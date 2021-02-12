Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Happy Year of the (Metal) Ox

Friday Morning Open Thread: Happy Year of the (Metal) Ox

by | 58 Comments

    58Comments

    5. 5.

      MJS

      I hope Democratic Senators ruin Blunt’s Saturday by asking a million questions. I watched a good bit of the last two days, but I think those questions could be used to explore in more detail the genesis of the rally and how it turned into an unpermitted march.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Immanentize

      It is 9° outside.  Brrrr. Taking the Immp to the airport in a bit to get him back to college.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hildebrand

      The defense should just be honest today – ‘we aren’t offering a defense because the Republicans have already made up their minds.’

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Low Key Swagger

      Wondering if anyone else here read Molly Ball’s newest in Time?  She describes an alliance among various Liberal entities to ensure the election was conducted properly.  It’s getting some push back from the usual suspects, but it’s a compelling read

      Edited to add:  It’s behind a paywall (though Time gives you a few freebies) but I read it in the dead tree version as I am a subscriber.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: Great story, they misread the charts and go hung on the reef.  My old man’s “bucket of bolts”, the WW1 destroyer was actually fitted with LCPR’s. The were like a Higgins Boat but the gun buckets were in the front and the ramp was only one man wide as opposed to the LCVP where the ramp was the width of the craft. There are not many LCPR’s existing but there is a replica at the Seal museum in Florida.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Immanentize

      @raven: Jeez. You had to get around the forward gun to go down a single wide ramp?  Glad there was a redesign.

      ETA I guess the thin ramp helped prevent swamping.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I may be interested in how many ways the lawyers can say he did it but we don’t care. OTOH, I may have a spice rack to organize today or something.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mo MacArbie

      OT bleat at WaterGirl: Site behaving weirdly in the last couple days with links not opening a new tab sometimes. This one, for instance. Not all the time, but enough to mess up my habits.

      Win 10, Chrome 88.0.4324.150 (64-bit)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Immanentize

      @sab: fed.  I like squirrels.  We had all three — grey, red, and black — in my yard this summer.  I only see the black squirrels attacking my neighbor’s bird feeder this morning.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Fat White Duchess

      The Duke encouraged me to copy&paste my insomniac remarks from a stale thread (Left for Dead). Blame him. (Honestly, I can’t keep up in <24 hours, especially  on work days.)

      [re: WaPo article on ecnomic anxiety of some insurrectionists, not being just a Cletus safari]

      @West of the Rockies: Yes, though they only briefly (as many of the conments note) hinted at the important that these economically precarious folks: 1. strongly leaned libertarian glassbowl, and were precarious because of liens on unpaid taxes and suchlike forms if deadbeat patriotism, 2. then blamed their lisses on Others who needed to be put in their proper status.

      (Sorry for the unwieldy sentences, if anybody is still reading yesterday’s thread. Insomnia, like madness, takes its toll.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Fat White Duchess

      (from stale thread, posted at 3 a.m. — this was in reference to Ivan X’s rejection of advertising on hate-talk radio)

      @Ivan X: Admirable decision, thank you.

      In my teen years, WABC-77 was the ultimate Top-40 radio that most of my classmates listened to.  (I did, too, for a year, trying to fit in. Then disco took over, and I gave up.). Sorry to hear it’s gotten so much worse.

      A close friend (and ex-girlfriend) of our housemate’s is a… well… conservative evangelical married to a serious RWNJ. I like her as long as we don’t talk politics (which is mostly doable, as she only thinks about the topic via her husband, and I avoid him).  Occasionally I challenge her, because she is basically a good person thoroughly brainwashed and I would dearly love to help her escape the cult.

       

      [I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the Upton Sinclair remark re: salary, and how often it also applies to relationships . Especially, it seems, for women.]

      But back pre-2016 we attended their Christmas party, and every person there (except the three of us) talked about their daily routine of listening to the local hate radio. It was weird, and chilling, and I didn’t know what to do except plead a headache and go to a quiet room to read.  I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them were in the 1/6 mob; fortunately, S’s husband seems to have abstained.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: Rinse them off in water, ifn’s you want you can pop them into the oven to dry them after or just spread them out on a towel.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      Speaking of stale threads, I may be misremembering, but it seems to me that I would get up in the morning and find several hundred comments on the late-night open thread. Lately, it’s been a few dozen. People sleeping better lately?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Princess

      @The Fat White Duchess: human beings are too easily addicted to hate. That’s the only thing that can explain this to me. Because there was nothing especially conservative (eg. policy discussions of free-market principles or arguments against social liberalism) about those channels; it was/is all about hating the evil other who is, ahem, us. And frankly, from what I see on twitter, the left (and I don’t mean just the hard left) is as addicted to hate as the right, though the consequences have so far been less dire. People love nothing more than to pile onto someone who has been wrong! wrong! on the internet. It feels more like addiction than principle to me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: When we went to Singapore in late January 2020, they were preparing for Lunar New Year and there were decorations up everywhere, often depicting the Metal Rat. Of course, the celebrations turned out to be an early spreading event in China.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: Yeah. I mentioned him to you once before. I call him my “hero uncle” because he got wrote up in a YA book titled “Frogmen of WWII” for some shit he did on one Dday.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SFAW

      @Immanentize:

      I like squirrel.  We had all three — grey, red, and black — in my yard this summer.

      Any difference in taste? Or is that not what you meant?

      I expect Immp has mixed feelings about going back to school: sorry to be leaving you, but glad to get back to warmer climes.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My teacher DIL got her first dose of Moderna yesterday. McHenry County (IL) arranged a giant clinic for educators.

      It’s ironic that she’s been teaching from home, and Mr DAW and  I have been able to stay home, and we all have access to the vaccine, but not my son, who has to go into an office every day. He even has a letter from his defense contractor employer saying he’s an essential employee, but no dice.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      debbie

      @Immanentize:

      There are a few white/albino squirrels around here. They’re usually pretty scrawny (shunned by squirrel society, I guess), but this year, even they have gone all chonky.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Yeah, not exactly the first thing one thought of when watching Green Acres.

      I sort-of remember him in Captain Newman, M.D. A good role, but I wonder how he felt about playing the nutjob (and not nuts in a funny way) colonel.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      sab

      @debbie: In NE Ohio a lot of our squirrels are black Carolina grey squirrels, smuggled in from Ontario by a Kent State groundskeeper back in the sixties. Back then you could just stuff squirrels in your car on a hunting trip and drive them across the border.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      You forgetting to whack them on the head first?

      A former co-worker, a guy who grew up in Loovul (a/k/a Louisville) talked about going on a camping trip with some of his classmates at MIT, making squirrel traps (basically nooses), and then making stew with the resultant bounty.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      Republicans are calling for the impeachment or resignation of Gov. Cuomo.

      Rich Azzopardi, senior advisor to Cuomo, issued this statement Thursday night:

      “We explained that the Trump administration was in the midst of a politically motivated effort to blame Democratic states for COVID deaths and that we were cooperating with Federal document productions and that was the priority and now that it is over, we can address the state legislature.  That said, we were working simultaneously to complete the audit of information they were asking for.”

      https://wnyt.com/news/ny-post-cuomo-aide-admits-to-withholding-true-nursing-home-death-numbers/6010213/?cat=10114

      Reply

