Impeachment Trial Day 3 Open Thread

Here’s the live stream on YouTube from CSPAN2:

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case today. The Post says they’ll focus on the consequences of the riot in today’s presentation.

As I mentioned in the morning thread, I’ll be interested to see if they put more emphasis on how Trump’s attempted coup disgraced the U.S. on the international stage. That’s a long-term consequence that might resonate with the types of elected officials and voters who love to smugly cite America as the shining beacon of democracy to the world.

From what I’ve been able to see via clips and live testimony when time permits, the House managers have done a terrific job so far. The trial is rigged because Trump’s co-conspirators are on the jury, but it still matters, IMO.

Open thread.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      Here's Sheldon Whitehouse telling MSNBC tonight that they are looking into any coordination between GOP senators and Trump to delay the Electoral College proceedings in order "to open a window long enough that the mob could fight its way in and disrupt the count." pic.twitter.com/UX9TPPnwHN— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 11, 2021

      Reply
    2. 2.

      pacem appellant

      My current theory is that McConnell screwed up by not holding the trial sooner. He gave the House managers lots of time to not just create an excellent case, but tailor it so that it would resonate with the public, not just the wonks. We all know that there aren’t 17 Republicans of conscious in the US, much less the Senate, so a conviction isn’t possible. But wrecking the GOP is. I am bullish that if Dems keep playing their cards right (and so far, they are, for a nice and welcome change) that they’ll buck historic trends in 2022 and retain the House and expand their majority in the Senate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trnc

      Now that Tommy Tubby has helped clarify the timeline of DT’s threats of Pence, I think it’s safe to say that shoehorning him into the senate is paying more dividends than we thought.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: huh, I thought Lee’s hissyfit at the end of yesterday’s proceedings was just an excuse to go on FoxNews and rant about phony evidence.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse tells @MSNBC the Ethics Committee has been asked to look into the Tuberville call with Trump.

      “The letter has been received, 7 senators signed that letter, and, as best I can tell, they’re in the initial process of reviewing whether to open the matter.”

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 11, 2021

      In an interview last Thursday, Sen. Mike Lee told me on the record that both Trump and Giuliani misdialed him on Jan. 6, thinking he was Tommy Tubberville.

      — Samuel Benson (@sambbenson) February 11, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      @trnc: still beyond galling to see Doug Jones replaced by Tuberville.  I will say that Tuberville has exceeded the anticipated level of stupid that was expected.

      take notes on a criminal conspiracy… check

      provide intel to the President regarding the success of the insurrection you helped him plan… check

      make statements about  it to the Press…. check

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      @wvng: They’re showing that dumb TX lawyer woman who continues to proudly proclaim that Trumpov sent them, she has no remorse, and she’d do it again. “Please proceed, councilor.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SoupCatcher

      @germy: Have we underestimated Tuberville’s craftiness, and he intentionally gave out Mike Lee’s number to the co-conspirators at the January 5th hotel meeting, passing it off as his own?

       

      //

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      Justice Department says an Oath Keepers leader waited for Trump’s direction before Capitol attack

      (CNN)- The Justice Department is now making clear that a leader among the Oath Keepers paramilitary group — who planned and led others in the US Capitol siege to attempt to stop the Biden presidency — believed she was responding to the call from then-President Donald Trump himself.

      “As the inauguration grew nearer, [Jessica] Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors wrote in a filing Thursday morning.

      This is the most direct language yet from federal prosecutors linking Trump’s requests for support in Washington, DC, to the most militant aspects of the insurrection.

      Previously, the Justice Department has somewhat held back on linking Trump’s words so closely to the extremist group’s actions during the riot. At least four defendants this week have argued in court they followed Trump’s direction to go to the Capitol building on January 6.

      The Justice Department filing continued: “Her concern about taking action without his backing was evident in a November 9, 2020, text in which she stated, ‘I am concerned this is an elaborate trap. Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it.’ Watkins had perceived her desired signal by the end of December.”

      Prosecutors in the filing argue to keep Watkins in jail pending trial. She was arrested several weeks ago and has been indicted for conspiracy and other charges related to the Capitol riots.

      Prosecutors describe Watkins as a military veteran who’s now a leader in the broader right-wing militia movement, instrumental in a group called the Ohio State Regular Militia and a key player taking action and communicating with others once she was inside the Capitol on January 6.

      She recruited at least two people to the insurrection and was training others to be in “fighting shape” for the presidential inauguration, prosecutors say in the Thursday filing.

      On a radio app that day, she said her group was 30 to 40 people, prosecutors say.

      Watkins allegedly had a “single-minded devotion to obstruct through violence” the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency, prosecutors said in the filing. “Crimes of this magnitude, committed with such zeal, belie any conditions of release that would reasonably assure the safety of the community or by which Watkins could be trusted to abide.”

      They note she said on the radio channel, “We are in the main dome right now. We are rocking it.”
      The Justice Department also says Watkins wore camouflage fatigues and combat gear including a tactical vest, boots and a helmet, and spoke to other Oath Keepers over radio.

      “Unlike the vast majority, Watkins had trained and plotted for a moment like this,” prosecutors wrote.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trnc

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      Unfortunately for the insurrectionists, there’s a certain amount of precedence for the lack of value of “Just following orders”.

      Especially when they aren’t really subordinates.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      In October 2018 I sat and talked to a Proud Boy representative at the UES Manhattan GOP Club. He was very, very comfortable ensconced in the sitting room, working. There aren't coincidences.

      — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) February 11, 2021

      Reply
    21. 21.

      piratedan

      @trnc: understood, knew that wasn’t what you implied… just breathtaking the amount of stupidity it must have taken to pull a lever for a mediocre football coach to represent your interests as a citizen.  He wasn’t even that great of a coach.  The ability of these empty vessels to fail upwards is nothing short of astounding.

      It makes me think that we should all run for office because on the surface, there’s no way that any of us couldn’t clear the bar that someone like Tuberville or Gosar have established.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      M31

      Raskin is showing clips of Trump inciting violence from 5 years ago, and it’s amazing how much Trump has deteriorated — he speaks way more slowly now. I mean, he was hideous orange monster spouting evil, but now he mumbles and slurs his speech and you can tell his brain is just melting

      Reply

