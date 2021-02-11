NEW >> @CDCgov partners with @AdCouncil + @WarnerMedia for a new ad where Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, the hobbits, and others urge Americans to mask up and slow the spread. Critical message, especially as we face down variants. Read more – https://t.co/ritFc5d3bI WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VhgOnNcWOO — Ian Sams (@IanSams) February 10, 2021





Biden's last coronavirus test was Thursday and he was negative, @PressSec Jen Psaki says at briefing. Although he's had the vaccine, it isn't 100 percent effective – it's only 95 percent protection, so White House doc wants to test him every two weeks, she says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 10, 2021

The US administered 1.6 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 46.0 million, or 14.0 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.57 million shots per day. 10.5% of American have received at least one shot; 3.4% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/y0OVoUpPRD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 11, 2021

The US had +96,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 27.9 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 106,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 6. pic.twitter.com/f7K3AT9p2M — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 11, 2021

As far as selling points for getting vaccinated go, "you won't have to quarantine after a COVID exposure anymore" might be a pretty strong one https://t.co/RODB8pyNL5 — Ed MD (@notdred) February 10, 2021

My gut reaction to this is that once vaccines are made available to the general public I’m perfectly fine with these folks being last in the queue. My more considered reaction is that these numbers are much lower than six months ago and hopefully that trend will persist. https://t.co/7RCuDXpMr5 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 10, 2021



I, for one, was openly vaccine-hesitant not that long ago, but now I’m a lot more willing to get my Fauci ouchie (for all the good it will do me — despite being 65 with multiple comorbidities, here in Massachusetts it looks like I won’t be eligible until mid-June at the earliest.)

======

China reports two new COVID-19 cases, fewest in over five months https://t.co/KV1njX9kyh pic.twitter.com/wNBvr5MStC — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

Malaysia offers COVID-19 vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants https://t.co/vM0H8abGdZ pic.twitter.com/bMbMHWyixr — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

Melbourne steps up COVID tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 10 cases https://t.co/qXq4CbKFTG pic.twitter.com/2mjLIsifUN — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

Russia confirmed 15,038 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 4,027,748https://t.co/CPswe2dIJ4 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 11, 2021

Russia’s surge in deaths last year is the “harsh reality” of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said Wednesdayhttps://t.co/Xm02Nlazmn — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 11, 2021

As the European Union surpassed 500,000 deaths from the virus, the president of the bloc's executive arm says its much-criticized vaccine rollout could be partly blamed on the EU being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “late." https://t.co/cbsiJSqtz7 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 10, 2021

Europe's oldest person beats Covid just before 117th birthday https://t.co/zsWOasprEf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 10, 2021

"They will be missed if we don't find them": Health teams in the U.K. seek out homeless people to give them COVID-19 vaccine shots, knowing they don't have a doctor to send them to a vaccination center. https://t.co/d5B8CaDwle — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 11, 2021

That study Iceland proposed to Pfizer ⬆️ in return for vaccinating the whole country isn't going to happen, because there's not enough useful data to be gleaned from a country that's suppressed the virus. Iceland, "victims of their own success". https://t.co/xj3pURP5O2 — Hilda Bastian, PhD (@hildabast) February 10, 2021

======

Two masks are better than one. The CDC now recommends double-masking. The guidance makes sense as the pandemic moves into a phase characterized by multiple coronavirus variants https://t.co/G8DYJDDiHA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 10, 2021

With emergence of more transmissible #SARSCoV2 variants it is even more important to adopt widespread mask wearing and to redouble use of other nonpharmaceutical prevention measures until effective levels of vaccination are achieved nationally https://t.co/TSuh8Vjc29 @CDCgov — JAMA (@JAMA_current) February 10, 2021

People previously admitted to hospital or needing "continuous or repeated" steroid use because of asthma to be prioritised for Covid vaccine https://t.co/M8v8gfK1Sw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2021

Antibodies to common cold coronaviruses do not protect against SARSCoV2 https://t.co/jJmi58X9l3 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 10, 2021

All the coronaviruses in the world could fit inside a Coke can with plenty of room to spare — that's just how infinitesimal viruses are. The humungous amount of misery they cause is incalculable https://t.co/1X1fIdTyWx pic.twitter.com/Ogk1DMTwuZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 10, 2021

Now, Sputnik V — named after the Soviet’s first satellite— is starting to look like a global success story. A study in The Lancet found it has 91.6% efficacy 21 days after the 1st shot & 91.8% for people 60+. ~20 countries have purchased it https://t.co/wxRJQ7I0DF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 10, 2021

Merck in talks with governments, other drugmakers to produce COVID-19 shots https://t.co/VWvIqJrMH1 pic.twitter.com/Cmk9Ja3PZG — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

======

The CDC continues to update its mortality data for 2020 as states report late-year #s. But it's already clear what a shock the pandemic was right across the country. Here is how all-cause mortality (i.e. total deaths) looked across jurisdictions in 2020, as compared to 2015-19. pic.twitter.com/aNj44kYuU1 — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) February 10, 2021

Federal authorities are investigating a counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The fakes could put health care workers at risk for the coronavirus. https://t.co/8fQavy0gdb — The Associated Press (@AP) February 10, 2021

It’s not ‘deranged’ when you think of it as White TX prosecutor finds dark-skinned immigrant to scapegoat:

This prosecution is utterly deranged. https://t.co/3A8VuAzfkX — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 11, 2021

As the coronavirus takes a devastating toll on seniors in nursing homes, many attorneys are turning down families seeking to sue for wrongful death. At least 34 U.S. states have shielded nursing homes and other businesses from lawsuits during the pandemic. https://t.co/gnNe9vGMbN — The Associated Press (@AP) February 10, 2021

Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over COVID-19 vaccine misinformation: WSJ https://t.co/OtDZjqjd3T pic.twitter.com/kl17sZ7t3M — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

