“Mendocino Community High School is a school within Mendocino High School and has 40-50 students and four staff (three instructors and an administrative assistant). MCHS works in conjunction with Mendocino High School to provide students with an alternative school model. MCHS students and staff are part of a close-knit learning community that values creativity, academic rigor, personal growth, and community involvement. Student success at MCHS relies on student initiative and responsibility. The family-like environment fosters positive relationships between and among students and staff. These relationships form the foundation of the community at MCHS.”

For some on the coast, the com school is considered the place for losers and misfits. Both my daughters went there and loved it. There really is a cohesion among the students and a love of the institution. Despite the ostensibly hippy culture of the school, many of the graduates have gone on to the best universities in the country. Mine went to Reed and McGill.