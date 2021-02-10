I like the placeholder image better today — the Capitol Building rather than Velveeta Voldemort’s ugly mug!

We’re in for more upsetting video as House managers lay out the case that Trump incited the rioters. But like Hillary Clinton said:

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Yep. Open thread.