Here’s the usual CSPAN2 feed on YouTube:

I expect TV ratings will plummet since Trump clowns Awshucks McRamble and Thirsty Yellington are up, but I’m going to try to catch some of it as time permits. One of the clown lawyers told NBC they might wrap up in as little as three hours. How many times can you equate Sarah Huckabee Sanders being politely asked to leave a restaurant with a comped cheese plate and a mob scene at the U.S. Capitol Building that was reminiscent of the fall of Osgiliath? Viewers are about to find out.

Open thread!