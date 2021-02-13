Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Garbage in; Garbage out

by

This post is in:

Lock art on a San Francisco wire fence

I fully admit that I was desperately trying to get myself hired in the tech boom of the 1990’s. I knew that things were poised to shift dramatically and I wasn’t about to miss out. Of course, I started in computer programming in the 90’s at NYU. I was well aware of the bro misogyny, the racism etc. But I figured that even with those issues, skill and competence would be valued in the merit based wonderland of Silicon Valley. Well. So here we are, 30 years into the tech transformation of the world and… tech philosophy has created so many serious threats to Democracy across the world that I’m entirely sure we can’t afford to let them believe they are a meritocracy that can regulate themselves.
Today’s article in the NY Times just cements that these are bad people, in a bad culture, with bad leaders. Silicon Valley’s Safe Space talks about Slate Star Codex, a blog that became very popular with the in tech crowd that was focused on Rationalist discourse. And of course, it was bigoted as HELL.

“Slate Star Codex was a window into the Silicon Valley psyche. There are good reasons to try and understand that psyche, because the decisions made by tech companies and the people who run them eventually affect millions. And Silicon Valley, a community of iconoclasts, is struggling to decide what’s off limits for all of us. At Twitter and Facebook, leaders were reluctant to remove words from their platforms — even when those words were untrue or could lead to violence. At some A.I. labs, they release products — including facial recognition systems, digital assistants and chatbots — even while knowing they can be biased against women and people of color, and sometimes spew hateful speech.”

For far too many in the tech world, they are so disconnected and so incapable of viewing minorities as people, they believe discussions on rights, access and equality to be simply a mental stimulation exercise. Even when they themselves are minorities, they align far too much to cis white patriarchy to combat the dangers it represents. To quote a woman who subsequently had to lock down her Twitter account for an obvious truth, Straight Black men are the white men of Black people. That extends to a lot of minority groups. For example, let’s look at what then general partner in Andreesen Horowitz, Balaji Srinivasan, said about doxing a journalist writing for Tech Crunch in 2013 on the links between Star Codex and Silicon Valley –

“If things get hot, it may be interesting to sic the Dark Enlightenment audience on a single vulnerable hostile reporter to dox them and turn them inside out with hostile reporting sent to *their* advertisers/friends/contacts,” Mr. Srinivasan said in an email viewed by The Times, using a term, “Dark Enlightenment,” that was synonymous with the neoreactionary movement. …”

Think about that. A general partner in a powerful investment firm saying that they should dox a journalist to protect their safe space to argue the pros and cons of whether women have the right temperament and intellectual heft for tech careers; if blacks have similar intellectual capacity; that affirmative action is anti-white men.

This blog is now gone. Deleted in the past, as people grew to understand the foul underbelly of Libertarian bigotry passed of as just Rationalist thinking from our best minds that has infused tech around the world. But… just because it’s gone from one space, doesn’t mean it’s really gone. The founder of Slate Star Codex is now on Substack with his old posts under a new name, Astral Codex Ten. I won’t link to it. He’s earning about $250k to do this. Have any of the people involved learned anything? No. They still think that we need to be able to discuss these disruptive ideas. So, neonazis, eugenicists, racists, misogynists should all have a platform so we can have a cozy discussion to weigh points. Except for social justice warriors who keep shutting down all this great rationalist discussion with reality. They need to stay out. Brave new future the tech world is building. Looks a lot like the autocratic past. We need to regulate tech. Fast.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      We need to regulate tech. Fast.

      I agree. And I’m more optimistic now that it will be. Maybe I’m being naive. I don’t know.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Tech does need to chill. I’m getting ads for body armour and divorce lawyers for men. I should just blame Omnes and move on.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Now that you put it that way…HELL YES. And break them (back) into little parts first and maybe even littler parts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      Most things human, when they get too big, they tend to follow one direction, and that almost always isn’t good for a large number of people in some manner. Conservatives think that the world will be bad for them if they can’t have only their direction. Which is what happens when you can’t see farther than the inside of your colon.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PJ

      I haven’t read the NY Times article, but it sounds like “Rationalist” thinking isn’t very rational, and is instead a cover for old-fashioned bigotry.

      I am of the opinion (a minority one, I know) that the world would have been better off, all told, without the internet. But if we’re going to have it, tech companies have to be held responsible for what they do and what they allow other people to do (undermining democracy, spreading disinformation, encouraging genocide, etc.) If that puts an end to social media and blog comments, so much the better.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      @Major Major Major Major: Honestly? Just break them up. Facebook doesn’t need to own Instagram and in fact they have sucked the value out of it. Cleave YouTube from Google. Why should what is basically an advertising company get its own forum for its ads? Things like that. Trying to police how they handle content is a bridge too far for me. Just cut some of their obvious overreach.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Great topic, ruemara.  And good to see you here.  No kitteh photos, though.

      I am just wiped from watching the foregone conclusion in the impeachment trial.  Although:  maybe it will turn out to be a hinge in history.  One always hopes.

      Your topic is an interesting one, and I’ll try to read the article and this thread later.

      Agree that self-regulation is insufficient regulation. Boeing is a textbook case of that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Have any of the people involved learned anything? No. They still think that we need to be able to discuss these disruptive ideas. So, neonazis, eugenicists, racists, misogynists should all have a platform so we can have a cozy discussion to weigh points. Except for social justice warriors who keep shutting down all this great rationalist discussion with reality. They need to stay out.

      You can see this in a bunch of other areas too, such as fandom. Holy fuck, the most toxic fans I’ve ever come across are Star Trek and Star Wars fans. Many of their arguments boil down to disingenuous cherry-picking about how such and such is unrealistic or how liberal/feminist ideas (read: the most boilerplate corporate message imaginable, like “Don’t act like an asshole”) are decried as propaganda destroying our favorite franchises! That SJWs has RUINED STAR WARS/STAR TREK FOREVAR!!11

      And none of them ever learn when their predictions don’t pan out. Certain ST fans have been predicting Alex Kurtzman would be FIRED any day now as executive producer. I think he recently stepped down to do something else still involved with ST and they then declared victory. Even though they had nothing to do with it

      A lot of these people are reactionaries who just can’t accept that they don’t like the new direction some of these properties are going and just say, “This isn’t for me. I’m going to do something else.” All of the old movies and tv shows are still there to go watch. The problem, besides these people’s prejudices, is that they’ve made consuming media their entire personalities and feel attacked when sometimes creators turn the mirror on the fans

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Yutsano: Not sure it is that simple, but anti-trust action seems generally warranted in many cases. Also seems like these companies want to be publishers without having the responsibilities usually required of publishers… so maybe we need to revise Section 230 so they that those responsibilities more seriously.

      I’d be interested to hear what Senator Wyden thinks about these topics today.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      Also seems like these companies want to be publishers without having the responsibilities usually required of publishers… so maybe we need to revise Section 230 so they that those responsibilities more seriously.

      I’d be interested to hear what Senator Wyden thinks about these topics today.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ColoradoGuy

      They actually saw techno-feudalism, a common trope in cyberpunk science fiction, as a *good* thing, with themselves as the leaders (of course).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      @PJ:

      I haven’t read the NY Times article, but it sounds like “Rationalist” thinking isn’t very rational, and is instead a cover for old-fashioned bigotry.

      The problem is that reason is GIGO. If you start with flawed premises, reason will lead you to convincing sounding but wrong conclusions.  You need a way of testing your initial beliefs against reality and a willingness to admit when you were wrong to start with.  Reason, arrogance, and bigotry make a really nasty combination.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      A lot of these people are reactionaries who just can’t accept that they don’t like the new direction some of these properties are going and just say, “This isn’t for me. I’m going to do something else.”

      There is a lot of social power in living in a world in which people make things for you (or at least you think that they do). Being a valued customer, a tastemaker, is a position of influence and gives people a sense of esteem. What they are realizing is that they are not as valued as they thought they were. Sure, someone will still take their money and not be openly antagonistic, but the people who make those properties are increasingly likely to move those properties in directions that others prefer.
      Being a valued demographic has been a really good substitute for legal white male supremacy for a lot of chumps. They are sad to see that go.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Do you think the next time the GOP has control of the WH and Congress they’ll try to repeal 230? I don’t think that would be able to be passed with 50+1 votes without nuking the filibuster and won’t fly under reconciliation. I know McConnell made noises about “reforming” reconciliation, but I’m not sure they would do that given they needed it to pass the Trump Tax Cut

      People like Madison Cawthorne getting elected asswipes like Hawley drafting bills to ban the Democratic Party have me absolutely dreading the day the GOP is in a position of power

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chet

      I’m entirely sure we can’t afford to let them believe they are a meritocracy that can regulate themselves.

      Everyone says “regulate ’em” but that’s meaningless without an actual proposal for what conduct you would sanction.

      I’ve heard a proposal to make it illegal to algorithmically promote content – to ensure that everyone’s social media timeline is literally just a timeline of the aggregate activity of their follows – but the problem with that is that any system that transports content from a producer to a consumer electronically is using an algorithm.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Truth, ruemara. (Speaking as someone who works in Silicon Valley). It’s no accident that invitation-only social networking Clubhouse app — to keep the cool kids away from the uncool ones — is a toxic cesspool of sexist, racism, ageism, classism, and homophobia/transphobia — and has some rather hair-raising privacy problems.

      For far too many in the tech world, they are so disconnected and so incapable of viewing minorities as people, they believe discussions on rights, access and equality to be simply a mental stimulation exercise.

      Most definitely true.

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      seems like these companies want to be publishers without having the responsibilities usually required of publishers…
      It’s part of a larger mindset that all the rights and privileges, and none of the responsibilities and accountability — much like cats and teenagers. There’s a lot of tech bros who seem to have not matured past age 14.

      And for all the self-proclaimed maverick-ness, the Valley — especially its venture capitalist — are really herd followers. <side-eyes all “blockchain for everything” hype>

      Reply

