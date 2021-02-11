Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Just Do It

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Just Do It

42 Comments

Although the former occupant of the Oval Office did his best to degrade the honor, Eugene Goodman should be given a Medal of Freedom as soon as the proper ceremony can be arranged:

Goodman, who was named the new acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms on Inauguration Day, was in the Senate Chamber Wednesday as House impeachment managers laid out their case over several hours of tense arguments. The managers played several clips of previously unreleased security footage inside the Capitol on the day of the siege, including a video of Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated and scenes of what police officers endured as the mob overtook the building.

As the managers played the footage of Romney and Goodman, the senator could be seen “blinking rapidly” and “watching intently,” according to a pool report. Goodman stood by a doorway in a navy suit, pink necktie and black mask with a blue stripe as the it played…

10-33 is the police emergency code: Need immediate assistance.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Any chance the managers will bring up information about the Trump campaign’s financing of the rally/riot through shell companies?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      I’m curious what people who understand physics and firearms think of this statement from the county sheriff after the results of an autopsy were released:

      I want to be clear that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office use of force policies prohibits any deputy from using deadly force against anyone who doesn’t pose an immediate threat to the officer or to others. If the evidence shows that one of my employees failed to abide by that policy, I will hold that person accountable. However, I also want to emphasize that criminal investigations over the years have shown that the physical location of gunshot wounds alone don’t always tell the entire story of what happened.

      Seriously, is this even a possibility? A shot in the back may not always be a shot in the back?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Hmmm.

      California Is Making Liberals Squirm
      NYT > Top Stories / by Ezra Klein / 57min

      If progressivism can’t work there, why should the country believe it can work anywhere else?

      I didn’t click. Is it as bad as it sounds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mali muso

      More snow last night…not enough to play in, just enough to make the roads dangerous. Yay

      I haven’t been able to get into the right mental/emotional place to watch any of the impeachment proceedings. Still just starting to be able to sleep through the night after four years. But I do appreciate the roundups, summaries and commentary here!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Low Key Swagger: For whatever good it will do. Not that it isn’t important, it is always important to put markers on history, I just wonder how many people* will be swayed by it. Some I guess, hopefully enough to make a difference come ’22 and ’24.

      *i say people, not senators

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: A shot in the back is always a shot in the back, but that fact alone does not tell the whole story. Angle of entry makes a difference. Relationship to other wounds may also.

      Like so much in forensics, an autopsy is not always as definitive as people think and open to interpretation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud:

      If progressivism can’t work there, why should the country believe it can work anywhere else?

      Ummmm, because it does work elsewhere? How’s about that? Or is the USA the be all of the world?

      I don’t blame you for not clicking on it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Low Key Swagger

      @OzarkHillbilly: Which might just be the most important part of these proceedings.  Disqualifying T*** from holding office, codifying, if you will, his guilt is the preferred outcome of course, but I’m squarely in the camp that does not believe he is ever again electable.  He has other legal proceedings ahead that have far more penalty attached, and that is where i want to see a guilty verdict.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Expect the numbers from Wednesday will end up seeing a jump.

      TV coverage of the trial on Tuesday afternoon averaged 11 million viewers on broadcast networks ABC and CBS and the three main cable news outlets — CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. NBC also aired coverage but its audience figures weren’t available at publication time.

      The first day of Trump’s previous impeachment trial in January 2020 also drew 11 million viewers across six networks, including NBC. Tuesday’s average will obviously climb above that mark when NBC’s total is added. Source

      Found on the same site. FYI.

      ‘Designing Women’ Star Annie Potts Designing Masks for Politicos Amid Pandemic

      With sewing partner Paige Peter, Potts began making masks early in the pandemic after production paused on Young Sheldon (she plays Connie “Meemaw” Tucker on that show) because they wanted to give back while offering something easy on the eyes. Through one of Peter’s political connections, they’ve been getting masks in the hands and on the faces of major power players like Pelosi, former California Sen. Barbara Boxer, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Barbara Lee and newly installed Vice President Kamala Harris (though she’s yet to wear hers). Source

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      It is the eve of the lunar new year (Chinese New Year, we call it here). Some idiot scofflaw in the neighbourhood just set off his firecrackers. It sounded like a gunfight, as always.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Low Key Swagger: Which might just be the most important part of these proceedings.

      It is the reason for this. We all know the GQP is too craven to convict, but there should be a price attached to their cowardice. The DEMs in Congress are trying to make that price as steep as they can and I hope they are very successful at it. I know they aren’t going to change many opinions out here though.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      Any bets on Republicans who will vote to convict, if any? We can probably assume that all who voted that the trial is unconstitutional will use that tattered fig leaf to acquit. That leaves six possible Rep senators: Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey.

      My guess is Romney and Murkowski will vote to convict, and possibly even Collins, depending on which way the wind is blowing that day. The rest will say that while what Trump did was reckless and regrettable it did not meet the incitement standard and tout their vote to hear the case as a signal of how mavericky they are.

      If they could hold the vote in secret, Trump would be convicted overwhelmingly. But Republicans have a collective action problem.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JAFD

      Greetings from New Jersey, fellow jackals !

      A week from today, I shall be readying to head out for Jab #2

      Thirty-seven days away is the spring equinox

      I am hibernating.  Almost literally.  At some point in near future must Get Out And Do Stuf (like, buy food…), but most plans are waiting on immunity and warm weather.  So think I’ll take a morning nap.

      Stay healthy, happy and hydrated, everyone.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      NotMax

      @Amir Khalid

      Ooh, mental note made to swing by the Post Office. The Chinese New Year stamps are often quite pretty.

      Although under DeJoy post office branches may not receive them to sell until July.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      The talk of “progressivism not working” and of over-spending reminds me of something I saw via Carlos Yu on Twitter last week–an explanation of the great 1970s stagflation that I hadn’t heard before:

      https://voxeu.org/article/what-really-drives-inflation

      Apparently, until the very end of the 70s, a legal limit called Regulation Q put an artificial ceiling on the interest that banks could offer to ordinary folks in savings accounts. For most of the 20th century, the ceiling was set high enough that this wasn’t a problem. But from about 1965 to 1978, it was effectively low enough that the Fed could set their interest rates as high as they wanted and it still wouldn’t create any incentive for ordinary people to save money.

      So there was an inflationary spiral in which inflation meant that putting your money in the bank was just pissing it away, which meant the best people could do was to spend it, which drove inflation higher, even though their finances were being stressed by the spending. Meanwhile, the high Fed rates meant that wealthy investors were socking their money away, causing stagnation.

      What changed it was that the Regulation Q limit was finally lifted, so that suddenly the high interest rates were things that ordinary people could take advantage of: the Fed rate was effectively transmitted to households. I remember those days in the early 80s, when you could make serious money putting your cash in simple financial instruments at the bank. I had no idea that they were made possible by a recent regulatory change. There was a wicked recession in Reagan’s first term but on the other side of it, the high inflation had been killed.

      What this implies (if it’s the correct explanation) is that the specter of Carter-era inflation coming back is an unlikely one unless we do something similarly stupid.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: Romney is the only one that seems a lock. Especially after watching the footage yesterday of how close he came to death. Murkowski and Sasse are extremely likely. The other 3 are likely, but we should all know better than to count on Concerned Collins.

      After Lee’s little poutrage political theater last night, I don’t think Republicans who will vote to convict reaches double digits.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      @JAFD: Thirty seven days away feels like forever. It’s been cold and snowy here every day for more than a week, and it’s going to continue all the way to next Tuesday. Good ya got the first dose in! Keep well JAFD!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Amir Khalid

      @NotMax: ​
       The impeachment managers have been doing a magnificent job. They are building an exhaustive, irrefutable, and compelling case for convicting Trump. Those millions of Americans now following the case are going to come away expecting Trump to be convicted. If Senate Republicans refuse to vote for conviction, aren’t people going to be outraged? Won’t the party look bad?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      @Amir Khalid: If Senate Republicans refuse to vote for conviction, aren’t people going to be outraged? Won’t the party look bad?

      Yes, and yes. But Senate Republicans don’t care, because their voters are unhinged gun nuts, and they’re afraid of them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @debbie:  Democratic impeachment investigators may not have time to develop hard information concerning shell companies financing the insurrection and their connections. Federal prosecutors and grand juries will have the time and resources to expose these facts, though. And those activities that are not indictable can still be laid bare by journalists, not to mention Congressional hearings. The impeachment trial may not achieve the desired result, but the broader efforts to bring bad actors to justice are just beginning, and they will be thorough, I think.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      O. Felix Culpa

      No jab in sight for me for a good long time, but 30 days until I’m no longer county party chair! Yay! (Sets off dog-friendly fireworks and other signs of jubilation.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      My husband and I were discussing the Senate trial yesterday, and we were both pleased by how the House impeachment managers emphasized the Big Lie about the stolen election. The 1/6 violence flowed from that lie, and it’s just as relevant today because millions of dopes still believe it and the worst Trumpy pols are still pushing it. 

      The House impeachment team has made reference to how the insurrection damaged America’s image abroad a few times, but it hasn’t been a major theme so far. Maybe it should be and will be. There’s some polling data that indicates one of the things non-Dems disliked most about Trump is how he beclowned the U.S. abroad. 

      Also, that argument might appeal to the more neoconnish Reps, not just in the Senate but among voters, who like to lecture other countries about how they run THEIR democracies. For example, it was more than a bit awkward for the U.S. to call out the Myanmar military coup when a month ago our president fomented an insurrection to cling to power. We lost standing due to Trump.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      Crossed the mind as to whether Dolt 45’s minions were in contact with Liberty U. to recommend graduates of their law program and were told to take a hike.

      // :)

      Reply

