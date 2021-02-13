Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 12-13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 12-13

by | 2 Comments

    1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/12 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 16 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 159 domestic confirmed cases (134 moderate and 25 mild) & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, 16 domestic confirmed cases recovered. Currently, there are 138 confirmed cases & 10 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 31 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 183 domestic confirmed (126 moderate and 57 mild) & 163 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 18 confirmed cases recovered & 14 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 123 domestic confirmed & 94 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County has been re-designated from High Risk to Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 13 domestic confirmed case recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 60 domestic confirmed & 69 asymptomatic cases there. 1 sub-district was redesigned from High Risk to Low Risk. Currently there are 3 sub-districts at High Risk. 2 sub-district & 1 township were re-designated from Medium Risk to Low Risk. 6 sub-districts, 2 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 124 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 7 serious, 82 moderate and 33 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, there are 2 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • At Tonghua, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 99 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village, 9 buildings & 13 residential compounds were re-designated from High Risk to Low Risk. 3 buildings & 13 residential compounds within Dongchang District remain at High Risk.
      • At Changchun, there are currently 23 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Imported Cases:

      On 2/12 China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Ethiopia
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Russia 
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia; 1 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Japan, Kazakhstan (via Dubai) & the Maldives (via Columbo)
      • Tianjin Municipaity – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via France)
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released 
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released 
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Algeria
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, returning from Benin

       

      Overall in China, 65 confirmed cases recovered, 30 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 2,045 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 763 active confirmed cases in the country (244 imported), 12 are in critical/serious condition (3 imported), 470 asymptomatic cases (285 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 11,929 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/13 Hong Kong reported 12 new cases, 2 imported & 10 domestic.

      Reply
    2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 133. Deaths now up to 1069 from 1034
      Positivity at 2.3%
      340 in the hospital, 81 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 33% ICU beds available

      I have a dentist appointment today and I’m nervous. The last time I went was in the summer and we only had 20 cases a day.

      Reply

