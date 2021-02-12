.@FLOTUS organized a Valentine’s Day display behind the camera positions on the North Lawn. Aides say she is “Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.” pic.twitter.com/EcXQh3emaP — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 12, 2021

President Biden: “Valentine’s Day is big. Jill’s favorite day. For real.” Q: “What inspired you to do this?” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden: “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

Stick around till the end and watch Joe being Joe. Damn, how nice is it to have a loving family in the White House again?

Champ is 14 and showing his age a bit…but then aren’t we all.

It’s going to be in the minus degrees here for the next three days and I’ve got the ducks completely bundled up in their coop, which they will be stuck in. All the advice is, if they have a deep layer of shredded wood or straw and an enclosed space they’re good in the deep freeze. Their coop temp has been holding steady in the mid-20s, so those downy little bodies are toasty. Heat lamps are not recommended (and impossible where the hut is located), but I do use milk jugs filled with hot water all winter to boost the temps most nights.

This is the coldest snap we’ve had since the ducks joined us…so my first go-round of keeping them warm.

Don’t be surprised if you learn I brought them into the house (in a Dane crate) because I’m a wimp. Isn’t that what mudrooms are made for anyway, LOL?

In other news, I got my parents a same-day vaccination appointment yesterday and it felt like winning the lottery. Breathing a bit easier, because of course, they live in a state where precautions are laughed at.

ETA: I can’t believe I forgot I promised you the video of the pups and the pig here.