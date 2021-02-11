By widening the terms of engagement to include not just the post-election period but the whole of Trump’s political career, Democrats are now implicitly indicting the Republicans who tolerated it all. https://t.co/nAyV1ReCny — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 11, 2021





It was also important to get every Republican who will vote to acquit to put their name to it, to live with it for the rest of their lives, and have it in their obits and on their tombstones. https://t.co/qVZQjhbeYT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 11, 2021

The argument "You can only blame the people who carry out the acts, not the leaders who direct them" is the rarely seen "Reverse Nuremberg Defense." — Travis View (@travis_view) February 10, 2021

Trump took more explicit credit for January 6 than Osama Bin Laden did for September 11 https://t.co/XQgBU0OPle — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 10, 2021

Members of @SpeakerPelosi’s staff, who were barricaded in a conference room terrified for their lives during the January 6 attack on the capitol, watch video from that day during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on February 10. pic.twitter.com/t0h0sQW31z — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) February 10, 2021

It occurs to me that Republicans acting so blasé throughout this trial may have seriously underestimated how angry Democrats are about what Trump tried to do. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 10, 2021

Except justice. Justice would be served. And truth. And the precedent that this is utterly unacceptable in our country. https://t.co/KCd8D1J56N — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 11, 2021

"we need to move on" is definitely a thing the gop said after benghazi — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) February 11, 2021

immunity to shame is a superpower in a system built by men who implicitly relied on it. https://t.co/NBnXgKeC6I — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 9, 2021

the incompetency is in itself a form of signaling, in fact; because you are an incompetent and owe your position entirely to your political patron, you don't threaten them. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 9, 2021

"My client's only fault is that he commands a mob of crazy lunatics hell-bent on destroying America's democracy who will do anything he says, while my client's accusers do not command such mobs, therefore my client is clearly innocent." https://t.co/NXRCzLdgpv — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) February 10, 2021

Republicans are angry at Castor and Schoen for not doing their job, which Republicans understand as giving Republicans cover for not voting to convict Trump, which most of them know they should do but bc they’re corrupt cowards they can’t — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 10, 2021

The House managers are aiming at something bigger than conviction. https://t.co/WemNic4lrO — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 10, 2021

Republicans know Trump controlled the mob because they begged him to stop them. This isn’t hard. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 11, 2021

i do not think that it is a secret that donald trump can give the Proud Boys orders, because he gave Proud Boys orders in a publicly held debate https://t.co/d8MGSvsIjM — rental gunblade (@Theophite) February 11, 2021

Everything about this presentation suggests that we were seconds away from a mass casualty event in the Capitol, with the vice president and members of Congress among the victims, spurred on by the president in hopes of keeping him in power — and most GOP senators won't care. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 10, 2021

A friend sent this — photo of a truck parked on Capitol Hill today, during the #ImpeachmentTrial . pic.twitter.com/rIAR7On6Cb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 10, 2021

if the mob had torn pence and/or romney apart and trump had tweeted “too bad, so sad,” there still wouldn’t be 67 votes to convict — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 10, 2021

I just want to remind everyone of a top post on pro-Trump TheDonald forum on January 5th. pic.twitter.com/T1XhOpRUFx — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 10, 2021

Raskin quotes the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's take on the first amendment rights + public officials, Raskin arguing that Trump's speech inciting the riot isn't protected: "you can't ride with the cops but root for the robbers." — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 11, 2021

This was palpably obvious in real time. https://t.co/GSvVzIz83U — Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 11, 2021