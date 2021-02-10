Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let there be snark.

The math demands it!

Just a few bad apples.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

We still have time to mess this up!

Too inconsequential to be sued

The willow is too close to the house.

The revolution will be supervised.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Reality always wins in the end.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The house always wins.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Impeachment Trial Open Thread

Impeachment Trial Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I like the placeholder image better today — the Capitol Building rather than Velveeta Voldemort’s ugly mug!

We’re in for more upsetting video as House managers lay out the case that Trump incited the rioters. But like Hillary Clinton said:

Yep. Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Chyron HR
  • dmsilev
  • JWR
  • leeleeFL
  • MisterForkbeard

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      leeleeFL

      Funny how Hillary is still correct, ain’t it? Almost like she knew who she was running against? What a tragedy that this Country missed out on a second Clinton Administration. Wonder how many more Americans could have voted in 2020? If only they weren’t DEAD!

      !ETA! sceond!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      From what I’m hearing, they’re showing video today of the insurrectionists that hasn’t been seen before.

      Unless it’s got a ton of people saying “Trump needs us to do this!” or talking about how they received direction from Trump, I don’t think it’s going to change any Republican minds. They’ve settled on their new strategy, which is “this is unconstitutional but even if it isn’t the Democrats are just making appeals on emotion and aren’t showing that Trump is responsible for any of this”.

      Then they’re going to watch the Defense show videos of when Democrats say things like “We’ve got to fight hard!” to peaceful crowds, and go be outraged on Fox News about the double standard.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chyron HR

      “Nooooo you can’t just call me a Voldemort, that’s worse than attempting to kill congress and overthrow the US government!” – some republican anal wart, apparently​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.