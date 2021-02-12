Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Happy Valentine's Day From The Bidens UPDATED with Pups and Pig Video

Open Thread: Happy Valentine’s Day From The Bidens UPDATED with Pups and Pig Video

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: 

President Biden: “Valentine’s Day is big. Jill’s favorite day. For real.”

Q: “What inspired you to do this?”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden: “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

Stick around till the end and watch Joe being Joe. Damn, how nice is it to have a loving family in the White House again?

Champ is 14 and showing his age a bit…but then aren’t we all.

It’s going to be in the minus degrees here for the next three days and I’ve got the ducks completely bundled up in their coop, which they will be stuck in. All the advice is, if they have a deep layer of shredded wood or straw and an enclosed space they’re good in the deep freeze. Their coop temp has been holding steady in the mid-20s, so those downy little bodies are toasty. Heat lamps are not recommended (and impossible where the hut is located), but I do use milk jugs filled with hot water all winter to boost the temps most nights.

This is the coldest snap we’ve had since the ducks joined us…so my first go-round of keeping them warm.

Don’t be surprised if you learn I brought them into the house (in a Dane crate) because I’m a wimp. Isn’t that what mudrooms are made for anyway, LOL?

In other news, I got my parents a same-day vaccination appointment yesterday and it felt like winning the lottery. Breathing a bit easier, because of course, they live in a state where precautions are laughed at.

Open thread

ETA: I can’t believe I forgot I promised you the video of the pups and the pig here.

  • Benw
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Damien
  • Damned_at_Random
  • Darkrose
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • J.
  • jeffreyw
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Josie
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Lyrebird
  • Mary Ellen Sandahl
  • MazeDancer
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shakti
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      Remember the feral cats!

      Tips for building a cat shelter:

      • “When you make cat shelters, you do not use hay. You have to use straw. Straw repels moisture and straw has a coating on it, also works as an insulator, helps to keep the cat warmer. Hay is not good at all,” Mariani said. To help people remember she uses the phrase “Hay is for horses, straw is for strays.”
      • Place in a dry spot, protected from snow and rain.
      • For a low-cost shelter, take a large plastic tub and cut out a hole in the side that is just big enough for a cat to fit through.
      • For more information on building cat shelters, visit alleycat.org.
      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      That video made my day. He’s just such a great guy for these times and those puppies! And to see a couple who love each other so much and seem to take such great joy in each other soothes the heart.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Damned_at_Random

      Champ has some pretty significant arthritis going on. I’m an old dog myself and know the signs. Fourteen is a long run for a shepherd. I hope he has a nice heated bed in the house.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lyrebird

      Thank you and thank Dr. Biden for reminding me what it feels like to read “FLOTUS” and not have a sick feeling…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Nice video. It’s so …relieving to have normal decent people back in the White House. You wouldn’t think “President who loves his wife and his dogs” would be a difficult bar to clear, hell George W Bush managed that much, but well here we are.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Damien

      I love these positive and uplifting posts.  Honestly, being able to watch the president and feel like he’s a genuinely good, sweet, selfless person sometimes brings tears to my eyes.  It’s such a whipsaw feeling sometimes I can’t believe he’s really our leader.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      Totally shallow of me, but it is SO nice to have a President that doesn’t look like something fished from a massive clog in a municipal drain.

      Dude is looking good.  The German Shepherds help, of course.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Some may consider it inappropriate, but I love how one member of the press called out “Joe,” when asking a question about Champ and Major.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Moar You Know

      Don’t be surprised if you learn I brought them into the house (in a Dane crate) because I’m a wimp.

      By tonight.  Kinda surprised you haven’t already.  Last heat wave here, by mid-morning, my mom had come by and collected all my dog crates and had the chickens inside.  My stepfather was not pleased, but that was part of the deal, buddy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

      Fourteen is a long run for a shepherd.

      @Damned_at_Random:  Well outside the warranty period.  It’s how we lost our last dog, just shy of fifteen.  I think he’s getting the best of care, but there is only so much that can be done when a big dog gets to be around 10-12.

      Still, I’d rather outlive my dog than the other way around.  I can make sure they get the best until the end.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      And before all the Presidential style critics jump in, I will say that jeans and a leather jacket were perfectly appropriate for a casual occasion like this. I mean, at least it wasn’t at tan suit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “which one’s the old one?” dude, really? You don’t have to be Doolittle

      I love the way, when Jill stops to pet Champ, Major does that run up like “I’m here too!” My sister and her two sons have six dogs between them, and when they’re all together, there are never enough hands

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Cheryl from Maryland:

      I noticed that too, and thought it was endearing. And I love that he’s wearing faded old jeans. It’s so … Joe of him.

      ETA: And I 💯 believe that Jill will bring doughnuts for the press the next time she does a casual stroll of the grounds.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Benw

      LOL the Bidens with their doggos.

      LOL a pile of duckos in a Dane crate.

      Awesome your folks got the vaccine.

      Just fuckin A all around.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Josie

      Fourteen is really good for a big dog. Mine (akbash) made it to thirteen, thanks to good care and good medicine. I still miss her so much.
      TaMara, go ahead and bring in those ducks. You know you want to.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m telling you – the animals, the lost ones showing up, I know this is part of the reason I’m divorced, LOL.

      @TaMara (HFG):  I don’t want to say “you’re better off” but you probably are.  God’s creatures are important.  Being given “dominion over the earth and it’s creatures” doesn’t mean you get to exploit them, it means you’re responsible for them and their welfare!

      My wife is ALL IN on this.  The only reason that we don’t have ten dogs is that our current is a one-human dog, that human is me, and he gets very distressed if there’s another dog competing for attention.  But we’ve managed to find homes for anyone that shows up.  And one day, probably a decade from now, we’ll have ten dogs.  I’d be OK with that.  It’ll be the end of our nice furniture, but I’m OK with that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      hehehe, I think this subtle trolling on Trump by Biden here. Trump is so pathetically desperate to believe all the women love him and now Trump is going to have to listen to all weekend to woman on TV going on about what happy couple the Bidens are and how lucky Jill Biden is. ROFL

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MazeDancer

      TaMara, Just bring the ducks in at sundown.

      You will be able to sleep.  The ducks will be safe.  And you won’t be trying to bring them inside in the middle of the night.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mary Ellen Sandahl

      @The Moar You Know: ​
        “Municipal drain clog” is right up there with some of the Scottish inventions, bravo.
      Our Joe doesn’t look too bad in authentically broken-in jeans either. Imagine the previous occupant in something like that, if you can.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      FLOTUS organized a Valentine’s Day display behind the camera positions on the North Lawn. Aides say she is “Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

      Nice to know that nowhere in the universe is there a recording of Dr. Jill muttering about “working my fucking ass off on fucking Valentine’s decorations.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      Their coop temp has been holding steady in the mid-20s, so those downy little bodies are toasty.

      In my area, ducks and geese happily paddle around in a half-frozen pond, hopping out and standing on the ice when they want to take a nap.  Though that’s when it’s only a few degrees below freezing, I don’t know what they’re doing now because I haven’t been out for a week — I really should bundle up and get some exercise this weekend.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Steve in the ATL

      Castor Avenue in Philadelphia is named after Bruce Castor’s family. Perhaps someone should propose renaming it Obama Avenue or Biden Avenue?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Steve in the ATL: Huh. Is it by any chance one of those old aristocratic families where the practice of marrying cousins went on a bit too long

      ETA:@Steve in the ATL: I’ve seen twitter rumors just this morning that Melanie is furious at the positive attention DrJ is getting.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: Interesting thing about ducks – as long as the water is not frozen, they use it to keep their feet warm. That’s the only part of them that is usually at risk of freezing. They have so much down, if you pick one up, you’ll be shocked how warm they are under their feathers.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      I probably won’t be vaccinated until the end of the summer, but I can’t decide which arm.  The left arm that already hurts, or the right arm that doesn’t hurt?  If I choose the right arm, I’ll have two arms that hurt.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Josie

      Got my first Pfizer shot yesterday, thanks to some finagling by a relative connected to a hospital. I feel lucky but frustrated that, at 77, I should have to go outside state connections. Texas is such a crap shoot right now.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Moar You Know

      also, Dr. Jill was never an escort!

      @Steve in the ATL:  TMI:  I had a girlfriend for two years, living together and the whole deal…who was an escort.  I got used to it very quickly.  It’s just another job.  I don’t have a problem with that as regards Melania.  Escorts can be wonderful and fascinating people.  Problem was, Melania is neither wonderful nor fascinating.

      I had a huge twofold problem with her; she had nothing but sneering contempt for the American people as a whole – that rankled.  And her only interest in life was extracting more money from anyone who would give it to her.  In that, she’s a perfect match for her husband, but it makes for a nasty, boring person.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Which led down a rabbit hole to this from 2015.

      Cold Duck flew off the shelves in the 1970s and 80s for parties among the flares and fondues, afro wigs and cheese and pineapple on sticks.

      Jonathan Branton-Casey uncovered a bottle dating back to 1973 when he was looking for a Christmas tipple in his 88-year-old father’s Christmas cabinet in Blenheim.
      [snip]
      “I’m sure that aging it for 43 years will not have made it any more drinkable. From all accounts it was terrible when it was only weeks old let alone half a century.

      “It was bad from the moment it was bottled.

      “It’s a blast from the past. It was the height of civility to bring a bottle to a dinner party,” he said. Source

      Thing I do recall is it had a white plastic stopper instead of the usual cork, which one was loath to simply toss. “There’s got to be something we can use this for.”

      :)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      laura

      @TaMara (HFG): well well, comes now Nikki Haley attempting to build herself a lifeboat and sail away from the trump stank. Burn that lifeboat and all the lifeboats. Everybody knows trump stank is forever

      Anyone else remember Ice cold beer makes you want to cheer. Ice cold duck makes you want to……  yeah, I don’t remember it either.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @TaMara (HFG): Romneyan pundit (who’s presented as a political reporter by Politico) Tim Alberta has a puff-piece about Nikki today, I gather. I’ve long thought she and Christie were actually pulling off a strategy of close, but not too close, with trump. Seems like a near-death experience put Christie off (we’ll see), and Haley has figured out her chuckling “Give the guy a break!” of last week, as if trump were being criticized for a tan suit, may have been the wrong note to strike for people like Alberta, and the donor class that I suspect takes him quite seriously.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Miss Bianca

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: LOL, I was literally just saying to Pal D, “look, the Bidens’ dogs do that thing, too!” – the “no, me, no, MEEEE” thing when the older one is getting the pets and skritches and the younger one wants them ALL, NOW. Major is much better behaved about it than Watson, tho.

      (Could it *possibly* be that he’s better trained? Nah, that’s crazy talk!)//

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Miss Bianca

      @NotMax: Oh, dear, I remember Cold Duck! What an awful name! And it probably was objectively awful, too, but it was the first “grown-up beverage” I was allowed to drink, under grown-up supervision, at holidays, so I probably remember it as being better than it actually was.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @The Moar You Know: Yes on Moderna. I imagine at some point in the not so distant future, everyone will know which vaccine you got by what physical abnormality you exhibited. Moderna folks will have a baby arm growing out of their forehead. Pfizer will manifest as green alligator skin.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      J.

      This post made my morning. Love Joe and Jill. Love the pig and the pups. And love that you were able to get both parents vaccine appointments. Woohoo!

      Reply

