Ix-nay on the Valentine’s Day zoom. It will be on Presidents Day instead.

Change of subject, we can argue about whether there should be apostrophes and where they should be if they should be there. That would be more pleasant than arguing whether this is the end of the world. Jamie Raskin looks pretty pleased with himself, so in spite of my original disappointment I’ll go with his judgment on this.

Zoom will be from 7-9 pm blog time (Eastern) on Monday, Feb 15. Doors open at 6:30. Send me an email message if you want to attend – I will reply with the zoom link and other info.

Other than that, talk about the impeachment trial or anything you want.

Open thread.