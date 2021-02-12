Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: (Even) Kevin McCarthy Washes His Hands

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: (Even) Kevin McCarthy Washes His Hands

by

This post is in: , ,

In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy…

Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call…

The Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

“He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” a Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.” …

“You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at,” Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted last month to impeach Trump, told CNN. “That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn’t care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry.”

“We should never stand for that, for any reason, under any party flag,” she added, voicing her extreme frustration: “I’m trying really hard not to say the F-word.” …

  • CaseyL
  • dmsilev
  • Geoboy
  • Geoduck
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jl
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • karen marie
  • Kent
  • lollipopguild
  • Mike G
  • piratedan
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne

      Just Some Fuckhead

      It’s really fucking weird how this isn’t general public knowledge until just now. Republican congresswoman Herrera Beutler, who made it public after McCarthy told her, said she’s been telling local (to her district) media outlets and her constituents since Jan. 7th but it never got picked up nationally until now.

      Geoboy

      For bonus points – what circle of hell in Dante’s Inferno is Kevin McCarthy headed for, and what is to be his eternal punishment?

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Geoboy: How does he go from screaming at Trump to not have him killed to going down and kissing his ass at the trash palace? And for that matter, how does Pence go meet with Trump after his harrowing experience and then remain perfectly silent about everything? Republicanism is a mental disorder.

      dmsilev

      Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?

      Assuming that this is true, it means McCarthy is even stupider than I thought, and I already thought he was just a few notches above the Gohmert Line. He actually thought that would work, be a useful thing to say to the Narcissist In Chief?

      Kent

      @Just Some Fuckhead:It’s really fucking weird how this isn’t general public knowledge until just now. Republican congresswoman Herrera Beutler, who made it public after McCarthy told her, said she’s been telling local (to her district) media outlets and her constituents since Jan. 7th but it never got picked up nationally until now.

      It is kind of weird.  But I’m in her district and it is sort of understandable.  It is Vancouver WA and the rest of SW Washington which is mostly small mill towns.  But technically part of the Portland media market.  So the actual media outlets in SW Washington on this side of the Columbia are very small and parochial.  And the Portland TV and newspapers don’t really cover politics up here except during elections.  So it is kind of a media dead zone.  All our TV stations are Portland stations, for example.  As are all the big radio stations like the local NPR station.

      Herrera Beutler is getting a lot of local kudos from Dems and Independent types up here.  She probably singlehandedly sealed her victory in the 2022 election with that vote.  Because we have a jungle primary she can’t really be primaried by the rabid MAGA right.  Her only threat is from the left.

      Suzanne

      God. Kevin McCarthy is the most sniveling servile cocksucker I can imagine.

      And he’s the better man in this scenario.

      Geoboy

      @dmsilev: I figue Ninth Circle is reserved for Trump, and McCarthy is so inferior he has to settle for second place, as it were.  Forever running back and forth to try (futilely) to get away from demons with whips.  That works.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Kent: I can’t imagine Herrera Beutler doesn’t know how to get the national media’s attention. Think of all the congresspeople who live on cable tv. National newspapers would cut their nuts off for a scoop like this, normally. This doesn’t pass the smell test.

      Know who else knew about the story? McCarthy.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Asha Rangappa@AshaRangappa_
      It would be great if we could also get to the bottom of this reporting — that as of 4:13 p.m. on January 6, a “source close to the White House” was also in touch with some of the rioters and knew what their plans were for the evening.

      Jim Acosta @Acosta · Jan 6
      A source close to the White House who is in touch with some of the rioters at the Capitol said it’s the goal of those involved to stay inside the Capitol through the night.

      I know these things aren’t carved in stone, but don’t reporter conventions suggest that this– “a source close to”– is someone who doesn’t work at the White House? Stone, though I can’t see him talking to a CNN reporter, or Giualiani, who I can imagine talking to anybody. I think Chris Christie was always Nicolle Wallace’s inside contact, but he’s on the outs since he got Covid. But someone like that.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      If we had a real national press in this country and not a bunch of pampered trust fund babies doing cocktail parties and stenography, McCarthy would face some really tough questions tomorrow.

      karen marie

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

       

      If we had a real national press in this country and not a bunch of pampered trust fund babies doing cocktail parties and stenography, McCarthy would have faced “real questions” when Herrera Beutler first talked about it. I remember reading it on twitter back in January but at that point the media was obsessing about logistics of impeachment and whether Dems weren’t overreaching again.

      piratedan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: well, as more and more of these folks get picked up, I hope that someone is smart enough to start going through phone calls and text messages.  I suspect that there is a casual network of shared contacts between these groups, Oath Keepers, III%’s, Proud Boys etc and designated WH contacts, Stone and even some folks inside the WH circle to start giving us a bigger picture on who was involved in the conspiracy to assault the capital/stage the coup.

      I hate being a conspiracy theorist, but as the wardrobe of shoes keep dropping is anyone over in Justice seeing the same dots and “coincidences”?

      Just Some Fuckhead

      One of the Democratic senators is proposing to suspend tomorrow’s activities and depose McCarthy, Tuberville and secret service agents.

      CaseyL

      I have a theory how T* keeps GQP politicians on his side, even after almost getting them killed.

      I mean, other than the ones who stay faithful because they like what T* has done to the country (i.e., Gohmert, Johnson, Cruz, Rand.)

      We’ve long suspected that Wikileaks hacked the RNC emails as well as the DNC emails, but held onto the GOP material for blackmail purposes.  Even if that were true, you would think at some point the person being blackmailed would reach a limit.  You would think, when it came down to their own lives being under threat, they would run to the FBI or somebody for help.

      But what if the RNC materials were only the beginning of the blackmail information?

      Getting to be part of T*’s inner circle means having a direct line to a lot of money and power.  So far so good.  But he is an abusive monster, and he likes to put people in impossible positions where they dare not say no to him.  He ran, as we’ve said often enough, an international crime syndicate masquerading as a government.

      Well.  What do crime syndicates do to new members to keep them loyal?  What, in fact, do terrorist organizations do to new recruits to make them prove they’re loyal?

      They force the new members, and the new recruits, to “make their bones,” i.e., commit more crimes.  Atrocities.

      T* has kidnapped – and “disappeared” – children, stolen billions of dollars, and sold/given intelligence to our enemies that got US service people and agents killed.

      How hard would it have been for him to get one of the GOPster politicians involved in any one of these enormities, these atrocities?  Voluntarily or not.

      So, besides whatever older stuff he had on them, courtesy of Wikileaks, he would then have new, even worse, stuff on them, that they would rather die than see revealed.

      That might explain the absolute submissiveness by people like Kevin McCarthy and Lindsay Graham.

      piratedan

      @Just Some Fuckhead: with the death of print media, it sure as hell seems like we have a gap in getting our news these days as items gravitate from beyond local implications into something that affects us all.  Local reporting also helps a lot with nuance if there’s any present that can show the depth of the issues and the people involved, but nowadays we’re dependent on local TV (God help us) to give us pictures and sound bytes.

      jl

      “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,”

      Maybe it’s staying away from sound and pix of this mess after the prosecution rested, or maybe I am a bad person, but running into this garbage randomly in the news makes me guffaw.

      And Trump was sitting there actively refusing to do nothing while he knew the mob was shouting to lynch the VP, and while security was whisking Pence from room to room trying to keep him safe?

      I’m making a list of every GOP Senator who votes to acquit and will contribute to their defeat when they’re up for election.

      Hard to believe, but most of them will vote to acquit, which is despicable. As some commenters noted above, there have been numerous reports of Trump actively  refusing to do his job, more than worthy of impeachment and conviction. So, nothing very surprising in the new reports. And hard to believe that the GOP Senators signaling that they’ll acquit don’t know.

