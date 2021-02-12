Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog will pay for itself.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This is how realignments happen…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The math demands it!

Shocking, but not surprising

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Non-Impeachment Open Thread: Who Doesn’t Love Mascots?

Non-Impeachment Open Thread: Who Doesn’t Love Mascots?

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

The Washington Post had a silly little article yesterday about COVID (prevention) mascots around the world. Some of them are, uhh, well.

But others are real winners!

This one’s my favorite, though.

Non-Impeachment Open Thread: Who Doesn't Love Mascots?
Koronon, a Japanese anti-coronavirus cat mascot waves at pedestrians in Tokyo on Sept. 30. (SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

The little sign says “ko-ro-NO-n”, which I assume is a pun. (Kinda wish I were in Japan or Thailand right now, apropos of nothing.)

What are some cool mascots or campaigns happening in your neck of the woods? The ones in NYC are kinda meh. Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Bill K
  • BruceFromOhio
  • germy
  • Major Major Major Major
  • meander
  • scav

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      meander

      Mondo Mascots is one of my favorites on Twitter!

      The excellent podcast 99% Invisible had a piece called the Return of The Yokai that looks at mascots in modern-day Japan and their origin in spiritual beliefs.

      IIRC NHK World’s “Japanology Plus” series once had an episode about anthropomorphism in Japan, e.g., which is connected to the mascots for everything approach.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill K

      The Japanese have mascots for everything! I was about to take a boat tour of an abandoned coal-mining island (it had been in a James Bond film) and a mascot shows up in the shape of the island. It was a very awkward costume since it was wider than it was tall . I have no idea what the purpose was except for – it’s Japan.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Also, I guess this is slightly impeachment-related, but it’s also just a terrific chuckle: MELANIA HAS A SAD!!!!

      According to a report from CNN, former first lady Melania Trump has put politics behind her as she enjoys life living at the family’s luxurious Mar-a-Lago spa in Florida, but has expressed bitterness at the positive reception that new first lady Jill Biden has received …

      the former first lady reportedly was “bitter and chilly” about how the couple left the White House as her husband argued the election was stolen from him, feeling the controversy he created hurt her reputation even further. Add to that, she has expressed dismay at the favorable treatment given to Jill — including multiple interviews with popular magazines.

      “The attention Biden has been getting has not gone unnoticed by Trump, say those who know her. Though she is lamenting the media focus on her successor, Trump turned down several similar offers from national publications throughout her time as first lady, according to two people who worked closely with her. When presented with offers and asked for participation, it was Trump who would not want to do them. In four years, she never did an interview with a national publication.”

      Cry more, babe.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.