Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Han shot first.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Shocking, but not surprising

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The math demands it!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The revolution will be supervised.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Here’s Some More Evidence

Here’s Some More Evidence

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

For the purposes of proving their case, the House Managers did a great job.

For the purposes of keeping this in front of Republicans so they can squirm, I’d like this thing to go on for a little while longer.  One reason is that that prosecutors are showing a few more of their cards as they argue against bail for some of the worst of the insurrectionists.  Here’s one that was filed yesterday:

WASHINGTON — Hours before day three of former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was set to begin on Thursday, federal prosecutors offered new evidence that a member of the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy charged with planning an assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was “awaiting direction” from Trump.

Jessica Watkins, an Army veteran and, according to court papers, a member of the Oath Keepers militia group, is accused of participating in a conspiracy to assault the Capitol in “an organized and practiced fashion” to stop Congress from certifying the results of the election. Watkins has been behind bars since her arrest on Jan. 17, and prosecutors filed papers on Thursday asking a judge to keep her in jail while her case moves forward.

[…]

Prosecutors had previously released excerpts of messages that Watkins allegedly sent in the weeks before Jan. 6 as evidence of her role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol, but Thursday’s memo included new details. According to the government, on Nov. 9, less than a week after Election Day, Watkins sent a text message to an unidentified person that showed she was concerned about taking action without explicit approval from Trump — “Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors wrote.

“I am concerned this is an elaborate trap. Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it,” Watkins allegedly messaged at the time.

In case it isn’t obvious, she came to Washington and attacked the Capitol.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JWR
  • Patricia Kayden
  • piratedan
  • The Moar You Know

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      JWR

      GOP Senators Huddled With Trump’s Lawyers On Eve Of Impeachment Defense

      Isn’t there some sort of objection house managers can make here? I mean, IANAL and all that, but by Cruz’s “standard”, saying he’ll vote to acquit on the “it’s not constitutional” non-issue, and then breaking actual trial procedure by “huddling” with his co-conspirators, isn’t this reason enough to ask Leahy to toss them off the jury?
      ​ETA, What Germy said! Also too, Sceodn!​​​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      what I am finding worrisome is how many of these cases, when brought up in their local jurisdictions are finding jurists who are amendable to letting these people out, as if this shit was nothing more than a traffic ticket.

      what the fuck is wrong with these judges?

      The Feds have to appeal to a higher court to keep these asshats in jail.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @piratedan: that’s happened in several cases, most notably the thug-billy who had his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk and a fancy, fairly powerful (and I’m guessing illegal in several states) walking-stick stun-gun. He was released by a judge back in Arkansas and ordered back into custody by a federal judge. IIRC.

      as to state judges, IANAL but I believe they’re either appointed or elected  (Louie Goehmert was occupied a shockingly high bench, shocking to me and I think I’ve read every word Molly Ivins ever published), they’re to some degree political creatures who are often gonna reflect the politics of their states.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      “I am concerned this is an elaborate trap. Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it,” Watkins allegedly messaged at the time.

      It is weird that an intellectual stumblebum like Trump kinda got what he wanted with these Oathkeeper clowns, a personal militia loyal only to him. And although these dopes could cause some damage, they could never really take down the government. Not this time.

      Trump was really a pathetic excuse of an autocrat. But fuck, he should not only be barred from ever holding office again, he should be rotting in a goddam prison cell for the rest of his miserable life.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @piratedan: I find that bizarre too. It’s like they can’t take in how bad the insurrection was. I might expect that from low information folks around me, but a judge?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      James E Powell

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      At the core of every conservative’s worldview is the belief that nothing is bad or even real if it did not affect them. This is true of recessions, hurricanes, pandemics, and, apparently, insurrections to overthrow the government.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.