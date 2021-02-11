I’ve got a bit of work on, sadly, so I can’t watch the impeachment coverage gavel to gavel. The piece that’s interesting to me is the revelations about Republicans who were minutes or seconds from death on 1/6.

Romney being saved by Officer Goodman is one of those “you wouldn’t believe it if it was in a novel” moments, and, for whatever you want to say about Mitt, he at least is going to vote (again) to convict, and he personally thanked Goodman yesterday. The same video shows how close they got to Pence, and also how the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence”. Then, there’s this:

This timeline is INCREDIBLY damning Trump speaks to Tuberville around 2 Tuberville tells him Pence is being evacuated So now Trump KNOWS Pence is in danger THEN he tweets to his followers that Pence failed them He knowingly and purposely endangered Pence#TrumpIsGuilty pic.twitter.com/skcBn1jRvv — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) February 11, 2021



Still, Pence did more-or-less nothing after 1/6. At a minimum, Trump left him for dead, and more likely, Trump incited the mob to find and kill him (and some of his family). My most basic human reaction to this is, what a fucking chickenshit. Trump tried to kill him, he had the power and means to punish Trump (the 25th Amendment), and he did not a goddamn thing. Maybe he thinks that he has a future in Republican politics, but it’s clear that he was no more than an easily replaceable accessory, like Ivanka’s handbag.