It was a month ago when I found this broken eagle while cleaning the Capitol after the insurrection. I kept it as a tender reminder of the enormous work ahead to heal. This is one of several symbols I want to share with you as we think what comes next for our nation (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/u4SRgA8lxX — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021





Been waiting for the right time to share this…

SYMBOL OF THREAT: This shattered window on the center doors of the Capitol is the last remaining major damage I saw left as I walked around the Capitol last night. It remains as a symbol of the hate that penetrated our democracy and flooded inside. pic.twitter.com/9DM0ffWM7V — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021

SYMBOL OF UNCERTAINTY: I now have to pass through two layers of razor wire fencing to get to work at the Capitol. I walked the perimeter this week with the National Guard and they said they have no idea how long this protection will be necessary. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021

SYMBOL OF RESILIENCE: I saw this quote over a door in the Capitol. It reminded me that healing is more than about accountability of the President and others that participated that day. “Oppressions and injustice and hatred is a wedge designed to attack our civilization” pic.twitter.com/wdGs3uHIqD — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021

SYMBOL OF HOPE: When I arrived at my office this week, there were hundreds of cards from all over the country expressing hope from the image of me cleaning the rotunda. One woman said the actions reminded her of her immigrant mother and father who taught her humility. pic.twitter.com/dMujD2jgOA — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021

We cannot, for a moment, treat the attack of 1/6 as something normal that happened. It was a truly dark day in our nation's history and it deserves a response of that magnitude. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021

We must also work to strengthen the very institutions placed under attack. Our democracy is far too fragile if a demagog with a social media account and a megaphone can incite an insurrection. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 6, 2021