COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 10-11

I, for one, was openly vaccine-hesitant not that long ago, but now I’m a lot more willing to get my Fauci ouchie (for all the good it will do me — despite being 65 with multiple comorbidities, here in Massachusetts it looks like I won’t be eligible until mid-June at the earliest.)

It’s not ‘deranged’ when you think of it as White TX prosecutor finds dark-skinned immigrant to scapegoat:

Swine & Steel, in Seattle:

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Argentina becomes the 12th country to pass 2,000,000 total reported cases.

      U.K. will become the 5th country to pass 4,000,000 by sometime tomorrow.

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      211 new cases, still at 1034 reported deaths
      2.5% positivity
      364 people hospitalized, 89 people in the ICU
      39% open hospital beds, 32% open ICU beds

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Le sigh,

      Preliminary numbers from the state show thousands who have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have not yet followed up for a second dose.

      Statistics posted Wednesday show 153,000 people in Hawaii have gotten the first shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine since they were first available. Only 48,500 have received a second shot.
      [snip]
      People who have not followed up cited a number of reasons, including forgetting, getting busy or being afraid about side effects. Source

    5. 5.

      SP123

      Are you being sarcastic about June because MA is among the slowest rollouts in the country? 65+ is the next phase in MA which should start by the end of this month. My wife is a teacher and in line after the 65+ crowd so it better not be post-June.
      BTW if they do the “bring an old friend and get a shot” for 65+ like they did for 75+ I’ll come drive you anywhere you want to go in the state.

