If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Watching the GOP these days, I just don’t know what they are doing or how it got here. I mean we know how it got to this point, they got increasingly reliant on crazy people and catered to them more and more until they ate the party, but it’s still hard to understand how we got to this point.

If anyone asked me at gunpoint what the Republican Party believes in, the only thing I could say is basically the Republican Party. They’re basically a virus that exist only to replicate to continue existing. I can’t think of any other reason for it to be here, and that isn’t even really one.

While the trial is going on in the Senate, the cameras are, by rule, focused only on the speaker, because that is what the Republicans insisted. That way it won’t show them with their legs up on their desks, doing crosswords, fucking around on their electronic devices, and yukking it up with their fellow co-conspirators.

It’s all so depressing. There are so many things that frustrate me, but one that really grates on me is the absolute lack of vision. They aspire to literally nothing. They live only for the day. A little while ago, GM announced they would be moving to all electric cars in 2035 or something, which is great and something to aspire to. All my right-wing friends LOST THEIR SHIT.

Why do they fucking care? Does anyone think the internal combustion engine will be swept off the earth by 2035? I don’t. That ain’t happening in my lifetime, if for not other reason that the capacity to fuel every engine on earth with renewables will not yet be available. But even the idea of change for the better scares them. It’s insane.

It’s like people do not realize that the very car they are in right now, even if it is a shitty 1983 honda civic that is half bondo, is still better than the mode of transportation that 99.99999% of all humans had over the history of earth. If we are all electric in the future, it will only be because it is better and companies can make a profit on it. And probably in another 50-100 years, something will replace electric cars. And so on.

Like I said, it’s all so god damned depressing.