Duck, as he is so aptly and affectionately named, just loves to surf ?? https://t.co/vZstWrMm3p pic.twitter.com/in1BAD3ltv

I don't know what to do about the world so I added some pan pipes to this. ?? ??

Mysterious miniature buildings have popped up on streets across Europe, built for mice by a secret organisation ??

More videos from the World Service: https://t.co/N6gEyNR41c pic.twitter.com/VwDXPsIqTT

— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) January 10, 2021