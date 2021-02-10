Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Did It Get So Broken

Watching the GOP these days, I just don’t know what they are doing or how it got here. I mean we know how it got to this point, they got increasingly reliant on crazy people and catered to them more and more until they ate the party, but it’s still hard to understand how we got to this point.

If anyone asked me at gunpoint what the Republican Party believes in, the only thing I could say is basically the Republican Party. They’re basically a virus that exist only to replicate to continue existing. I can’t think of any other reason for it to be here, and that isn’t even really one.

While the trial is going on in the Senate, the cameras are, by rule, focused only on the speaker, because that is what the Republicans insisted. That way it won’t show them with their legs up on their desks, doing crosswords, fucking around on their electronic devices, and yukking it up with their fellow co-conspirators.

It’s all so depressing. There are so many things that frustrate me, but one that really grates on me is the absolute lack of vision. They aspire to literally nothing. They live only for the day. A little while ago, GM announced they would be moving to all electric cars in 2035 or something, which is great and something to aspire to. All my right-wing friends LOST THEIR SHIT.

Why do they fucking care? Does anyone think the internal combustion engine will be swept off the earth by 2035? I don’t. That ain’t happening in my lifetime, if for not other reason that the capacity to fuel every engine on earth with renewables will not yet be available. But even the idea of change for the better scares them. It’s insane.

It’s like people do not realize that the very car they are in right now, even if it is a shitty 1983 honda civic that is half bondo, is still better than the mode of transportation that 99.99999% of all humans had over the history of earth. If we are all electric in the future, it will only be because it is better and companies can make a profit on it. And probably in another 50-100 years, something will replace electric cars. And so on.

Like I said, it’s all so god damned depressing.

    92Comments

    3. 3.

      Arclite

      WaPo covered a key aspect of this today.  And they did it largely by avoiding the “both sides do it!” BS.

       
      Most Republicans see Democrats not as political opponents but as enemies

      That said, we run the risk of establishing an equivalence where one may not exist. For example, we have new polling from CBS News, conducted by YouGov, which explores how members of each political party tend to think of members of the opposing party.

      Most Democrats say that they tend to view Republicans as political opponents. Most Republicans say that they tend to view Democrats as enemies.
      The gap between the two parties on this question is stark. There’s a 32-point difference on net between how Democrats view Republicans and vice versa, on a question positing that members of a political party might be viewed with overt hostility. It’s grim — and it is consistent with increasingly hostile partisan views over time.

      Here’s the archive version if you don’t have a WaPo sub.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      craigie

      A self-replicating virus is as good a metaphor as any.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      If anyone asked me at gunpoint what the Republican Party believes in, the only thing I could say is basically the Republican Party.

      They believe in owning the libs and making them cry. (Cleek’s Law.) That’s it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      craigie

      @Arclite: ​
       
      This is the fundamental problem, and its source is Fox News: they hate us. They can’t even express why, they just need an enemy.

      That, and they don’t believe in government. Power, yes. Actual governing, not so much.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      guachi

      My aunt, in her late 60s, posted on FB wondering if we could ever heal from this. I responded “There is no healing”. Then she and another person basically replied that I was probably correct.

      No attempt at pushback, just resignation and agreement.

      That’s where we are.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      guachi

      To answer your question – I think the other posters have it right. Republicans don’t believe in government or governing. The believe in owning the libs.

      Poverty, the debt, health care, education – none of these are the problem. Democrats are the problem. Democrats are the enemy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cokane

      What’s wild to me is that I think GOP members could survive by convicting Trump here. His social media is gone. It’s far enough away from the 2022 election, and Americans have such short attention spans. It’s quite disappointing that they can’t do the right thing here, the furthest you could possibly be from an election. And that’s with my already low expectations of them.

      The irony to me, is that the long term consequences of continuing to feed Trump and Trumpism is likely electoral poison for them. It actually prolongs the internal divide in the party as being salient. Castigate Trump now and they’ll suffer an immediate backlash, but I think there’s actually plenty of time for that to be forgotten by even 2022 and certainly 2024. It really isn’t hard to whip their voters into line by demonizing whatever latest reforms the Democrats push through.

      Also appreciate the lengthy post from Cole, not enough of those!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Drug addicts who built up such a toleration for their drug they can’t get high anymore is my metaphor for the Republicans now.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      If anyone asked me at gunpoint what the Republican Party believes in, the only thing I could say is basically the Republican Party.

      I think their belief in racism is sincere. Also, the belief that rich people should be able to do whatever they want and pay no taxes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cokane

      I mean the Republicans were able to effectively memory-hole the W Bush administration by the time the 2010 midterms happened. Doesn’t seem crazy to think they could succeed in doing the same here. And Trump-was-never-a-true-conservative is an even easier sell than doing that to W.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      This is lazy and unAmerican. There are people in countries who literally put their lives on the line to fight for justice despite the fact that it may be a losing battle — because it's right. Cynicism and apathy are anathema to democracy. Accountability *is* important. https://t.co/Pm9HFCikBn— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 10, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      The Gingrich Effect.  Ronnie–or more precisely, his groomers and handlers–had an idea about governing, however perverse it might have been.  Newtie flew his freak flag and was a big player in turning Republicans into purely aggressive Lib-Owning Bots.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      John, you and I are, within a couple of years, the same age.  You know damn well how it got here.  This outcome was inevitable since 1979

      ETA:  probably a decade earlier, when Nixon went in on the Southern Strategy, but I was just a little kid back then.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      No way back without taking Fox News and OANN and all that shit off the (public) airwaves.  Radio too.  They are designed to make their viewers HATE the opposing party, and make this country ungovernable.

      They are brainwashing.  Obviously, we had Joseph McCarthy and the John Birchers and Strom Thurmond and all that crap in the past.

      But it was not a religion, it was not 24/7, in real time, with the power (and desire and god forbid ability) to bring down a democratically-elected government.

      The Republicans did not go off the map on their own.  Rush and Rupert and a lot of bad actors helped bring them to this state of affairs.  Saint Reagan too.  “Government is the problem.”  No.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Beginning with Reagan, the GOP has fostered a culture in which their voters sacrifice their financial well being, their self-respect, and their commitment to reality in order to maintain a moral and social superiority to people of color and women.

      That sacrifice didn’t prevent people of color and women from continuing to make progress. The sacrifice didn’t prevent Bill Clinton or Obama, or Biden/Harris from being elected.

      There’s nothing positive left for them to stand for that doesn’t make clear to them that all their prior sacrifices were for nothing. And they can’t deal with that

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      If anyone asked me at gunpoint what the Republican Party believes in, the only thing I could say is basically the Republican Party. They’re basically a virus that exist only to replicate to continue existing. I can’t think of any other reason for it to be here, and that isn’t even really one.

      White minority rule. That’s what they believe in.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @craigie:

      This is the fundamental problem, and its source is Fox News: they hate us. They can’t even express why, they just need an enemy.

      I forget who said something like, A religion can survive without a god, but not without a devil.

      Race is the bedrock of all this resentment, but multiculturalism is probably the better term to describe the broad umbrella of resentments and hatreds of the trumpists. So, “caravans” and taco trucks become MS-13. Happy Holidays! becomes “You can’t even say Merry Christmas”. Marriage equality becomes some weird obsession with sex in public bathrooms.

      and as we’ve discussed ad nauseam, they don’t get the respect and deference they think they deserve. “We” built this country! and it’s the greatest country on earth! Ever!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anya

      @cokane: Totally agree. If they went against him in a unified way, they can defeat his ideas. A lot of people just identify with party and if they see their party leaders, people they voted for stand up to him they’ll break the hold he has on the party.

      These guys are craven opportunists who only care about their short term benefits.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Reposting from below and on a related note:

      Will the return of earmarks have any effect on how much Republicans vote for Democratic bills, etc?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      The best thing I’ve read on this is a Josh Marshall editorial in which he described the Republicans as having a “nonsense debt”.  He was making an analogy to what computer programmers describe as “technical debt”, where doing a job the quick and dirty way creates long-term problems that will take more effort to fix than doing it right in the first place. If you keep it up too long, the code becomes an unmaintainable nightmare that might need to be completely thrown out and redone from scratch.

      The Republicans have done this, but with quick and dirty approaches to winning elections.  They started out lying to their followers to try to get them worked up and excited about the next election.  But they weren’t willing to admit they had been lying, so they had to keep up the pretense.  Over time, they had to keep expanding the lies until they had created an entire parallel reality that we can barely recognize.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frank Wilhoit

      Mrs. Clinton is not quite right.  The Republican Senators will let Trump off the hook for two main reasons.

      First and foremost, they will do it because to do otherwise would be to give the Democrats a scalp.

      Secondly, they will do it because letting Republicans (and Republican affiliates of whatever kind) off the hook is simply What Is Done.  The habit is so deeply ingrained by now that it is no longer even conscious.

      Mrs. Clinton’s argument from individual self-interest is intriguing, but beside the mark.  In order to see that, it is only necessary to ask oneself, what would an addict do?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Wag

      Like I said, it’s all so god damned depressing.

      Lighten up, Francis. Could be worse. Trump could still be in the White House

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      Watching the GOP these days, I just don’t know what they are doing or how it got here. I mean we know how it got to this point, they got increasingly reliant on crazy people and catered to them more and more until they ate the party, but it’s still hard to understand how we got to this point.

      One of the lessons the GOP took from Watergate is to protect your own people no matter what.
      And so, they will rally around Trump.

      And everyone takes democracy for granted. Or maybe the GOP is so used to sucking up to plutocrats and crazy evangelicals that they gave up on democracy long ago and are now just open about it.

      The media has given up as well. Have any historians been interviewed about the impeachment trial? Cause every news story and every take from pundits is solely about how the Republicans are not going to acquit Trump and how this will help or hurt them in the next election. Absolutely nothing about what a failure to convict might mean for the country.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      I know the whacked out billionaires like DeVos and Koch, etc, fund the GOP. But how on earth can any corporation get away with giving one god damned dollar to either the national GOP or most state Republican Parties? They’re rabid lunatics.

      And spare me the ‘taxes’! argument. At this point, the GOP is fundamentally opposed to even tilted markets. Where they’re going is North Korea la-la land. And that ultimately isn’t “good for business”. I wonder how many Trump judges are going to start doing all sorts of bonkers stuff on torts cases going forward, as just one example of these idiot companies setting up a future they cannot predict.

      But to the point: WE have to continue to let any firm we plan to spend money with know that we’re watching their ‘open secrets’ filings and will scream bloody murder-accomplice if they so much as hint at a return to funding the crazies.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      @cokane:

      I disagree.

      There voters have been fed a continuing stream of outrages for at least 30 years, from Whitewater, to Gingrich-ism, to the Tea party, etc.

      Republicans risk depressing their turnout by convicting Trump or basically doing anything to temper their base’s rage.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      OT Pet Peeve on Castro’s presentation. 

      The president is not the commander in chief of the country, but of the armed forces.

      The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States

      If you are a civilian, you don’t have a commander in chief.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Amir Khalid

      @Frank Wilhoit: If it comes to that, and we all expect it will, Senate Republicans’ refusal to convict Trump needs to be hung around their collective neck. I reckon the Democratic impeachment managers are doing their best to make it as heavy a millstone as possible.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      gene108

      They live only for the day. A little while ago, GM announced they would be moving to all electric cars in 2035 or something, which is great and something to aspire to. All my right-wing friends LOST THEIR SHIT.

      Too many people are wedded to the idea that things in the past were the better, and any change is bad.

      They are scared of the future for some reason.

      I think this view is held more by conservatives.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      laura

      Men hate women.

      White men hate women and everyone else.

      Not all men, but way too many, and enough to date, for way too long.

      That’s my lived experience. Perhaps others can weigh in to offer contrary views, but my take is white men hate outweighs any other take. Please, please, prove me wrong. And why do men hate women so much?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Baud: It is even simpler.  When you see someone who “…sacrifice[s] their financial well being, their self-respect, and their commitment to reality…”, I see an addict.  The harm to themselves and to their surroundings is independent of what they are addicted to.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cokane

      @VeniceRiley

      I get this, but I don’t quite agree. What unites Republicans right now, more than Trump, is a hatred and fear of Democrats.
      Even from a completely selfish standpoint, where the GOP doesn’t want to change its basic MO, the smart play is to jettison Trump right now. As I said, it’s certain to accrue short-term pain, but I’m skeptical the same voters cannot be re-won with a year and a half of demonizing everything Biden and congressional Dems do.

      Also these Senators with presidential ambitions — Hawley, Cruz, Rubio and more… I mean that knocks out a prospective rival. These guys just have just lost all ability to think beyond short term wins.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jess

      In a democracy, how can a party that primarily serves the rich and powerful be anything other than dishonest, divisive, and corrupt? How else could they stay in power? Back in the 80s when I was a mere teenager I could already envision Trumpism as the logical outcome of Reagan and Ayn Rand, and I couldn’t understand why so few other people could see it. I mean, we all played Monopoly as kids, right?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cokane

      @gene108: Do they really? Trump didn’t help them with turnout in 2018. And his continued presence means Republicans in purple districts have to walk a near impossible tightrope. Red districts are red regardless of what happens to him.

      Trump didn’t win a large share of the vote in 2016 or 2020. Voting shot way up in 2020 due to the ease of options mainly, imo. Trump’s percentage in 2020 and 2016 are both *lower* than Romney’s in 2012. Trump drew an impossible-to-repeat Electoral College inside straight in 2016 and it’s the only reason why people haven’t concluded the obvious — he’s actually poison at the ballot box.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Arclite: The great, steaming pile of irony is that if ANYONE is truly justified in hating their opponents, it’s the actual Black/Brown/Muslim/Trans etc., people who vote predominantly for Dems.  If they wanted to strip White People of the right to vote etc., I wouldn’t even blame them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Sebastian

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Yes. Removing earmarks, a concept which was relentlessly attacked as pork and bridges to nowhere, lead directly to the dysfunction in Congress we experience.

      Think of earmarks/pork as currency/money/grease. As a MoC you HAVE TO bring pork home or your opponents will not stop saying how other MoC were much better at getting funds into their districts.

      This forces cooperation and horse trading. I support you on this and in return you support me on that.

      The removal allowed ideological grandstanders like the Freedom Caucus. Their sudden growth and the elimination of earmarks are not just contemporary, they are connected.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jess

      @laura: Why do men hate women so much? Because they desire women, and that desire makes them feel weak and out of control. They blame women for their own shame and self-loathing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gene108

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      You give them too much credit. It is all and only about accountability. No government, no accountability. Yes, it really is that simple.

      Everything Republicans have done, since Gingrich had been to make accountability harder. They do it at every level of government.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ​
       

      Race is the bedrock of all this resentment, but multiculturalism is probably the better term to describe the broad umbrella of resentments and hatreds of the trumpists.

      I think the core principles are hierarchy and privilege. Republicans are people who are used to being at the top of the social hierarchy, and that hierarchy comes from a whole set of overlapping forms of privilege: race, gender, religion, and wealth to name just the most obvious ones. They resent liberals’ attempts to break down the hierarchy and force them to give up some of their privilege. Everything that reminds them of that struggle is a source of anger and resentment.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      John Cole

      @cokane

      Also appreciate the lengthy post from Cole, not enough of those!

      I have been focusing inward for a month or so. Not even that active on fb or twitter. I did not realize how exhausted I have been.

      Also, this has been a great winter- lots of snow, lots of cold days, and I just generally get more quiet during these.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Bupalos

      I think about this question a lot. These people act like they are insane, I mean, say 12 year old me (1980) would identify them as impossibly insane. Chemically altered.

      I think the answer is that the threat they feel from what seem to me to be pretty watered down demands for justice and equality is way more potent than we generally credit. Like, they are fucking PANICKED about the idea that the world where you can say various denigrating words – words that submerge others and subtly elevate them – is slipping away. They feel as if it’s an existential issue.

      It’s hard to wrap your head around. This “anti-PC” 5hing is like the strongest emotion in the world right now.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MagdaInBlack

      @laura: It has been my lived experience too, with a few fortunate exceptions. I don’t think of it as hatred of women so much as contempt for women,  but I’m sure there’s hate involved too.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      The president is not the commander in chief of the country, but of the armed forces.

      Cicilline was doing that too. Also, “he failed to protect us”– also mention he failed to protect the Constitution, in fact, he attacked it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Martin

      @cokane: Don’t think it matters.

      The GOP is a full-on white christian nationalist party. The trajectory of the party has to possible paths:

      1. It stays a white christian nationalist party, shrinks in influence and voting base, and becomes increasingly violent – but probably remains a majority party in the confederacy and parts of the west and midwest, just not nationally. So their voter intensity stays high, but their number of voters shrinks.
      2. They recognize their demographic problem, kick out the white nationalists, and start to invite in other demographic groups. In time their voting base grows,  but in the near term they lose their intensity. Their fate in the south and other strong red states becomes uncertain.

      So, if you are the Senator from Oklahoma, what’s best for the long term health of the party and what’s best for the short term health of Republicans are at direct odds with each other. Due to the nature of white christian nationalism, these are mutually exclusive options – you can’t split the difference,  you can’t compromise between them. The only way they can kick the can any farther down the road is if Dems don’t turn out, and hand power to a minority voting bloc.

      Dems have always had the size of the voting base but not the intensity. 2020 (and 2018) changed that. If Dems can hold the line and continue to vote with that intensity, it forces the GOP   to make that choice and make it now.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      RandomMonster

      @BaudThere’s nothing positive left for them to stand for that doesn’t make clear to them that all their prior sacrifices were for nothing. And they can’t deal with that

      For sure nothing positive. But plenty of negative. They now live to hate us for everything we hold dear. And for all the phantasms they’ve created about liberals attacking them.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Roger Moore: You’re not down to the bottom yet.  The core “principle” is sadism, as revenge for the birth trauma.  It absolutely does not matter at all what the target of the sadism is at any particular moment: blink and it will change; put any particular target off limits and a new target will instantly be chosen.  The targets are targets of convenience.  Convenience is largely a matter of appearance.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: thanks, I’m listening on my phone and there’s a bit of a delay

      But Lee did sound like the snotty little student council parliamentarian I wouldn’t be surprised if he’d been

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Cermet

      @gene108: You miss the critical point that they, and us, should be absoultely terrified of what the future is bringing. The difference of course, is what the reality of the fear (what we need to fear – run away AGW resulting in vast wars, billions displaced and many, many millions dying from many causes) and their out-of-date and pointless issue of white supremacy loss. But having a fear of the future is very, very real. Even they are starting to hear the footsteps of doom and are trying to use race to hide from it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      terraformer

      They “insisted” on having the camera focus only on the speaker? Well, fuck them! Who’s in charge of the Senate right now? Why agree to that? You also said it was “by rule” – but again, the rules are what a majority of the Senate want them to be.

      I don’t know, seems to me that having that camera move around would better serve the people than acquiescing to what can only be described as a CYA move. I just don’t understand why Dems cater to them, they sure as fvck don’t do it for us or anyone else.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Dan B

      @Matt McIrvin: To put “making the libs cry” in a different way I would say that the GOP / FOX / RWNJ media and blogosphere needs its rage.  It is an addiction.  They have no vision and their “coalition” members have different goals so the only thing left is anger at the people they believe disdain them, “liberal elite snobs” and “poor black and brown moochers” (in their minds all people who are black and brown are poor or stole and cheated to get their money.  If they encountered one of their black sports heroes in a dark alley they would be terrified.

      Without any understanding of how the American Dream was hog tied by the wealthy they fear the inferiors will steal their money from them.  Dems want to help the victims who have been hardest hurt so they have a chance to get ahead and get out of the poverty – dependency trap, or at least not suffer forever.  This enrages the RWNJ’s who believe poverty = laziness = bad character.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Arclite

      @Ksmiami: ” we are going to have to cleave them from our society to move forward”

      Unfortunately it’s like 40% of the population. Remember that Trump’s approval rating always hovered around there.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      debbie

      Is there any indication that Lee objected just as boisterously back when that press account was first published?

      Thought not.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      something I keep meaning to ask: Why is Roberts not presiding? Did he pretty much just say, “don’t wanna”?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Fair Economist

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      It absolutely does not matter at all what the target of the sadism is at any particular moment: blink and it will change; put any particular target off limits and a new target will instantly be chosen. The targets are targets of convenience. Convenience is largely a matter of appearance.

      Indeed. Remember back after 9/11 when Republicans treated Hispanics as allies against the evul Mooslems? Now they’ve flipped that script.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      trnc

      @guachi: ​
       

      My aunt, in her late 60s, posted on FB wondering if we could ever heal from this. I responded “There is no healing”. Then she and another person basically replied that I was probably correct.

      No attempt at pushback, just resignation and agreement.

      That’s where we are.

      I’m pretty cynical, but I think about some of the darker times in world history and the fact that we managed to get Biden elected and then I feel better.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Igor Bobic @igorbobic · 1h
      The position many GOP senators are taking in response to evidence laid out today is: yes, it was horrible, but we can’t convict.
      “We want justice. But that doesn’t mean that we can go against what we believe to be constitutionally limited authority,” Rounds tells pool

      A principle of Constitutional principle they’ve cherished for almost two weeks!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Dan B

      @cokane: Heather Cox Richardson* believes that Trump was the least conservative GOP candidate.  He said he wanted to make the ACA better.  She has a list of policies he trumpeted that Joe us currently implementing.  Trump was too lazy and incompetent to achieve them but Joe is and may win over a lot of Trump voters.  Joe’s popularity keeps growing and is 16 points higher than T’s high point.

      * Dr. Richardson had a fascinating interview on Amanpour last night.  It got my attention!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      The Moar You Know

      A principle of Constitutional principle they’ve cherished for almost two weeks!

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: and it’s bullshit.  It’s nowhere in the Constitution.  Judges have been removed via impeachment well after their terms in office were over.  Plenty of prior judicial precedent.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I’m pretty sick of the media pulling out the “Command in Chief” designation whenever they need thrill up their legs. It militarizes the concept of the Presidency, as well as pushes reverence for the military (when it’s blowing foreigners up). I can see how it might seep into otherwise good people’s speaking.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      BC in Illinois

      Okay, so I’ve finished my binge watching for today:

      “Trump Impeachment” Season Two, Episode Two.

      (This is probably the final season.)

      //[ from the end of the preceding thread ]

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Glidwrith

      @Jess:Why do men hate women so much? Because they desire women, and that desire makes them feel weak and out of control. They blame women for their own shame and self-loathing.

      Because women can mostly say “NO”.

      Reply

