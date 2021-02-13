The Biden-Harris Administration is working with state and local partners across the country to scale up vaccination efforts and get more shots into arms. This week, President Biden and Vice President Harris virtually toured one of those partnership sites in Arizona. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/oWImhubNEY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 12, 2021





U.S. #Covid19 deaths appear to have declined a bit of late, but the toll is almost impossible to fathom.

Nearly 480,000 Americans have died from Covid, according to official records (an underestimate). Nearly 135,000 of those deaths have occurred in the past 7 weeks. pic.twitter.com/5eGiu91gct — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 12, 2021

In other news, COVID case growth has dropped to about 100,000 per day, down from 255,000 at the peak. Good Americans! Stay home! Stay home til you get vaccinated! — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) February 13, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 50.1 million, or 15.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.66 million shots per day. 11.2% of Americans have had at least one shot; 3.9% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/cAxtyMpjMh — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 13, 2021

The US had +100,288 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.1 million. The 7-day moving average fell to under 99,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 5. pic.twitter.com/YM3ehtZF9R — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 13, 2021

JUST IN: The Pentagon assigns 20 additional teams to help FEMA with vaccination administration https://t.co/vDJBRI05XP pic.twitter.com/7dKjmSKtjk — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2021

Thread:

The fundamental question is whether we’ll have a 4th surge. If we do it will cost lives and also increase the risk of more dangerous variants spreading widely. But first good news: dramatically fast decline in cases and positivity. Steeper decline than in either prior surge. 2/ pic.twitter.com/AFmGnLYM1F — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 13, 2021

The math is harsh. 70M doses sent to states. 364M doses needed for groups 1A,B + those w/ underlying conditions in 1C. And that would leave out people age 50-64 who are high risk, including those not aware of their underlying conditions. Two more months of scarcity, at least. 10/ — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 13, 2021

Hang in there. The pandemic won’t go on forever. By the fall, we'll be in a much better situation. Mask up and limit time indoors with people not in your household. Vaccines are coming and we're learning more every day about Covid and how to prevent and treat it. 16/ — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 13, 2021

======

Despite a new World Health Organization report, we still don’t know why the pandemic started in Wuhan The BBC's Ros Atkins has been looking at the search for Covid-19's origin, China's role, and why we don't know morehttps://t.co/yomKM3ynI5 pic.twitter.com/MpOPT7ypnT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

China is doing everything wrong, if the goal is to prove nothing was amiss in the emergence of #COVID19 in Wuhan more than a year ago. Do yourself a favor, #XiJinping — open the books, stop the obfuscations. https://t.co/9IRIijNoH5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 12, 2021

Railway journeys in China during the usually frenetic Lunar New Year holiday travel rush are down by almost 70% amid calls for people to stay where they are to avoid a new outbreak of COVID-19. https://t.co/hJwuhA7GIR — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2021

How is the vaccine rollout going where you live? Use our tool to see how your country compares to others around the world 👇https://t.co/OZ64NW37Pe pic.twitter.com/AwiyaWNuXz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

Russia confirmed 15,089 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 4,042,837https://t.co/39OBDKsU4c — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 12, 2021

Levels of coronavirus are going down in all four nations of the UK, latest figures showhttps://t.co/sofSgwlbLB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

Portugal was for a while last month the country in the world worst hit by COVID-19. Some relief is at hand as cases fall, but hospitals remain full and doctors fear new variants could keep them under severe pressure. https://t.co/OqFRB4i9D3 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 12, 2021

Germany has vaccinated way fewer people than the U.S. or the U.K. so far due to constrained vaccine supply. However, ~50% of Germany's care home residents have already received their 2nd dose. It will be worthwhile to compare the mortality impacts of the different vaccine paths. https://t.co/P3RQBMXL95 — Andreas Backhaus (@AndreasShrugged) February 12, 2021

Germany to halt travel from Covid "mutation areas" of Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region https://t.co/5CtYiSF4fm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

France says just one Covid jab needed for previously infected https://t.co/QjGq2xsSIT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

Senegal pays $3.7 million for 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine https://t.co/OXJ2zYIZNO pic.twitter.com/naFSKflSS4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 13, 2021

Why Canada is lagging in Covid vaccinations https://t.co/jhLiqJ4bfk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

======

The coronavirus will probably continue circulating long-term despite the roll-out of vaccines, according to an EU public health expert. "It seems very well adapted to humans," says Andrea Ammon head of Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention https://t.co/sIWAVR8cKl pic.twitter.com/q2GX1n6de8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 12, 2021

Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time https://t.co/vQ8zNfrzXN pic.twitter.com/onWDjdwiGz — Reuters (@Reuters) February 13, 2021

Blood thinning drugs are now linked to a reduced risk of death for COVID19 patients. Those given preventive blood thinners (prophylactic anticoagulants) within 24 hours of hospital admission for Covid were less likely to die. New report in the BMJ https://t.co/KQqQ3Zoj8B pic.twitter.com/6wJj8mEucw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 12, 2021

======

The CDC provided a roadmap for reopening schools during the pandemic, emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing. Vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite. The CDC said there's strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely. https://t.co/svIbATNegn — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021

Cherokee Nation on vaccine prioritization: “We put Cherokee-fluent speakers at the front of the line … Saving the language is in our national interest.” This and other lessons from Indian Country on efficient vax distribution. https://t.co/jjgRkG6VJ9 @dailyyonder — Adam Minter (@AdamMinter) February 12, 2021

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area are stepping up patrols and volunteers are increasing their presence after several violent attacks on older Asian Americans. Officials are vowing to fight a problem simmering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/lyCVSOW2Ph — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021

New York Gov. Cuomo’s top aide has told Democratic lawmakers that his administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes because officials “froze” over worries that information was “going to be used against" them. https://t.co/pWFLF5nn2a — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021

The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination is a much quieter place these days. Nevada had its deadliest virus month ever after New Year's revelers crowded on the Las Vegas Strip. https://t.co/0wEqY5vaK0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021