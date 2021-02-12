Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Naturally gregarious and alpha

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Reality always wins in the end.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Shocking, but not surprising

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Gina Carano Wasn’t Fucking Cancelled, She Self-Immolated

Gina Carano Wasn’t Fucking Cancelled, She Self-Immolated

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,

This is such nonsense:

Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series The Mandalorian for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie project she is making with conservative website The Daily Wire.

Carano told us today: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

She wasn’t cancelled. She was fired after repeatedly being told to knock off the crap. She didn’t. She was then fired. And now will receive tons of wingnut welfare money. And she is still free to voice whatever CTE induced toxic bullshit she has in her arsenal.

It’s really this simple- all she had to do to make 20k per episode or whatever she made was to a.) show up for work and b.) not be an edgelord prick on twitter. I think I could handle doing that for 200k per year. I already do it for far less.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Elizabelle
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Keith P.
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • MattF
  • patrick II

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      Carano was not so bad in her Mandalorian part, IMO. Has a sort of big-girl physical grace. I didn’t know she’s a RWNJ, which spoils it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      the wave of anti-anti-Carano concern-trolling isn't about protecting conservative speech but about normalizing QAnon, a barely revamped Blood Libel fantasy with dictatorship and mass executions as its goal, as an acceptable conservative belief.

      — Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 12, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Jeez what a snowflake.  She posted inflammatory and hateful things in public after several warnings from her employer. Her contract probably states she can be fired if she posts stuff that damages their “brand”   She is stupid if she did not take warnings seriously.  I have seen friends fired for less.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      patrick II

      Gina starred in a nice, tough little spy movie in 2011 called “Haywire”, directed by Steven Soderbergh and with Michael Douglas, Channing Tatum, Antonio Banderas, Ewan MacGregor, Michael Fassbinder, and Bill Paxton.  That movie was loaded.  She did a good job, her fighting skills were excellent, but she was pretty unknown and I have always wondered how she got that movie made with all of that star power.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Keith P.

      Tons of money? We’ll see…she was working for Disney on the hottest Star Wars product. She’s one flop away from being an analyst for Bellator.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.