"I am not," Biden said in Oval when asked if he was going to watch the Trump impeachment trial. https://t.co/MpZzbkjKTi — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 9, 2021





Some of us treat the presidency as a real job, says man now in charge of the Oval Office…

Asked if he will watch former President Trump's trial, President Biden tells us in the Oval that he has a job to do, which is getting people back to work, and the Senate has its job. "I'm sure they're going to conduct themselves well & that's all I have to say about impeachment." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 9, 2021

"I'm anxious to hear what these business leaders have to say about what they think about how we're approaching this issue," Biden in Oval with CEOs, referring to virus stimulus. Said they'd also talk minimum wage and "god willing infrastructure down the road."

Pic by @justinsink pic.twitter.com/FJzgmoMxeQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 9, 2021

President Biden said he supported a Democratic proposal to limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals. Biden also met with the CEOs of JPMorgan, Walmart, Gap and Lowe's to drum up support for his $1.9 trillion relief bill https://t.co/rzAqkXxCwl pic.twitter.com/ZQRcBxg3UA — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

I don't have all the data compiled yet, but I am rather confident that Biden's covid/economic plan is more popular than literally any bill or policy Trump pursued in his entire 4 years in office. And, if anything, it is SMALLER than what the public wants!https://t.co/3D3sNU88yk pic.twitter.com/4yETZLmcCQ — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 10, 2021

11 points is “slim?” 16 of the last 20 presidential elections were decided by 11 points or less. https://t.co/WvdrpzR2kN — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 10, 2021

And if watching President Biden on the teevee isn’t punishment enough for a certain Marred-A-Largo resident, there’s this newsy tidbit:

President Biden now has access to the entirety of Trump’s private conversations with Putin — including the ones he ordered hidden in the NSC’s top-secret codeword system to limit access, Politico reports. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 10, 2021