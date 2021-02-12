New details about Trump-McCarthy shouting match show Trump refused to call off the rioters | @jamiegangel, @Kevinliptakcnn, @MichaelRWarren & @MarshallCohen https://t.co/w7TN6b6VMO
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 12, 2021
In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy…
Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call…
The Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.
“He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” a Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.” …
“You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at,” Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted last month to impeach Trump, told CNN. “That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn’t care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry.”
“We should never stand for that, for any reason, under any party flag,” she added, voicing her extreme frustration: “I’m trying really hard not to say the F-word.” …
I’ve been lukewarm on calling witnesses. The managers have made an incredible case & I’ve thought that GOP’s response would be bullshit distractions. I’ve considered Pence, but I’m not sure he’d say much that would be illuminating
But I now think they should call McCarthy
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 13, 2021
The most obsessive TV viewer https://t.co/kChclqGJ5c
— Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) February 13, 2021
we knew about the call, and that mccarthy later called kushner saying he had talked to trump but he wouldn’t call off the mob, but this has more.
would be interested what time the call was, if mccarthy can get his phone records https://t.co/erP9MCFq2d
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 13, 2021
Pence's team does not agree with the Trump lawyer's assessment that Trump was concerned about Pence's safety. Trump didn't call him that day — or for five days after that. No one else on Trump's team called as Pence was evacuated to one room & another, with screaming mob nearby.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 12, 2021
Trump absolutely knew who the fuck he was talking to. Here's proof. https://t.co/NbZLe8SxaK pic.twitter.com/DoPCxuCC1M
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 13, 2021
Lol CNN reporting that when McCarthy went to Mar a Lago to grovel to Trump – after voting to overturn the election for him – he asked Trump for his donor list and was rebuffed.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 13, 2021
