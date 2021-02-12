"I'm still standing (after a Covid vaccine)" Sir Elton John joins Sir Michael Caine in a new NHS advert to reassure people of the safety of vaccineshttps://t.co/5fyXYoaQxR pic.twitter.com/o2HX0mVzEk — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 11, 2021





BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021

The US had +103,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 103,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 6. pic.twitter.com/JLQ817qnVp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 12, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 48.0 million, or 14.6 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.62 million shots per day. 10.9% of Americans have received at least one shot; 3.6% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/iIVIaQufeH — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 12, 2021

this is a nice salve for the concerns I’ve seen about messaging around the vaccine. there’s work to do but it looks like it’s being done https://t.co/UfWwSd6Reg — counterfactual (@counterfax) February 10, 2021

This from @NYT is getting a lot of attn, but only new aspects of #Trump October #COVID19 bout are:

– his blood O2 level dropped "into the 80s"

– lung scans revealed the "broken glass" hallmarks of pneumonia + bacterial infiltration.

He was very sick.https://t.co/RnTrNHzhkb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 11, 2021

Australian WHO investigator sent to probe origins of coronavirus says there were 'tense moments' with China –

“The WHO team had never seen this data before, even though they had asked China for this data various times over the last year” https://t.co/mTLqkfjtI5 — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) February 11, 2021

Covid-19: Chinatowns fighting racism and pandemic to survive https://t.co/ecLHFn6X8h — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2021

Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public https://t.co/KJ2mPNtkiw pic.twitter.com/FyskIEPvvA — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2021



Heck, let’s test Corowa-kun on Instagram here in America…

… Trust in vaccines in Japan is among the lowest in the world, a study by the Lancet medical journal showed. Only half the population want to take a COVID-19 vaccine, a poll by national broadcaster NHK found last month. It is among the last major economies to begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which is seen as vital for preparations for the Olympic Games, due to open in fewer than 200 days, after being postponed in 2020 as the coronavirus spread. The government is expected to approve Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, and begin shots almost immediately, prioritising front-line health workers. While the anti-vaccine movement in the United States is relatively new and driven largely by fears of autism, vaccine hesitancy in Japan stems from vague safety concerns going back decades… “In Japan, I would say that trust in the government can directly be associated with trust in vaccines,” said Yuji Yamada, a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “It can still go both ways at this point,” said Yamada, one of the 10 young Japanese physicians who helped create the dog chatbot to spread lessons learned from overseas vaccination efforts and to counter social media rumours… The dog, a Shiba-inu known as Corowa-kun – from the Japanese words for “coronavirus” and “vaccine” – wears a white doctor’s coat and the app named for him gives automated answers to medical questions.

The World Health Organization and the European Union are launching a program to help deploy COVID-19 vaccines in six former Soviet republics: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. https://t.co/nFyZnDHPfN — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 11, 2021

President Vladimir Putin has floated the possibility of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus later in 2021https://t.co/CVNQNXwecv — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 12, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Eastern Europe surpass 10 million – Reuters tally https://t.co/YB1exQ58KI pic.twitter.com/YgwAQInHpP — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2021

Coronavirus cases are ebbing in Portugal amid a lockdown, although deaths and pressure on hospitals remain high. The national vaccine plan was extended to firefighters, and they will be inoculated over a two-week period. https://t.co/Xqf7zluxU4 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 11, 2021

Ireland may have Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until Easter, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warns https://t.co/4WqT6G7n6Z — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2021

Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne will begin its third lockdown due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine. The lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital. https://t.co/yoPHCA4Q3n — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021

Fans will be banned from attending the Australian Open at Melbourne Park for five days from Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. https://t.co/Isa7aqMIbe — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country's COVID-19 inoculation program will likely begin on Feb. 20, brought forward by the earlier receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally anticipated https://t.co/lyIjNdcm2o pic.twitter.com/w3xmU3JqoH — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2021

Indigenous leaders warn of missionaries turning Amazon villages against vaccines https://t.co/OGKUiYOULd pic.twitter.com/pigCSoTJ80 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

Scientists are extremely concerned about SARSCoV2 spreading among vulnerable Antarctica wildlife https://t.co/vHAJYrRHJ9 via @physorg_com — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 11, 2021

1. Going to turn this into a thread on #Covid19 vaccine equity — or more to the point, inequity.

First tweet here is about how @DrTedros & @unicefchief are calling out the inequitable rollout so far. https://t.co/idraabx6ji — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 10, 2021

3. @DrMikeRyan surprised me. He was actually kind of sympathetic to the plight governments that can buy vaccine now find themselves in. They're under enormous pressure from citizenries desperate to return to pre-#Covid19 life. pic.twitter.com/edWpEMWAUi — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 10, 2021

5. IFPMA, which represents vaccine makers, responded to @DrTedros & @unicefchief, warning against overpromising, noting how hard it is to make vaccine to this kind of scale.

Last year when signing contracts, companies insisted they could make BILLIONS of doses in 2021. So do it. pic.twitter.com/Foy3Xpo2d4 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 10, 2021

At least 50% of COVID19 infections come from people who aren't showing symptoms, according to research that examined transmission dynamics in New York City https://t.co/TFddHus0ha — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 11, 2021

Arthritis drug tocilizumab cuts deaths from Covid https://t.co/9L4miNqoWZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2021

The race to vaccinate older Americans is gaining traction, with more than a third of people 65 and up having received their first dose in 27 states that have provided data. Older Americans have borne the brunt of deaths and hospitalizations from the virus. https://t.co/wtU44Clkrn — The Associated Press (@AP) February 11, 2021

AP PHOTOS: A look inside a modern COVID-19 'field hospital.' https://t.co/x0jb3CMsoC — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2021