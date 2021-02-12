Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impeachment Trial Day 4 Open Thread

Impeachment Trial Day 4 Open Thread

by | 82 Comments

Here’s the usual CSPAN2 feed on YouTube:

I expect TV ratings will plummet since Trump clowns Awshucks McRamble and Thirsty Yellington are up, but I’m going to try to catch some of it as time permits. One of the clown lawyers told NBC they might wrap up in as little as three hours. How many times can you equate Sarah Huckabee Sanders being politely asked to leave a restaurant with a comped cheese plate and a mob scene at the U.S. Capitol Building that was reminiscent of the fall of Osgiliath? Viewers are about to find out.

Open thread!

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you.  I guess.

      Gonna listen to the NY Philharmonic playing Brahms’ First now.  Alec Baldwin hosts the program. https://vpm.org/listen/stream?channel=music

      Could be lovely to listen to Brahms while watching these asshats ply their, uh, trade with the C-Span feed on mute.

      First up is some newish composition from 1985.  But Brahms will eventually arrive.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Emmanuel Felton @emmanuelfelton ·39m
      My latest: Capitol police officers are still furious about how their bosses failed them before and during the Jan. 6 riot. Today, they’re casting ballots in a no confidence vote in leadership. They say they want accountability not just “political theater.”

      Have any of the police union thugs from last summer been hounded through the streets of NYC and Chicago to ask how they feel about the trump mob? Has every political hack who ever tweeted “Blue Lives Matter”, or wore a mask or a baseball cap with that message, been asked to explain?

      On topic: the MSNBC recaps should be more than enough for today.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I quit Facebook after my last 30 day ban end of last year. Yesterday I joined NextDoor and OMG it feels like I’ve made the transition successfully from middle-age to senior.  I get a daily digest of all the crime and weird noises in the neighborhood which I loudly share with Mrs. Fuckhead in the other room.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      M31

      lol these lawyers really got nothing, reduced to playing clips of Trump saying “we will never defund our police”

      what?

      I can’t take more than 10 seconds at a time

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Just Some Fuckhead: When I moved to the swamp a couple of years ago, I checked to see if there was a NextDoor group for this area and rejoiced when I learned that there was not.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bjacques

      I’m stuck at work another couple of hours, but one of the benefits of working from home is listening to the tragic impeachment defense while listening to horror movie soundtracks. Now up: Suspiria by Thom Yorke

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jinchi

      I always like to point out that Huckabee-Sanders was denied service by a restaurant about a week after she celebrated the Supreme Court ruling allowing businesses to deny service to people they considered immoral (aka gay people).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hildebrand

      We are not watching today’s Senate train wreck. We have the Cornell Feeder Webcam on the television.  Much better choice for today.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Jinchi: in Lexington, VA–the greatest college town in Rockbridge County!

      @Jinchi: it is.  You can quit, but your account isn’t deleted.  FB keeps all your data, even continues building a file on you.  If you ever check on your account to make sure it’s still gone, FB automatically reactivates it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      I guess I’ll never be smart enough to comprehend arguments about due process being denied that are made during the trial which is the main element of due process.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I tried to watch, but the defense lawyer was running an Eisenstein Potemkin-level montage of Trump talking law and order intercut with various Democrats talking about wanting to punch people, and I just couldn’t take it. I’ll let my MSNBC girls Nicolle, Claire and Joy break it down for me later.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Jinchi: A poor choice of words on my part. I was put in FB jail. That means one can continue to earn them revenue with ones eyeballs but one can’t post anything or comment on anything. Really a genius idea on their part.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Betty Cracker: I’ve only been on there one day but it doesn’t seem as bad as I heard it was. The weirdest part is seeing someone reply to me using my actual name.

      I imagine my smart mouth will get me in trouble at some point. One neighbor posted about the Saturday morning Republican meeting at the local breakfast joint and I replied, “Are you all putting together another insurrection or this about something else?”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bjacques

      Schoen’s Pettifoggery in parsing the tweets is impressive. You say “cavalry” I say “Calvary”. Much more effort than is needed in front of the Republican Senators.

      “Unity” gets a mention. DRINK! Republicans are pounding Unity more than Hitler did 1935 to 1939.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      wenchacha

      I don’t plan to watch, either. I can wait for the highlights from Colbert or Meyers.

      Curious about this: are all Democratic Senators present? If anyone should feel guiltless about not attending a day of the proceedings, it should be them.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mike in NC

      We lost interest in the NextDoor app after some bozo whined about having her Trump yard sign stolen several months ago (at the time “only” 40K people had died of the virus). It’s basically Fox News Lite for your ZIP code.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      West of the Rockies

      Somehow I’m guessing Amy Klobuchar is not in the gallery with her feet up and playing solitaire on her phone.

      Is that where Homely Hawley is again?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      gvg

      My nextdoor seems to be endless lost pets and appeals for good repairmen.  Once in a while it devolves into political stupidity but most people seem to be aware its a good idea to not go there.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      stinger

      Was just thinking how pleasant it was to see/hear all these clips of great Democrats, then then here came Hillary!  So happy!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Mike in NC: Probably depends on your zip code. Our NDN is a fairly liberal place. Every once in a while a WATB shows up, nearly always a “conservative,” and they get made fun of. A lot. And sometimes have to be reminded that they are no longer hiding behind a nym, and should behave accordingly. You know, like a sane adult.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ken

      I’m not watching (full disclosure, I haven’t watched any of it).  Someone post an alert if Trump’s lawyers come right out and say “We all know the fix is in, and the Republicans are spineless cowards.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @gvg: Yeah, those are definitely top themes. Maybe a function of the relative lavish area I live in but the “looking for a handyman” posts always seem to be advancing ones affluence. “We’re putting in a three story circular staircase and we’re looking for someone who can..”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      @Betty Cracker:

      Nextdoor has netted me three ducks and helped me “find” the lost owners of various critters that have wandered into my yard and helped me get an injured, found chameleon to rehab and a new home.

      And I found the most awesome 1930s Art Deco dresser for a steal.

      It definitely has its pluses and minuses. Not too many busybody posts where I live, so entertainment value is limited. LOL

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ken:  Someone post an alert if Trump’s lawyers come right out and say “We all know the fix is in, and the Republicans are spineless cowards.”

      It sounds like they have, in an oddly inverted way; the message is the Democrats are horrifying monsters because they hold people account for their past actions.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      wvng

      @Ken: ” Someone post an alert if Trump’s lawyers come right out and ” drop their pants, take a shit on the Senate floor. Because why not, really. They are doing that figuratively.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Leto

      Had it on for about 5 secs, saw the bad faith, and turned on WandaVision. I’ll catch a recap later tonight, otherwise I need to go watch the snow melt

      Edit: also it looks like one large Fox News segment, so yeah, double/triple nope out.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Quinerly

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I live in a historic district in inner city St. Louis. Been here since1984. We have become very gentrified in the last 15 years. I found Next Door to be extremely racist. Kids from suburbia moving to Apts in the city to be near the music and bar scene freaking out over every noise in their alleys, every homeless person camped out near the churches that shelter at night, and…. Total freak out if a Black guy is walking from point A to point B on the sidewalk. Every little thing reported on Next Door…. wanting to know if the police should be called. The most evil bragged about breaking glass and “planting” the shards to cut anyone going thru the dumpsters. I had to get off the site. Stayed too angry.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Benw

      I once again cannot understand how someone is willing to make such a colossal fool of themselves as these guys for fucking Donald Trump

      Reply

