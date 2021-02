Everyone had a role to play. Jamie Raskin was masterful and set the perfect tone, Ted Lieu was Ted Lieu (!), Joe Neguse (never heard of the guy before) was shockingly good, Joaquin Castro surprised the hell out of me (in a good way) and I was impressed by Madeleine Dean.

David Cicilline was good, but I haven’t gotten to his part today, so I don’t have much to say there.

So proud of our democratic bench.

