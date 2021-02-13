Looks like we could use this. I suppose the only suspense is, witnesses, yay or nay.
BTW, I caved, the ducks are in the house. I needed a good reason to bleach the bathroom from ceiling to floor anyway. Photos later.
This post is in: Impeach the Motherfucker!, Open Threads, Politics
Looks like we could use this. I suppose the only suspense is, witnesses, yay or nay.
BTW, I caved, the ducks are in the house. I needed a good reason to bleach the bathroom from ceiling to floor anyway. Photos later.
Just Some Fuckhead
Van “Der Ball-Peen” Veen is starting with his usual contempt.
MattF
Current rumors:
NotMax
Bleach. It’s not just for drinking anymore.
//
stinger
@Just Some Fuckhead: All that “anger” is pure theatrics. He’s playing, not to the House, but to an audience of one, squatting in Maggot-Lago.
Hoppie
I would say witnesses “yeah, yay”, or: I see what you did there.
Elizabelle
I hope there is a hell deep enough for van Vile.
Hell certainly exists when you are in his presence. Dreadful little man. Liar, defending the indefensible.
Elizabelle
Heh heh. Ven der Veen is a personal injury lawyer.
Car crashes, motorcycle and bike accidents, dog bites.
Leto
“I don’t know why you’re laughing” – Van der Pump
Because you’re a joke, and everyone sees/knows it. Can only hope his practice goes down the shitter.
germy
“I don’t know why you’re laughing!”
stinger
@Elizabelle: Ah, that explains the over-emoting. Surprised he’s not wearing a cervical collar.
germy
A threat:
If Democrats call witnesses, Trump’s lawyer will subpoena a ton of people.
Nicole
Hooray! The thought of forthcoming duck photos makes me happy.
Today is the first day I’ll be able to watch any of it. I’ve been alternating scrolling on Twitter between the proceedings and the Joss Whedon stuff all week. Nice to finally see some of the proceedings live, even though I’m angry that the outcome is already decided. The House was still right to pursue it.
Baud
Fulfill your oath.
Convict him.
Disqualify him from using the power of elected office to incite deadly insurrection again.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2021
Leto
@Elizabelle: I guess that explains all the dumb theatrics he’s doing right now? Again striking how one side is basically calm, cool, collected, and the other is raving mad. I hope we can find out where Van der got his acting degree.
zhena gogolia
Brothers Karamazov: “Jupiter, you are angry, therefore you are wrong.”
Elizabelle
What’s this vote about? Just tuned in.
Cameron
@Just Some Fuckhead: Or, in Roy Edroso’s variation, If you have neither, pound your pud.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Jake Sherman @JakeSherman· 50m
NEW … McConnell will vote to acquit, he says in an email to his colleagues.
as surprising as heat in August
germy
Maybe they want more laughter.
I was quoting Trump’s lawyer. It sounded like a threat to me.
NotMax
One of Trump’s lawyers sitting at the table unmasked. He’s consistently done that and the presiding officer ought to cite him and rule he leave the chamber if he will not comply.
@stinger: It’s the Kavanaugh move
Just Some Fuckhead
How many untold hours have been wasted doing voice vote calls when they could put electronics in and vote simultaneously in milliseconds.
So, there will be witnesses
Elizabelle
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Yea!
FlyingToaster (Tablet)
[Topol voice]: Tradition! Tradition!
germy
Under oath?
And can they refuse to appear?
M31
C-span changed its chyron from “vote on whether to call witnesses” to “vote on whether to subpoena witnesses”
mmmmm subpoenas
Elizabelle
Collins. King. Murkowski. Romney. and some I missed. Voted for witnesses. Yea!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings