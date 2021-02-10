I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY

Per the Washington Post:

… In addition to executive producing “Waffles + Mochi,” which debuts March 16, she’ll play the proprietor of a “whimsical supermarket” that employs the titular puppets, who are best friends and aspiring chefs. (One is an adorably small orb formed like the Japanese rice cake and the other a creature whose ears are shaped like the griddled breakfast treat.) “I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Netflix described the 10-episode series as “the culinary adventure of a lifetime” in which the characters hop aboard a magical shopping cart to seek out ingredients all over the world. “Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends,” the streaming service says….

“Waffles + Miso,” whose previous title was “Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents,” is a lighthearted entry into the catalogue the Obamas are developing with Netflix…