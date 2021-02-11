Here’s the live stream on YouTube from CSPAN2:

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case today. The Post says they’ll focus on the consequences of the riot in today’s presentation.

As I mentioned in the morning thread, I’ll be interested to see if they put more emphasis on how Trump’s attempted coup disgraced the U.S. on the international stage. That’s a long-term consequence that might resonate with the types of elected officials and voters who love to smugly cite America as the shining beacon of democracy to the world.

From what I’ve been able to see via clips and live testimony when time permits, the House managers have done a terrific job so far. The trial is rigged because Trump’s co-conspirators are on the jury, but it still matters, IMO.

