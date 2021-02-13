Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impeachment Open Thread: Day Five

    4. 4.

      stinger

      @Just Some Fuckhead: All that “anger” is pure theatrics. He’s playing, not to the House, but to an audience of one, squatting in Maggot-Lago.

    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      I hope there is a hell deep enough for van Vile.

      Hell certainly exists when you are in his presence. Dreadful little man. Liar, defending the indefensible.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Heh heh.  Ven der Veen is a personal injury lawyer.

      Car crashes, motorcycle and bike accidents, dog bites.

    9. 9.

      Leto

      “I don’t know why you’re laughing” – Van der Pump

      Because you’re a joke, and everyone sees/knows it. Can only hope his practice goes down the shitter.

    10. 10.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @stinger: Van Der Ween’s presentation is literally manifested by the old chestnut, “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither on your side, pound the table.”

    15. 15.

      Nicole

      Hooray!  The thought of forthcoming duck photos makes me happy.

      Today is the first day I’ll be able to watch any of it.  I’ve been alternating scrolling on Twitter between the proceedings and the Joss Whedon stuff all week.  Nice to finally see some of the proceedings live, even though I’m angry that the outcome is already decided.  The House was still right to pursue it.

    17. 17.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: I guess that explains all the dumb theatrics he’s doing right now? Again striking how one side is basically calm, cool, collected, and the other is raving mad. I hope we can find out where Van der got his acting degree.

    26. 26.

      NotMax

      One of Trump’s lawyers sitting at the table unmasked. He’s consistently done that and the presiding officer ought to cite him and rule he leave the chamber if he will not comply.

    28. 28.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      How many untold hours have been wasted doing voice vote calls when they could put electronics in and vote simultaneously in milliseconds.

    34. 34.

      M31

      C-span changed its chyron from “vote on whether to call witnesses” to “vote on whether to subpoena witnesses”

      mmmmm subpoenas

