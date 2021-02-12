Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This fight is for everything.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Han shot first.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Just a few bad apples.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This blog will pay for itself.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

The math demands it!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Friday Evening Open Thread: Nevertheless, WE Persisted

Friday Evening Open Thread: Nevertheless, WE Persisted

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,



Been waiting for the right time to share this…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ascap_scab
  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • featheredsprite
  • Honus
  • HypersphericalCow
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • sab
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • VeniceRiley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      My arm fucking hurts. I can’t believe in the 21st century we’re using something as primitive as a needle to administer medicine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HypersphericalCow

      I’m agnostic as to whether the Dems should have called witnesses, but the evidence that they’ve already laid out, and the sub-Hutz level performance of the defense, makes me think they don’t have to.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Reposting from the dead thread downstairs, just because I find it very funny!

      LOL! No telling how long this will stay up, but this is from the Wikipedia entry on Michael van der Veen:

      On February 12, 2021, Van der Veen presented argument at the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He was a Trump enabler and sank to new lows. In addition to presenting argument, he led the defense effort in responding to questions posed by members of the Senate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HypersphericalCow

      @Just Some Fuckhead: When I was in college back in 2002, my mom made me get a meningitis vaccine, because one kid at University of Michigan (several hundred miles away) died from it. My left arm was useless for three days.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      What a great post.  Thank you, Anne Laurie.

      @HypersphericalCow:   I still wish they’d call witnesses.  The GOP Senators may be hopeless, but the managers’ audience is Americans and future historians.

      At the very least, I hope we hear from the police and other witnesses in hearings as to how this was allowed to happen by the Capitol police leadership and whichever trump underlings and existing flunkies at the Department of Defense were installed to prevent an effective and coordinated defense. The threat was known.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @sab: Moderna was the only one available. The registration form said choose which vaccination you want and there was only one choice, the satan hellfire arm pain one.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @HypersphericalCow: I don’t think witnesses would add anything. There’s no witness that could possibly change any R minds, not even T**** going full Captain Queeg or Colonel Jessup on the stand, and for the public and for history the case that the House made is already very strong and compelling.

      That said, if the House team decides that they do want to request witnesses, I think they’ve earned the right to have their judgement trusted.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I had seen an image of the broken eagle earlier — I think Andy Kim posted it as a stand-alone tweet — but hadn’t seen the rest of the thread until now. Very moving. I love all the hand-lettered messages of thanks from Congressional staffers to the Capitol Police in that bleak tunnel.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.