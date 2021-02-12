Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Speaking of Valentine's Day – Zoom, Anyone?

Open Thread: Speaking of Valentine’s Day – Zoom, Anyone?

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Speaking of Valentine's Day – Zoom, Anyone

The blog lord is wondering whether anyone would be interested in a Balloon Juice Zoom on Valentine’s Day.

What say you?  If you would be interested in that, let me know in the comments.  If it looks like there is enough interest, we’ll figure out the time and I’ll announce it.  Then you can RSVP to me by email so you can get the zoom link.

Open thread.  Talk about anything you want.  Personal or political.  You decide.

Update: oh, and totally unrelated, there is a new I Got the Shot! thread in the sidebar.  It’s been 30 days since I put up the first ones, so comments on that one are closed.  Have we really only been getting vaccinated for just over a month?

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my god, did T****’s attorney just point out that a president is subject to criminal prosecution after he leaves office?  (I am behind in watching the questions.)

      He also states that there is no January exception.

      In what way is that supposed to be good for T****?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I did not know about the “I Got The Shot” posts or I would have commented there. My apologies to everyone.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Cool science story from BBC News

      Archaeologists have managed to get near-perfect notes out of a musical instrument that’s more than 17,000 years old.

      It’s a conch shell that was found in a hunter-gatherer cave in southern France.

      You can hear a sample of the sound at the link.

       

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      @WaterGirl: ​
       If he (Schoen? Van der Veen? Castor?) did point that out, let’s hope the DoJ was listening.
      I have no objection to Trump’s own lawyers damaging his already weak case by admitting the truth.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, then they’ll say you can’t prosecute a president for something he did while he had the protection of the office of the presidency. This is Lucy-football stuff.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Sure, por qué no?

      BTW, if you’re having trouble finding Zoom hosts, keep in mind that someone with a Zoom account can arrange and open the meeting and then designate someone else in the meeting as host if he/she needs to duck out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      laura

      Missed the entire next door discussion this morning. I couldn’t hack the suspicious minds and deleted it. But I look at the BestOfNextDoor twitter feed and it is Hilarious! So worth a waste of your time.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      @WaterGirl:

      Various of the media’s analysts have noted that the House managers’ case is already strong enough to ensure Trump’s conviction in a criminal court.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      5 hours waiting around the mechanic’s shop today with the landlady to get a diagnosis on the trouble lights. Not one, but two oxygen sensors glorked, apparently. So another trip to be made when they get the parts in. Meanwhile, system has been reset and the lights are off (for now, at least). Turns out the new guy working the desk at the mechanic’s was a long time regular customer of my store back when. Then ran into two other former regulars who came from different places in the complex to use the rest room, which is right next to the mechanic’s shop. Sort of a mini old home week; they all wanted to talk story.

      Had the foresight to bring along a folding chair so I could sit outside and enjoy see-gars while reading on the Kindle. Plus a travel mug of coffee, which the repair shop gladly refilled. Also, friends have a shop right across the street so was able to pop in and schmooze with them for a bit.

      Followed with a swing by Kaiser because landlady’s doctor wanted her get a walk-in blood test. So a full day.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @WaterGirl:  Yeah, there’s too many people on Balloon Juice who just sit here all day like they’re in prison, looking for a fight. It’s what drives the interesting people away.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gwangung

      @Benw: Comics fanboy here. And I’ve been loving it. I think I can guess the twist they’ll probably make…but there’s three episodes to go, so anything can happen.

      One thing I’m sure of….we’re getting another black superhero….

      Reply
    29. 29.

      VeniceRiley

      @Benw:  I watched and I’m sure I’ll catch up at some point. But I find the whole 50’s so traumatizing that I never watch more than 2 episodes of Mad Men. I feel like I can’t breathe when I see it. Even a winking knowing stylized version of it.

      Reply

