Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I personally stopped the public option…

We have all the best words.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Insurrection Open Thread: Some Notes

Insurrection Open Thread: Some Notes

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Brachiator
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Emerald
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hueyplong
  • japa21
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • John S.
  • JoyceH
  • Kent
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • M31
  • Matt
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Pete Downunder
  • Princess
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Starboard Tack
  • Steve in the ATL
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Where did the idea that nothing is worth doing uunles immediate success is assured come from?

      It’s a disastrously  cynical philosophy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Per that Rothman tweet…looks like he gets it, that the House impeachment managers are not trying to tiptoe around the GQP Senators’ culpability here.  Good.

      They’ve been subtle, but they’ve also been pretty straight-up about it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      And per than Johnson tweet…YES.  Republicans need to understand, they’re not the only ones who get angry in this world.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      The Republican fig-leaf excuse of “oh, it’s not Constitutional to hold this trial after January 20th, so I must vote to acquit but that doesn’t mean I approve” isn’t going to hold water with anyone except the hard-core right. It’s a weasel answer, and most people don’t like weasels.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Emerald

      The Democrats know they can’t convict tRump. They can, however, convict Republicans.

      I have little doubt that’s why Nancy decided to go ahead with the impeachment. Come next election time, some portion of R support is going to slide away.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      We definitely need more righteous anger from Democrats.

      This is where Democrats need to say:  “Fuckit.  The GOP is no longer a party subject to reason or bipartisanship”.   One more reason to kill the filibuster and blue slips and all that other crap.  At least for insurrectionist Senators.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      When you scrape the bottom of the barrel, drill all the way through the barrel and the foundation of the building, and then excavate a mile-deep hole under the barrel.

      The Sicknick “Truth Movement” Takes Flight on the Right

      But the death of Officer Brian Sicknick has loomed over the events of the January 6th like no other. While others were bludgeoned or attacked and could have died of their injuries the fact that Sicknick did die added a gravity to the events of January 6th it would not, for better or worse, otherwise have had.

      Because of this, a new ‘truth movement’ has begun to crop up on the right suggesting Sicknick’s death was unrelated to the insurrection and may even be part of a cover-up to tarnish the reputation of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. It’s ugly and utterly predictable.

      This first came to my attention when I read this article by Andrew McCarthy in The National Review.
      […]
      McCarthy uses a mix of innuendo and ‘just asking questions’ style reasoning to suggest that in fact Sicknick died of natural causes on the day of the insurrection. Only a rush to judgement and a desire to impugn the the reputation of Republicans led people to claim that pro-Trump insurrectionists were responsible for it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Whew, lots to digest. The Sheldon Whitehorse accusation is startling, but believable because Republican senators. What is QRF? (last tweet)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      LurkerNoLonger

      if the mob had torn pence and/or romney apart and trump had tweeted “too bad, so sad,” there still wouldn’t be 67 votes to convict

      I’ve thought this same thing. Republicans are beyond hope.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Trump didn’t change republicans, he freed them. the GOP was always going to end this way.

      I disagree.  They could have gone in a different direction, and making it sound inevitable is just another case of treating them as if they lack agency.  At every step along the way, they had an opportunity to turn around, and at every step they chose to keep going forward.  Ending up here was a choice, not an inevitability.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Emerald:

      I have little doubt that’s why Nancy decided to go ahead with the impeachment.

      Well, that and the deterrence factor.  I do think this helped keep him from being even more horrible in the final days before Jan 20.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Benw

      Ohhh he’s going to try a full Big Lie finished off by a Reverse Nuremberg…

      The difficulty for that is off the charts, Reg. 9.6 of 10!

      Indeed, here he goes…

      Did he stick the landing, Reg?

      Ohhh no, he fell right on his big fat fucking face…

      Wow, Reg, what a buffoon. What did the judges give him?

      Er, 10/10 it seems. And permission to try it again in four years…

      Fucking Republicans, Reg

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      @Roger Moore: I read her as saying they were shits all along and Trump gave them cover to do what they wanted to do.

      It’s not a case of lacking agency but is instead a case of someone freeing them from the shackles of middle class morality.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      Republicans know Trump controlled the mob because they begged him to stop them. This isn’t hard.
      — Amanda Carpenter

      This pretty much nails it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Steve in the ATL

      I missed most of the morning thread because I was busy crushing the hopes and dreams of a union in [name of shithole town in shithole state redacted], but from what I saw it looks like about 90% of the posters at B-J have law degrees.  We are an impressive group indeed!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Ah.  I thought you might have an opinion in terms of witnesses making it harder to acquit, for example, or “no, they should wrap it up ASAP” because their case was so strong.  For example.

      Can you think of an area that would be more powerful with a witness?  I think they should call all the peeps who were with T**** that afternoon.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      If the witness has significant new information, or is compelling that it would drastically shift public opinion to be even more in favor of conviction, then definitely call them. On the other hand, drawing things out will just cause us to lose public sentiment.  It’s not an easy call.

      ETA: If they could get an insider to testify about specific damning actions Trump took, that would be worth it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      I have been watching the NBC versions of Jen Psaki’s press briefings on YouTube.  I really like that Biden is having signers for everything, but I find some of them so distracting.  There must be a real art  to this, because some are very expressive without being in your face, and others are just distracting.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      A lot of us are angry and far more active in politics, then before Trump.

      Despite this, in 2020, Republicans gained seats in the House, protected their control of state legislatures, and realize about 12k votes in GA, 12k in AZ, and 20K in WI, and they would have won those states. Those margins are nothing some added voter suppression can’t fix.

      They are the political party version of Jason Voorhees, who cannot be killed, and always comes back no matter how hopeful you are that this time is the time he dies for sure.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      John S.

      @Kent:

      We definitely need more righteous anger from Democrats.

      Absolutely. We need to have at least the same amount of legitimate outrage for a President inciting death and destruction on the Capitol that Republicans had manufactured outrage over Benghazi.

      And from what I’m seeing, the outrage is there. I think it’s going to increase after the inevitable acquittal, and will be used in political ads like crazy in 2022.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      I am watching Jen Psaki’s press briefing today, and I happened to notice the first comment:

      It seems that if these reporters, maybe watched future conferences, they might not have to ask the same questions over and over.

      It’s so true.  In her briefing yesterday, she let more petulance into her voice whenever they asked the same stupid questions.  Which I kind of admired.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      The GOP won’t die anytime soon, just like the Civil War didn’t destroy the Democratic party.  But it’s baseless to assume that all bad trends will continue indefinitely, but all good trends will did an quick and ignominious death.

       

      ETA: and a whole lot of our people were not sufficiently angry at the GOP in 2016.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m thinking of Moses Wright testifying against the killers of Emmett Till, knowing that if he pointed them out in court in what anyone would and did acknowledge was a worthless effort if the goal was to extract some justice for Emmett, that the best result for him would be that he and his entire family were going to have to flee for their lives that day with whatever they could carry, and pray they could could get across the Mason-Dixon line in time and not be recognized, because otherwise they’d all be murdered, every last one of them.

      And, of course, he did it.

      These Republicans are in no realistic danger of their lives.  The most they have to lose is a job – and for not very long at that.  They are wealthy, powerful people who can move at the drop of a hat and can live in places where they never have to fear anyone.  At worst, they and their families would suffer some inconvenience.

      But they won’t do what Moses Wright, who had everything to lose and frankly nothing to gain, did.  Stood up and pointed.  Said “thar he”.  Indicted every Southern racist murderer with two words and one gesture.  Put those fuckers on notice that here was one man who would fight back even if the effort were wholly in vain.

      Emmett Till’s murder happened decades before I was born, and yet I have never forgotten the story of Moses Wright.  Who will remember any of these Senators names fifty years from now?  No one.  But what people will remember is this; Republican Senators let a murderer and insurrectionist walk away with no consequences.

      Because we all remember Moses Wright.  But who can name one juror from the Bryant/Milam trial?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Pete Downunder

      As a trial lawyer witnesses are always a worry – you never really know what some one will say even after extensive pre-trial prep. That said a couple of the injured police officers would be powerful and I would expect them to be experienced at testifying. They would personalize the horror and make it more uncomfortable for the Rs to acquit.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Moar You Know

      If the witness has significant new information, or is compelling that it would drastically shift public opinion to be even more in favor of conviction, then definitely call them. On the other hand, drawing things out will just cause us to lose public sentiment.  It’s not an easy call.

      @Baud: It is and you just laid out the conditions.  We need Trump out of the news cycle ASAP.  I’m really not happy the turd has been put back in the pool.  It’s distracting from what OUR people are doing, and after four long years finally doing well, and that’s where the nation’s attention needs to be refocused as soon as possible.  So, if they have dynamite, let’s break it out and see what gets blown up, but if they don’t, we need to wrap this shit up, take the verdict and get on with our lives.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Starboard Tack

      @Roger Moore:

      “People don’t change, they just reveal.”

      When people tell you who they are, believe them. The Ratpublicans have been using threats directly and by proxy for decades. What happened 6 January may have been the result of choice, not character, but many of those choices were made long ago. The GQP has been circling on the edge of the whirlpool for a long time and they finally fell in.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      japa21

      Just about the only argument that the defense could legitimately make (well semi-legitimately) is that there was no reason for Trump to think that his words would be taken so literally or anybody would think he really thought there could be violence.

      The managers did an effective job of countering that with their recounting of Trump’s history with condoning and, yes, advising violence to his supporters.  But there is another counter-argument.  Trump calls himself the bestest negotiator who knows all the best words.  He has bragged about his ability to manipulate people and knows exactly what he is saying and what result to expect. To use the “How could he know” defense would be to admit that Trump is a) a liar, b) stupider than a rock and c) that he is totally incompetent.  Of course, not that it would make any difference to the GQP senators.

      I do think the House team gets to give a closing argument after the defense rests and I would like to see them point this out.  Again, not because it would convince the jury, but for public opinion.

      A second comment.  I didn’t get to watch the trial yesterday but did catch a lot of the video later.  If we go back to January 6, here on BJ, there were a lot of people lashing out at the police, both the Capital police and the DC cops. I think it is now pretty obvious that the only reason we have a functioning government right now is because of those very people that were being condemned back then.  And on a personal point, any person that uses the ACAB acronym from now on gets thrown in the pie filter.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JoyceH

      @Emerald: ​
       

      The Democrats know they can’t convict tRump. They can, however, convict Republicans.

      It baffles me that the Republicans can’t see this. Look, if what we already know is bad enough, it’s only going to get worse. Stuff is going to come out about Trump, it always does, and whatever comes out is never good, it’s always bad.

      Their vote to acquit will look bad enough from the moment they cast it, but in the weeks, months, and years to come, it’s only going to get worse. And worse. And worse. By the time they’re writing the history books, the acquittal voters are going to figure as such incomprehensible mixtures of villainy and stupidity – and their grandkids will read those books in school.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      They are the kid that keeps doing what the parents tell them not to do, that the kid knows is wrong and dangerous and then wonders why they got in trouble.

      In this case a lot of them probably think they respect shitforbrains, likely because the opposition has zero respect for him, and it’s because they think he has money and power and hates the same people they do. (I think it’s rather well proven that they aren’t too smart.) After all he beat the rest of the field in 2016 and then won the presidency and he’s as racist as they are. What’s not to like?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Princess

      If I were calling witnesses, I’d call cabinet members who resigned after the 6th and ask them why they quit. Because if they did not blame Trump, they had no reason to quit.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      laura

      What Republicans represent and insist on and absolutely will not ever talk about is their demand for power without accountability. The sheer gall of these shite bags.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      I do not think bad things continue forever.

      Despite our rage against Trump, and Republicans, they did not suffer irreversible losses in 2020, and made some gains.

      We are angry, which Republicans underestimate because we are not violent. I just think right now there clear limits to what our anger or passion or whatever you want to call it can achieve electorally.

      I wish saying our new found intensity will make a world of difference, and totally shock Republicans, but I think there are limits in translating it into actual Democratic votes.

      I agree with the sentiment of the Tweet in the OP. I am a bit doubtful about how much of a threat it is to Republicans

      Reply
    62. 62.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Baud: Trump brought the crazies out of the woodwork, I don’t see another candidate doing that as effectively.  Trump signaled the direction of the Republican Party, but his election was a black swan event in many respects.

       

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Matt

      Let’s be clear: if the mob had actually reached Representatives or Senators, the Republicans would be the first ones to point out where the most important Democrats are.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Pete Downunder

      @Princess: I understand the feeling but never ever call a witness when you don’t know what they will say. Unless you have them committed to a sworn statement (like a deposition) or have video that is unambiguous- just don’t.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steve in the ATL

      @different-church-lady: is +2 glasses or bottles, so I know what number to put on my post?

      Friend found a 34-year old bottle of Spottswood in his wine cellar which we drank earlier. Still tasty even though the cork was crumbly!

      Reply
    68. 68.

      different-church-lady

      It occurs to me that Republicans acting so blasé throughout this trial may have seriously underestimated how angry Democrats are about what Trump tried to do.

      SO-CI-O-PATHS!!!

      Sen Graham: “The legal theory they have is absurd. That somehow that Trump’s a secret member of the Proud Boys”

      IT’S NOT A SECRET, YOU GODDAMNED SOCIOPATH!!!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      JaySinWA

      @japa21: They are currently floating the “How do you incite a riot that was already planned? ” defence pretty hard on twitter. Jim Jordan has run with it.

      Part of the laying down of Trump’s ramp up of incitement is to minimize that defence.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ruckus

      @gene108:

      What if 5% of them stay home in 2022?

      In American politics that’s what’s known as a rout. Sure some of them will still win, but a lot of them won’t. And remember those 4 republican senators who are not running in the next election. That is possibly 4 getable seats as of now. How much worse is it going to be for them?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ksmiami

      @gene108: again, Rt now the process held; rickety institutions held- but the second they don’t, don’t expect the non violent stance to continue. Since Republicans consider us the enemy, we now need to see them as the threat they really represent

      Reply
    79. 79.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      IMO, they only gained seats because Trump was at the top of the ticket

      From what I’ve read that is very likely true. Trump has been a huge turnout engine for them.

      Republican turnout in 2020 was proportionately higher than Democratic turnout, versus the 2018 turnout.

      I found this to be a good explanation of this line of thinking https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2020/12/21/why-did-house-democrats-underperform-compared-to-joe-biden/

      Reply
    81. 81.

      debbie

      Is there any indication that Trump’s cultists feel like they’re being made the fall guys? I wonder whether they’d turn away from him if so.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Steve in the ATL

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: which is why 90+%* of the posters here have you pied!

      *I’ve been negotiating a union contract for the last two weeks, so I’m in the habit of just making up numbers with no basis in reality.

      But please don’t mention that to the union!  At least not until after the contract is ratified.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Brachiator

      @different-church-lady:

      I DON’T WANT CHICK COREA TO BE DEAD!!!

      Just seeing the news now.

      Chick Corea, a Grammy award winning jazz musician has died at the age of 79, a statement on his website confirmed.

      The American musician’s career spanned more than five decades. His last album was released in 2020.

      Corea is the fourth most nominated artist in the Grammy awards’ history with 65 nominations, winning 23 times.

      One of my favorite artists.

      Great musician.

       

       

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.