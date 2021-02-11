Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Left For Dead

by

This post is in: 

I’ve got a bit of work on, sadly, so I can’t watch the impeachment coverage gavel to gavel.  The piece that’s interesting to me is the revelations about  Republicans who were minutes or seconds from death on 1/6.

Romney being saved by Officer Goodman is one of those “you wouldn’t believe it if it was in a novel” moments, and, for whatever you want to say about Mitt, he at least is going to vote (again) to convict, and he personally thanked Goodman yesterday.  The same video shows how close they got to Pence, and also how the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence”.  Then, there’s this:


Still, Pence did more-or-less nothing after 1/6. At a minimum, Trump left him for dead, and more likely, Trump incited the mob to find and kill him (and some of his family). My most basic human reaction to this is, what a fucking chickenshit. Trump tried to kill him, he had the power and means to punish Trump (the 25th Amendment), and he did not a goddamn thing. Maybe he thinks that he has a future in Republican politics, but it’s clear that he was no more than an easily replaceable accessory, like Ivanka’s handbag.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Their behavior (Pence, all the Repubs who will vote to acquit) is now beyond human comprehensibility. No political calculus can explain this. After yesterday’s presentation, how could any of them vote to acquit?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hildebrand

      I am utterly mystified by Pence’s silence.  He is finished in politics (he was finished by the time Trump fished him out of obscurity), so why not go out with a clear conscience?  Why not take Trump down?  What, he is worried that people are going to hate him, threaten him – they wanted to kill him on January 6th!

      I would love if they called just one witness – Pence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      beef

      I keep seeing Twitter discussions about the Fairness Doctrine not applying to cable.   Maybe that’s true.  Maybe Fox is safe.   But this doesn’t need to be the end of the discussion.  Because guess what the Fairness Doctrine can and should apply to?

      AM radio.

      And AM radio is a much bigger part of the problem than a lot of people think.  We see Fox because we watch TV.   But we don’t listen to radio much, so we miss out on what’s happening.  It’s a cesspool, and its audience is big.   More people listen to AM radio than read a Sunday paper.   More people listen to Hannity on the radio than listen to NPR staples like All Things Considered.

      It’s time to give it a long hard look.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hildebrand

      @zhena gogolia: My question is why do these people think Trump wouldn’t turn on them in a second, aim the mob at them in an instant? If Trump got it into his head to run again, and he knew Cruz and Hawley were his main competitors, he would incite the mob against them in a heartbeat.  How can they not see that Trump’s only allegiance is to himself?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @zhena gogolia: It’s amazing, isn’t it? And not in a good way.

      Also, I hope the Democratic Senators are taking good note of their colleagues’ attitude. How can you even think of the possibility of bipartisanship with a group of people who literally are ok with the idea of inciting a mob that nearly got you and them killed?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mallard Filmore

      At what time was it known to TV, and Trump, that the Senators and Congress People were all safe?

      2021-01-06  ??:??pm  TV reports that Congress People are known safe
      2021-01-06  4:17pm  Trump tweets Go Home
      2021-01-06  5:06pm  Mr Shaman gives an interview on the Capitol steps that the insurrection is over and he is going home.

      Did Trump wait until he knew there would be no hostages or executions?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Hildebrand

      @JPL: But he doesn’t have them.  Not in any timeline will the hard-core militia types back Pence.  How can he not know that they see him in the same way they see Pelosi?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      p.a.

      Well they’re craven.  They think (rightly or wrongly) that without the tRumpturds they will 1) lose their seats and/or 2) be in actual physical danger from opposing tRump.
      The anti-tTump Rethug electeds are either actually brave enough to face the primary election consequences or have made the political calculation that opposition now is a winner.  I won’t give any of them enough credit thinking they are honoring their oaths of office.

      If/when the craven think the political calculation favors dumping tRump they will, except for the truly stupid like Greene.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      Not only tried to kill him, but, his wife and child.

      How pathetic.

      And, never forget, that the National Guard troops were called in by PENCE

      NOT by Dolt45.

       

      PENCE.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Hildebrand: Like the old story goes, maybe the horse will learn to sing? I mean, Trump still has command of the Southern Strategy voters and can still kneecap any Republican in Congress who crosses him, so maybe there’s a calculation that a “miracle” will happen and either Trump will reward them, or Trump will fall despite them rather than because of them and they can step into the void he leaves and claim those juicy, political-life-preserving Southern Strategy voters.

      Also, the political calculus has absolutely changed: now, they don’t only have to worry about the end of their political careers. Now, they have to worry that Trump will – once again – send an armed mob to kill them. The Democrats in government wouldn’t even consider doing that, so the Republicans aren’t as viscerally afraid of the Democrats as they are of Trump and the mob.

      This is what the Republicans have done to our country.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      taumaturgo

      @Hildebrand: My question is why do these people think Trump wouldn’t turn on them in a second, aim the mob at them in an instant?

      One could see this syndrome in abused children. When children abused by their parents are asked, “do you know why they would hurt you like this?” Some would reply, “because they love me.” The MAGA types are emotionally underdeveloped and they love the abuser -Trump- and if Trump turns on them they believe the abuse is normal and deserved. They unable or unwilling to recognized that anything is wrong.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      @Hildebrand:

      @zhena gogolia: My question is why do these people think Trump wouldn’t turn on them in a second, aim the mob at them in an instant? If Trump got it into his head to run again, and he knew Cruz and Hawley were his main competitors, he would incite the mob against them in a heartbeat.  How can they not see that Trump’s only allegiance is to himself?

      Most of the R Senators inclined to acquit are well-aware of both the potential physical danger, as well as just the political risk, of crossing Trump and his fanatical followers, and many of them are simply too chickenshit to defy them.  If the Senate impeachment vote was anonymous, it’s likely there would be at least 17 R votes to convict, even though many others would still be beyond reach no matter what.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      karen marie

      @zhena gogolia: The conventional wisdom seems to be coalescing around “Dems present emotional argument.”

       

      Facts that are upsetting should not be considered, so Republicans are home free!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @zhena gogolia: ​
       
      The behavior of the Republicans makes perfect sense. They just aren’t acting like a political party anymore; they’re behaving exactly like members of a cult. They make a lot more sense when you lump them with the People’s Temple, Heaven’s Gate, or Branch Davidians than with the Republican party of years past.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Romney, it really says a lot the guy we mocked as  robot has more humanity in him than the rest of the Republican party.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @beef: ​
       

      More people listen to Hannity on the radio than listen to NPR staples like All Things Considered.

      And both are a big fat waste of time.
      Per above, Pence was not called Senator Dence for nothing. He is an incredibly dim bulb.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Benw

      The GQP is anti-democracy. Acquittal will be one more time they are telling us they will absolutely attempt this again, in 2024. They are incredibly dangerous

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Pence’s behavior since Donnie started attacking him can probably be explained by his new job(s):

      Other than recent reports that he and his wife have been couch-surfing, life doesn’t appear to be unpleasant for former Vice President Mike Pence who, in recent days, has resurfaced in tweets about a number of new jobs that we can only imagine he’s quite excited to take.

      The first week of February has seen Pence taking up not one, but two positions within two different conservative institutions. The Heritage Foundation has said in a press release that Pence will be joining them as a distinguished visiting fellow, working alongside leading Heritage experts on their study of public policy issues. Foundation President Kay C .James said Pence’s presence would “ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.” 

      Pence appears to be hugely influenced by the work of the foundation, because Heritage says they had inspired the former Vice President to set up a think tank in Indiana. In his capacity as distinguished visiting fellow, Pence will be delivering speeches, as well as writing a regular column for the conservative foundation’s news outlet.

      Mike Pence’s other new gig sees him taking up a position in the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth outreach group with a speaker’s roster that turns heads, particularly for their links to anti-Muslim activists and speakers (via Georgetown University Bridge). One of the YAF’s chapters located at Michigan State University was singled out by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a hate group, after it pulled together several events that targeted a number of ethnic groups including Koreans and Native Americans. YAF counts former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller and former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions as alum.

      In announcing his appointment as the group’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, Pence tweeted: “Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great @yaf team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come.”

      Pence must be pretty excited — the YAF gig also comes with a podcast, which brings the former vice president back to his beginnings as a radio host, more than two decades after he first launched his career on the airwaves (via Politico).

      He’s set as long as he doesn’t rock the boat. His paycheck depends on him not doing so.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @JPL: I think you’re right. Pence is finished in Republican politics, thanks to Trump, but he’s too dumb to know it.

      Imagine starting every sentence with the introductory clause “under President Trump’s exceptional leadership” for four years, and this is the thanks you get! Hahaha! Too bad he’s too dim to feel the insult.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      KenK

      @JPL: @#7 “Pence would not appear, because he still wants to run for president.   He needs the proud boys.”

      Yeah, and people in hell want ice water. One is just as likely as the other.

      Reply

