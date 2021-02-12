The Washington Post had a silly little article yesterday about COVID (prevention) mascots around the world. Some of them are, uhh, well.

Oh dear. The Brazilian vaccine mascot needs a re-think. pic.twitter.com/oh2U5h5I1u — NoTimorousBeastie (@NotTimorous) October 14, 2020

But others are real winners!

Covid-kun is a new coronavirus mascot from Thailand who teaches kids to wash their hands and social distance. pic.twitter.com/pxZDOUNjj7 — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) March 26, 2020

This one’s my favorite, though.

The little sign says “ko-ro-NO-n”, which I assume is a pun. (Kinda wish I were in Japan or Thailand right now, apropos of nothing.)

What are some cool mascots or campaigns happening in your neck of the woods? The ones in NYC are kinda meh. Open thread!