will  be from 7-9 pm blog time (Eastern) on Monday, Feb 15.  Doors open at 6:30.  Send me an email message if you want to attend – I will reply with the zoom link and other info.

Other than that, talk about the impeachment trial or anything you want.

Open thread.

  Almost Retired
  Baud
  CaseyL
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Elizabelle
  JMG
  JoyceH
  Just Some Fuckhead
  Ken
  Mike in NC
  moonbat
  Omnes Omnibus
  scav
  Steeplejack
  The Thin Black Duke
  WaterGirl

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I want you all to have an in-person “democrats failed/democrats can never fail” fight. If you can promise me that, I will attend your zoom meeting with my kitten filter.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      There’s a stupid article on the Washington Post about the 3 women who “stole our attention” during the impeachment trial.

      They pictured Stacey Plaskett so I knew she was one, but how could she not be?

      Guess who the other two women were?

    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      So how does these jackal Zooms work?  Are they moderated?  Are there little break out rooms?  I assume people pop in and out?  Can you tell me where the “touch up my appearance” button is on the Zoom interface?

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      So why did Castor show up at the trial this morning after the “quorum call”?  In the legal field, would bringing Castor in instead of Van Der Vile be considered a slap in the face?  Asking because I would personally like to punch Van Der Vile in the face in the nuts and I have never punched or hit anyone, so I’m hoping for an answer in the affirmative.

      I may just have to settle for the loud laughter at Mr. Vile from the entire senate.

    24. 24.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @WaterGirl: If you had to use just one word (or phrase, i suppose) to describe Van Der Vile, what would it be?  One of the Lawfare guys called him odious.

      Wife-beater

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Almost Retired:

      Questions and Answers

      So how does these jackal Zooms work?  Are they moderated?

      YES

      Are there little break out rooms?

      NO

      I assume people pop in and out?

      YES

      Can you tell me where the “touch up my appearance” button is on the Zoom interface?

      I don’t zoom enough to know that.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I think it’s interesting that Senate Republicans don’t understand how this is going to go down. Trump is quiet now – because he’s on trial! Once he’s acquitted, he’s going to be ‘liberated’. Might not be able to tweet anymore, but he’ll find some way to get his point across – and make it abundantly clear just what kind of man they threw away their reputations for. They’re going to regret a vote to acquit more and more every day for the rest of their lives.

    37. 37.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I’m sorry I missed the earlier thread, but maybe it’s a good thing I did because I’m not going to trash the Democrats. Life’s too short, y’know?

    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      @Elizabelle:  Kathleen Parker just has to keep bringing up Nikki Haley because she is her fantasy GOP presidential candidate for 2024. As if the Republicans are going to nominate a non-white female anytime this century.

