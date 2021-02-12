Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Claire is home

My niece Claire was released from the hospital for the last time for this round of treatment earlier this week. She is at home.  She is with her parents and her little sister and her grandma in a house that is mostly snowed in and overloaded with toys and books and presents.  She is doing pretty well right now considering that she just finished up her 5th round of chemo.  Her numbers are good to very good.

Her parents finished cleaning out the apartment on Wednesday and handed back the keys to the landlord a day early.  They no longer have a place in Philly.

The Balloon-Juice Jackal Crash Pad was heavily used and greatly appreciated.  It was a spot where Megan and Travis could sleep without listening to beeps.  It was a spot where they could breathe.  It was a spot where Megan and Travis could have their younger daughter come down and visit to see mom and her big sister.  It was a refuge.  Thank you!

Right now, the plan is fairly straightforward.  Claire resumes normal on-line learning on Monday. She can probably win the first argument on where the family should order take-out once her appetite fully comes back and her stomach settles.  She can play in the snow/ice/sleet that is supposed to be hitting her house today.

She will have monthly lab work.  If the results are not scary, that is all she needs for several months and then she’ll get a check-in with her oncology team. If the results are scary, something happens and we don’t know what that is.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      I could not have read a more heartening and uplifting thing to start my morning.  Thank you and what a joy it is to hear she is back home.  Being seriously ill is horrible but being seriously ill and away from home is crushing.  I am so glad she is back on familiar ground.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      She must be elated and thank you for sharing the news.   I’ll continue praying and hoping that her numbers are always good.

      Reply

