Always Be Grifting

Donald Trump is indeed an ethnonationalist would-be dictator who, despite his defeat in November and the failure of his subsequent insurrection in January, is still preparing the ground for another run at power. But before, through and after his dreams of il Duce-hood, he’s a petty crook, a con-man. So, when he rouses the rubes to “stop the steal” or march into prison via that detour eastwards up Capitol Hill, he’s also, always, making sure he gets his cut. If he had to choose between power and cash, I’m at least 60-40 he’d grab the green.

Flash forward from today’s miserable vision of Republican senators proving themselves to be wholly subject to Trumpismo to a strangely puissant date (for some): March 4.

In case y’all missed this in the pity and the sorrow–and the disgust for Republican cowardice and complicity–of the impeachment trial, it seems that the Q folks have seized on a variety of disconnected facts and fact-like statements to conclude that March 4 is the date for the true and valid inauguration of Donald Trump’s second term:

For some QAnon conspiracy theorists, March 4, 2021 is a date circled in red Sharpie on the calendar. The truly devoted believe that, on this special date, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th president of the United States.

The theory borrows from the sovereign citizens movement, which espouses that a law enacted in 1871 secretly turned the U.S. into a corporation and ended the American government put in place by the founding fathers. Accordingly, the true inauguration date was not January 20, as the rest of the world believes. The conspiracy theorists contend that the real inauguration will happen on March 4, the date on which presidents were sworn in prior to the 1933 passage of the 20th amendment. Still following? QAnon followers believe that Trump will return to power on March 4 as the 19th president of the United States. The last true president, the theory goes, was Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, who was in office in 1871 when the United States turned into a corporation. Got it?

OK. So that’s crazy, in the same vein as prior Q lunacy, with the cherry on top (as the article linked above notes) of growing interpenetration between Q and older and violent anti-government extremists. But you know what’s special?

This is special:

At the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, the least expensive room option is the deluxe king, ranging in size from 350 to 475 square feet. At this time of year, it normally runs anywhere from $476 to $596 per night.

Interestingly, on March 3 and 4, the same room is selling for $1,331 per night. That’s 180% above the base rate and more than double what you’d pay any other night in February or March, according to the hotel’s website.

As the article notes, this price hike appears to be exclusive to Trump’s property. No other DC hotels are trying to cash in on crazed delusions in support of armed attempts to overthrow the United States government.

Trump wants power to hurt those he hates. But he never forgets the real prize. There are followers to be shorn. He must shear them.

I repeat myself, but…always be grifting.

Also: for all the grim comedy to be found in the notion of “economically distressed” Trump cultists forking over serious coin for the privilege of seeing him…hang out in Marred a Lago, anything to do with that festering hemorrhoid on the body politic leaves  a bad taste. So, because I am not a gratuitously cruel human, here’s a little Champ and Tikka to chase the foulness away.

Here’s Tikka’s response to Trump’s lawyers today:

 

 

Always Be Grifting

 

Tell me that gaze doesn’t have you remembering every sin you committed in third grade…

Here’s Champ, working on the left jab she picked up watching old Ali fights:

Always Be Grifting 1

And here’s Tikka, letting the little one know that there are limits:

Always Be Grifting 2

This thread. It is so open.

Image: Pieter Breughel the Elder, The Misanthrope, 1568

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      Champ seems to have grown!Also for some reason I thought you were going to talk about the Lincoln Project when it comes to grifting! Ah well.
      I hope everyone is enjoying snow across this fine nation.​
      ETA ohhhhh… yeaaaaaaahhhhhh… the coveted number TWO, baybeee!!! Woo! Woo! Woo! Woo! 🎶 We are the champions, We are the champions! No time for losers, cuz we are the champions…. of the world 🎶​​​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      Ethnonationalist? You sure talk purdy.

      Selfish bigoted christian fascist ammosexual assholes describes them best, but then I don’t suffer from academic caution.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I love that final photo.  There should be a caption contest for that one.

      Also, Champ appears to be quite the popular choice for the vaccination sticker thread.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Just One More Canuck:  Just stern, I think.  I think it’s more approachable than Tikka’s “do not fuck with me look”.  That one is scary.

      edit: okay, break over.  Two more hours of the Q&A to finish tonight.  Please tell me someone gets to punch Van Der Vile in the face.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      leeleeFL

      Tikka looks like Scar!  That face  would keep me up nights!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      My two black velociraptors have been running around the home all day today. Lately they’ve been having problems with poop and I have some really aweful smells coming out of the bathrooms. I’ve been doing a catch and release and cleaning their behinds because they haven’t been cleaning it very well – probably because it’s goo not poo.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      @Baud: I’m still working on Chernow’s book on Grant, who comes across as an outstanding and very humble individual. The ex-Confederates did a number on him to sully his reputation, which the era’s media was happy to buy into. He’s probably in the Top 15 Presidents.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trnc

      At the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, the least expensive room option is the deluxe king, ranging in size from 350 to 475 square feet. At this time of year, it normally runs anywhere from $476 to $596 per night.

      Interestingly, on March 3 and 4, the same room is selling for $1,331 per night. That’s 180% above the base rate and more than double what you’d pay any other night in February or March, according to the hotel’s website.

      What’s the over under that DT puts out word that he will see everyone in DC on March 4 for the real inauguration, and then plant himself firmly on his MAL golf course? Fleecing the rubes with the hotel scam is a given, but remember that he will never pass up an opportunity to kick them in the teeth while he’s collecting the cash.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      New details about Trump-McCarthy shouting match show Trump refused to call off the rioters

      In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

      “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy.
      McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off.
      Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.

      “Republican lawmaker familiar with the call”. If he didn’t have all the spine of a particularly gelatinous jellyfish, I’d say that was McCarthy himself. But it’s probably not him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      I’d be real interested in seeing a photo taken right after the one of Tikka giving that no-nonsense look to Champ.  As in, did Champ get the hint?  Or, did she do what she was gonna do anyway?

      The unbounded bad faith and sheer bloody bollocks T*’s attorneys are serving up isn’t as infuriating as it would normally be only because the GQP wasn’t going to convict no matter what.  Some commenters say the real audience is us, that what’s important is making a strong case to the public.  One can certainly hope so – the House Managers have been brilliant.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      Tonight we are having a dance party.  Well mostly I’m dancing and kid is playing along.  Watching The Rolling Stones Sweet Summer Sun concert (free on tubi). Greatest rock ‘n roll band ever.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: I think it’s pretty telling that there are Republicans gaming the politics of the vote to call witnesses in that direction.  I think there are at least 54 votes for witnesses. Romney, Collins, Murkowski, and Cassidy are almost certainly yes votes there.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: I didn’t see the CNN report, but looking at these tweets and screen caps, I thought we knew it was Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)? one of the pro-impeachment 10. Maybe McCarthy was dumb enough to ask him to apologize.

      (Chris Van Hollen on the Hayes program gets very skittish with Hayes asks about witnesses. Says its all up to the House managers. I thought it was up to the Senate? )

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: It’s also interesting that this CNN story came out now, with Republican lawmakers as the explicit source. Why do that, unless you’re trying to push the Senate?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      Yeah, I thought this was going to be about the Lincoln Project too.  But:  Tikka!  And growing up Champ!  Even better.

      Just opened some cava.  We have our first snow that has lasted through sunset in my central VA location.  That’s a suitable occasion.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      This is wild and seems completely out of character for Kevin McCarthy. But afterwards McCarthy railed about impeachment and voted against it when he KNEW firsthand that Trump had no intention of calling off his thugs and that seems more in character for McCarthy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      (Chris Van Hollen on the Hayes program gets very skittish with Hayes asks about witnesses. Says its all up to the House managers. I thought it was up to the Senate? )

      Was watching on CNN and they said it’s theoretically possible that the Senate with 50+1 votes could call witnesses, but it’s exceedingly unlikely. They brought up McCarthy as an example and said he’d likely refuse to testify and a court battle would then develop and drag the proceedings out

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chauncy Baker

      I’ve seen many people post about this using it as *another* (I can’t write his name!) Rump grift. We now know that Rumpy planned the insurrection. It’s “official” now because of the Impeachment trial, but all you had to do was to read his tweets at the time and understand the English language. This is a quid-pro-quo payment for insurrectionists: stay here, pay the extra and we won’t rat you out. It really is as simple as that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Martin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: That’s him turning to the neutral juror. If the House managers want to call witnesses, they’ll make the case for it. Maybe they don’t – maybe they don’t think witnesses would help (can’t imagine them taking this tack) but Van Hollen is right to say it’s up to them to make the argument.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      West of the Cascades

      If the deluxe king room is going for $1331, just imagine what the deluxe double queen room (the “QQ” room) is going for??

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      The one by David McCullough? Thanks! I’ll have to see if my library has it. I’d be really interested to read about Truman’s perspective on the Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as the early Cold War

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Martin: I don’t really see the need for witnesses. What are they going to say that changes anything? In fact, they’d probably just piss off Republicans since Republicans naturally have contempt for anyone who needs their help.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      cmorenc

      If he had to choose between power and cash, I’m at least 60-40 he’d grab the green.

      IMHO he would choose power on the justified-by-his-4-years-as-POTUS experience that with power, goes the ability to direct green to the powerful, particularly himself.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Wait, what? They’re adjourned until 10:00 tomorrow morning.

      Sorry, never mind. I just figured out that you DVR’d it or something and are a few hours behind those of us who watched live.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): There are a lot of witnesses they could call. Congressional police, certainly. The secret service to tell us if the WH secret service knew Pence was in danger and if they relayed that to Trump or his CoS. Relevant people in the DC NG chain of command to clarify when the request for deployment was made, and by whom. There was reporting that Trump refused to approve it, that Pence did it in his place. Questions about whether that Jan 4 memo was normal, if it undermined their ability to respond.

      I don’t expect them to get Miller or Trump or McCarthy to testify, but they can also vote on issuing subpoenas to compel them to testify.

      I mean, so much of the focus has now shifted to Trumps response that I think there’s a real sense of need to get answers there.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: People who run for public offices tend to have large egos, the higher the office, the bigger the ego. I’d be a large amount of money McCarthy has had at least one very serious (in his cottage-cheese brain) meeting with fund-raiser/advisor types about an eventual presidential run. Yet he’s willing to just keep eating shit served up to him by grifting, third-rate, racist gameshow host

      Kaitlan Collins @kaitlancollins
      Despite this, McCarthy recently went to Mar-a-Lago and asked Trump for access to his donor list. (I was told Trump didn’t give it to him.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:   Yeah.  It seems to me it’s the Republicans who want to get this over fast.

      Pressure is building.  New information is out.  Call the witnesses.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Haydnseek

      As always, Tikka’s expression says it all:  “I am altering the deal.  Pray I don’t alter it any further.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @Just Some Fuckhead: It may not change anything. But even in an impeachment case, this is less of a criminal case and more of an oversight one. Even if the resulting votes don’t change, I think people need to understand whether the WH knew the danger Pence was in, how the chain of command and order to deploy the national guard worked (which to me plays into the question of DC statehood – if they were a state, the governor of DC could have deployed without needing the President’s approval)

      I’m assuming there won’t be enough votes to convict regardless, but the public deserves a full accounting of what happened, and this is a good way of getting that without the usual posturing and bloviating from elected officials who are under pain of imprisonment to keep their mouths shut (for a change).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      @SiubhanDuinne:   I have the Met on right now.  It’s yesterday’s offering; figured as long as I started it before 7:30 I’d be golden.

      Don’t understand a word, but Pavarotti and a lot of costumes.  A gallows in the background.

      James Levine conducting, which is very slightly jarring

      ETA:  Tomorrow,  I will see if there is a way to have the Met screen give me subtitles.  Do you know??

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @cain: My two black velociraptors have been running around the home all day today. Lately they’ve been having problems with poop and I have some really aweful smells coming out of the bathrooms. I’ve been doing a catch and release and cleaning their behinds because they haven’t been cleaning it very well – probably because it’s goo not poo.

      Ever open up a little and someone else opens up too much?

      Reply

