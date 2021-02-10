Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The revolution will be supervised.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The math demands it!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Consistently wrong since 2002

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Han shot first.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Yes we did.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Paying states to expand Medicaid

Paying states to expand Medicaid

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

The House Energy and Commerce committee came out with their reconciliation mark-up.  This committee has quite a bit of jurisdiction including responsibility for Medicaid and the CHIP program for kids.  The health finance, coverage and insurance portion of the bill is only 36 pages and it has some big policy proposals.

  • No beneficiary cost sharing and federal financing of all Medicaid administered/covered COVID vaccines.
  • Option for states to extend Medicaid eligibility that derives from pregnancy from the current 60 days post-partum to a year
    • Standard federal financing (FMAP)
  • Allows for people who are to be released from incarceration to become Medicaid eligible 30 days before their release dates
    • Big deal in reducing transitions of care and discontinuities of medication and treatments due to financing problems
  • Paying states to expand Medicaid with a 5% FMAP bump for Expansion Medicaid for 8 quarters

This last piece is fascinating.

Right now the Medicaid program from a state financing perspective can be thought to have two main components. The first is Legacy Medicaid.  This is mostly Medicaid as it was structured in 2009. Legacy Medicaid covers pregnant women, aged, blind and disabled, low income kids, long term services and supports and nursing home room and board for dual eligible individuals as well as a  a few other eligibility groups.  There are income and often asset limits.

Legacy Medicaid is a big line item in any state budget.  In Fiscal Year 2019, North Carolina spent $3.8 billion dollars in state funds on Legacy Medicaid.  The state pays a share and the federal government pays a share.  The federal share is known as FMAP.  FMAP  is a function of the state’s wealth and income.  North Carolina’s baseline split with the federal government  for Legacy Medicaid is about 1:2.  Massachusetts has a 1:1 split with the federal government while Mississippi has a baseline split of almost 1:3.  During the COVID public health emergency, the federal government has enacted an across the board 6.2% point  increase in the federal share for Legacy Medicaid.  Federal dollars replace scarce state dollars.  It is a means to deliver financial relief to state government budgets which are structurally challenged from borrowing to finance counter-cyclical and disaster relief spending.

We also have ACA Expansion Medicaid.  Expansion Medicaid is voluntary due to the Supreme Court’s 2012 NFIB v Sebelius decision.  Expansion Medicaid covers otherwise ineligible folks who earn up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).  The federal government started paying 100% for Expansion Medicaid in 2014.  It now pays 90% of the costs.  From a state budget perspective, Expansion Medicaid is almost to completely cost neutral as states are able to recategorize enough beneficiaries from other healthcare programs to be part of expansion Medicaid that the state spend on new enrollees is balanced by the transfer of people from programs that were 25%, 35%,  50% or 100%  state spend to a program that is now 10% state spend.

The House E&C committee proposes to pay hold-out states an enhanced FMAP of 95% for eight quarters for the ACA after they expand Medicaid. There have been several other proposals in Congress over the past eight years to incentivize states to expand Medicaid.  Any of those proposals, including the latest from E&C, makes Expansion extremely likely to be state budget neutral if not state budget positive.

If this mostly makes it through the Senate, the offer has to be tempting to at least several of the hold-out states.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • Cameron
  • L85NJGT

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Cameron

      I wish they’d sign on here in Florida. Other than pure ideology – screw the Poors – it makes no sense. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that COVID-19 has led to an outbreak of intelligent policy-making in Tallahassee.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      L85NJGT

      After reading about the difficulty industry lobbyists had in explaining coal power plant write downs to state legislators, and seeing the paranoid refusals on Medicaid expansion, I think we have crossed the derp horizon. Gerrymandering and term limits have cut GOP state parties off from reality. Instead of creating state leges easily controlled by the big money, they created a zombie party that wants brains!

      Go through a list of hospital closures over the last decade. It is heavily skewed to be recalcitrant Medicaid states, where state legislators apparently want their constituents to not only  have a lack of employment opportunities, but straight up die.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.