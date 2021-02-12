Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Death Cult Remoras Scuttling for Cover

Late Night Open Thread: Death Cult Remoras Scuttling for Cover

by | 17 Comments

Don’t look in that closet… don’t go in the basement… please not under the bed…

Ali Alexander (not always under that name) has been grifting from easily agitated right-wing conspiracy theorists for at least the last decade…


Wealth of entertaining replies to this tweet:

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      My current not-gonna-happen wish is that Mitt, now that he knows a) how close the horde came to seizing him, and b) that not one Republican “colleague” or “good friend” would have lifted a finger to save him, that he is this week letting his caucus know there have to be 17 GOP votes to convict, or he goes Independent immediately, caucuses with the Dems, and they push through a replacement organizing resolution that makes it clear the old 50-50 plus Kamala deal is dead.

      Pure fanfic, I know. But what a moment it would be. And how much pressure would it put on Murkowski! Oh, well.

      In the real world, the best we can hope for is that Mitt still votes to convict, and then who knows? Does the Mike Lee wing of the UT GOP exact revenge?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I do not think Ali Alexander is going to find 10 million Republicans willing to live in the same city as Ali Alexander.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      C Stars

      I definitely get the feeling there’s some terrible shit that could come out about what the GOP has been up to lately. On the other hand, the American electorate and especially Trump supporters seem pretty much completely inured to terrible shit. Like, the violent insurrection was just slightly not OK to most Republicans. No biggie though. And remember when the extent of Trump’s dealings with Putin started coming to light, all the Repubs started making the case that Russia was in fact a pretty great place and quite well governed?

      All of the last four years have felt like a psyops exercise in getting us used to just terrible, vile, heinous shit being perpetrated by politicians as a matter of course. Is there such a thing anymore as political dishonor or disgrace (particularly if you are a Republican)? I don’t think so.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Shalimar: Hell, he’d be lucky to find 10 million Republicans who’d live in a city, period.  They don’t like cities, cities are frightening places with lots of different people.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      C Stars

      @RaflW: Yeah, I doubt it’s going to happen. They need to lose a few more elections because of raving lunatic Trumpists. Then maybe the worm will turn.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Shalimar: I do not think Ali Alexander is going to find 10 million Republicans willing to live in the same city as Ali Alexander.

      Don’t be silly — someone has to mow the lawns and mop the floors!

      When Repubs think about ‘a city of ten million PATRIOTS!!!’, what they envision is approximately one million White people, with nine million  serfs to cater to their every whim.

      Ali Alexander, in this scenario, is the guy on the Home Owners Association board — excuse me, city council — who’s never given a chance to make any decisions, but he’s in all the publicity shots to prove that We’re Not Racist, We Honor Diversity Here.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      different-church-lady

      From what we’ve been told, a dispropotionate percentage of these creeps can’t manage their own finances correctly and are complely anti-tax, so how they’re gonna have an entire city that has any kind of functional funding is pretty far-fetched.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mallard Filmore

      @RaflW

      Mitt, now that he knows a) how close the horde came to seizing him, and b) that not one Republican “colleague” or “good friend” would have lifted a finger to save him

      That’s being generous. Any Republicans captured with Mitt would point him out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Redshift

      @different-church-lady: Oh, speaking of which, we have a new entry in the Republican primary for governor of Virginia, some “think tank” wingnut welfare guy who’s never held public office.

      His big idea is to cut the state income tax to zero, and “the state could wind up with more revenue without the tax because the change would fuel business and population growth.”

      The Republican War on Arithmetic continues…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Starboard Tack

      Brian Kilmeade by way of Crooks & Liars.

      “I think we have to, as a country, stop protesting every election result.”

      My post COVID fantasy after all teh TeeVee is back to normal; leopards loose on the Fox & Friends set. Who do you bet would squeal the loudest? My money’d be on Steve Doocy. Ahhh, I can dream, can’t I?

      Reply

