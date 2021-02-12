Leningrad

The hair poofies were big on girls under 12. I had another shot of some girls wearing poofies. I cry every time I think about. I’m crying now. We were in the square at the Winter Palace, which is now the Hermitage, and some lines of schoolchildren were moving thru. I managed to skip backwards alongside two adorable little girls in their uniforms and hair poofies and got the perfect, cutest photo ever.

Now, in those days I was constantly switching back and forth between B&W negs and Kodachrome slides, a lot of times mid-roll. Like I’d shoot eight shots from a color roll, then wind it back making sure to stop before the tab goes into the can, then switch to a B&W roll and use a sharpie to note how many shots had been taken. So, yea, too many times I ended up not counting right, or the sharpie rubbed off or whatever and I double exposed one or two or a lot of frames. So it was that the cutest, bestest most award winning social doc picture ever taken in the history of the world was lost when I shot the Eifel Tower over it a couple of weeks later.