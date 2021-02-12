For the purposes of proving their case, the House Managers did a great job.

For the purposes of keeping this in front of Republicans so they can squirm, I’d like this thing to go on for a little while longer. One reason is that that prosecutors are showing a few more of their cards as they argue against bail for some of the worst of the insurrectionists. Here’s one that was filed yesterday:

WASHINGTON — Hours before day three of former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was set to begin on Thursday, federal prosecutors offered new evidence that a member of the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy charged with planning an assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was “awaiting direction” from Trump. Jessica Watkins, an Army veteran and, according to court papers, a member of the Oath Keepers militia group, is accused of participating in a conspiracy to assault the Capitol in “an organized and practiced fashion” to stop Congress from certifying the results of the election. Watkins has been behind bars since her arrest on Jan. 17, and prosecutors filed papers on Thursday asking a judge to keep her in jail while her case moves forward. […] Prosecutors had previously released excerpts of messages that Watkins allegedly sent in the weeks before Jan. 6 as evidence of her role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol, but Thursday’s memo included new details. According to the government, on Nov. 9, less than a week after Election Day, Watkins sent a text message to an unidentified person that showed she was concerned about taking action without explicit approval from Trump — “Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors wrote. “I am concerned this is an elaborate trap. Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it,” Watkins allegedly messaged at the time.

In case it isn’t obvious, she came to Washington and attacked the Capitol.