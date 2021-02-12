This is such nonsense:

Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series The Mandalorian for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie project she is making with conservative website The Daily Wire. Carano told us today: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

She wasn’t cancelled. She was fired after repeatedly being told to knock off the crap. She didn’t. She was then fired. And now will receive tons of wingnut welfare money. And she is still free to voice whatever CTE induced toxic bullshit she has in her arsenal.

It’s really this simple- all she had to do to make 20k per episode or whatever she made was to a.) show up for work and b.) not be an edgelord prick on twitter. I think I could handle doing that for 200k per year. I already do it for far less.