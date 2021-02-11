Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Just a few bad apples.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This blog goes to 11…

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I really should read my own blog.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wetsuit optional.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

People are complicated. Love is not.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: Keeping Up with the (Death Cult) Joneses

Late Night Open Thread: Keeping Up with the (Death Cult) Joneses

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

GIMME BIGGER MORE NOW is Trump’s personal motto, and his dedication to it is a real inspiration to the worst of his cultists:

Nearly 60 percent of the people facing charges related to the Capitol riot showed signs of prior money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades, according to a Washington Post analysis of public records for 125 defendants with sufficient information to detail their financial histories…

The financial problems are revealing because they offer potential clues for understanding why so many Trump supporters — many with professional careers and few with violent criminal histories — were willing to participate in an attack egged on by the president’s rhetoric painting him and his supporters as undeserving victims.

While no single factor explains why someone decided to join in, experts say, Donald Trump and his brand of grievance politics tapped into something that resonated with the hundreds of people who descended on the Capitol in a historic burst of violence.

“I think what you’re finding is more than just economic insecurity but a deep-seated feeling of precarity about their personal situation,” said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a political science professor who helps run the Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab at American University, reacting to The Post’s findings. “And that precarity — combined with a sense of betrayal or anger that someone is taking something away — mobilized a lot of people that day.”…

In the Capitol attack, business owners and white-collar workers made up 40 percent of the people accused of taking part, according to a study by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago. Only 9 percent appeared to be unemployed…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • craigie
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • DMcK
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • John Revolta
  • Mary G
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Pete Downunder
  • Starboard Tack
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Winston

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      I wonder how many of them are adherents of the Prosperity Gospel, where you are encouraged to spend money you don’t have because God will make sure it all comes out OK.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Pete Downunder

      I think part of it is the declining real wages. If you have two people, one who had a million dollars and suddenly received 10 million and another who had 20 million and suddenly lost 9. Both would have 11 million but one would feel great and the other terrible even though they were now in the exact same financial condition. Trying to maintain the old standard of living on a lower income can only lead to debt and despair.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      craigie

      If they don’t buy boats, how can they go to the Trump boat rallies?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      DMcK

      A close relative of mine lives in the supposedly idyllic suburbs of Suffolk County, Long Island, and while she is one of the most hard working and responsible people I know, she’s surrounded by folks living on the precipice of financial disaster just so they can project a ballin’ lifestyle. Issues with substance abuse and gambling debt are pretty common as well. And, hoo-boy, the racism. Anyhoo, I’m sure the Harley dealership out there makes a mint off of what should be child-support payments.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Winston

      I just want to update my recent increase in doctorism. My PCP was concerned about my heart. It has been broken on several occasions, like when my wife died, my brother died and my girlfriend died of covid. So, in the last three weeks I’ve been going to a cardiologist, taking all kinds of  tests (EKGs, stress EKGs, ultrasounds, cat scans} and lo and behold, I am okay. If I wasn’t on a socialist medicare, it would have cost me 10s of thousands. But my copays are 40 dollars. All for me saying “I feel good” .

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      This may have been noted in another thread, but apparently noted Trumper Gina Carano (who played the rebel shocktrooper Cara Dune in the Mandalorian) will no longer be appearing in Star Wars. Evidently Disney was fed up with her tweets after repeated warnings, where she:

      Made fun of transfolk, attacked masks and spewed anti-covid propaganda, went after Democrats, and supported the 1/6 insurrection. The final straw was when she yesterday said that being a Republican in Biden’s America was like being a Jew in pre-nazi Germany.

      And nothing of value was lost.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I could never understand how people go to a restaurant and take photos of their meal and post it on instagram or facebook. And they don’t do it to show how pretty the meal looks, because the vast majority of the time it doesn’t, they do it to display status in terms of how much money they spent. I know some of these people, they don’t have the disposable income, instead they max out one credit card after another.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      When Al Franken used to have a radio show he would have on one of his roommates from Harvard. Al said the guy was more liberal than him and had been so for decades but he went through a bad divorce and became a reactionary who listened to hate radio every day. Al believed that various people just need to find a scapegoat for their own personal failing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This sounding more and more like a mass collective mid life crises with these guys.  I mean a 50 year old middle manager man dressing up as a SEAL?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mary G

      I’ve got an ex-friend who was always terrible with money. Her mom died and her share of the estate was $40,000, so she bought a $50,000 truck. She was way under water on her mortgage and lost everything after 2008. She changed from a lifelong Democrat to a raging, racist MAGAt. She had a good job with benefits and got fired for screaming at a client. It’s a nightmare.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: I could never understand how people go to a restaurant and take photos of their meal and post it on instagram or facebook

      My nephew does it to be an ironic hipster bastard. Allegedly he wore a tie with “I don’t need this job” written on the back to and interview once.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.