??VACCINE DATA UPDATE (Feb. 9)?? ??1.3M doses today; 7-day avg=1.53M/day

????US: 44.4M doses total

??33.6M people w/ at least 1 dose, ??10.3M completed vaccination ??Time to 75% coverage is down to 9 monthshttps://t.co/5Of3UY74wf pic.twitter.com/GsnlAshjYA — Drew Armstrong (@ArmstrongDrew) February 9, 2021





Our full graphic and all of our tables/maps are available here. And yes we answer to "do your totals include children?" in our FAQ section. https://t.co/5Of3UY74wf — Drew Armstrong (@ArmstrongDrew) February 9, 2021

The US had +95,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to nearly 27.8 million. The 7-day moving average fell to under 109,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 6. pic.twitter.com/HtHXZYzNPe — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 10, 2021

New from @CDCgov : fewer Americans plan to refuse #COVID19 vaccination today, compared to in Sept. But still vowing NOT to:

– 47% of African Amers

– 24% of ppl earning >$75,000/yr

– 45% of uninsured

– 51% of those not personally fretting over COVID.https://t.co/BY790SLfV8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 9, 2021

======

Explainer: The WHO's theories about the origins of COVID-19 after Wuhan probe https://t.co/Ts9HLNu6PW pic.twitter.com/M2cEvepJC6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

Trump Admin: "The virus leaked from a lab in China. We can't show you any evidence, just trust us." WHO: "The virus didn't leak from a lab in China. The lab in China told us it didn't, and we just trust them." Thanks everyone. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 9, 2021

At first, Chinese officials didn't want to ring alarm bells about COVID-19 because they knew the consequences for the economy and public sentiment could be dire. That was a huge mistake. Sound familiar? — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 9, 2021

What’s it like traveling to Japan, six months ahead of the Olympics? Almost impossible, unless you’re Japanese or have resident status. A state of emergency means even those allowed to enter have to take multiple coronavirus tests and stay quarantined. https://t.co/1E02Z6LjaT — The Associated Press (@AP) February 10, 2021

Cambodia launched its coronavirus inoculation drive, using 600,000 vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first recipients https://t.co/uR7IEYWSKG pic.twitter.com/wVrVPXLdDK — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

Israel has become the planet's laboratory. Having #COVID19 #vaccinated >40% of its population w/mRNA vaxes, it should be the first country to show whether or not, and how well, protection against infection and epidemic cessation results. Do the #vaccines prevent transmission? pic.twitter.com/gMQ1zmV0MO — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 9, 2021

Israel's ultra-Orthodox have come under heavy criticism for flouting pandemic restrictions, and holding large weddings and funerals that have brought clashes with police and unprecedented public anger toward the religious community. By @IlanBenZion. https://t.co/pjuKyGY5jU — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) February 10, 2021

Russia confirmed 14,494 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with the country having now surpassed 4 million total covid cases https://t.co/abtjo9LHFM — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 10, 2021

Covid: How Serbia soared ahead in vaccination campaign https://t.co/NdHRcQsMpB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 10, 2021

Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14: draft document https://t.co/TlUaOVEFN0 pic.twitter.com/PEPDTgJUuo — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

Travellers face £1,750 cost to isolate in English quarantine hotels https://t.co/UjtZn9GMkm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 9, 2021

Chile leads Latin America vaccine charge as it hits millionth jab https://t.co/BVR64PWDyB pic.twitter.com/teS33iKBRe — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

"You can’t do my job and not be optimistic. You wouldn’t last a week." @WHO emergencies chief @DrMikeRyan on where we're headed with #Covid19, how soon we'll get there & why people in countries with vaccine need to let their governments share it. https://t.co/fFBPe0tm0K — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 9, 2021

======

The U.S. FDA authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly’s combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 https://t.co/Cj4H4Bk3YW pic.twitter.com/XusLk1r9rz — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

Air conditioning spreads aerosols of SARSCoV2 new simulations reveal. A restaurant outbreak in China last year showed that airflow-induced transmission is possible. Now, evidence of how cold airflow from an AC interacts w/ the hot plume from a dining table https://t.co/Pw1xSj0fEZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 9, 2021

This is a point I have made over and over again, yet it is popularly still believed that a "95% efficacy" = a 95% reduction in spread of the virus. It means nothing of the kind. Under #COVID19 @FDA process, it means 95% less severe hospitalization & death in vax'ed individuals. https://t.co/9F8sdCZgJJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 9, 2021

Spread of #COVID19

"study of 194 healthy people, ages 19-66 yrs…exhaled aerosol particle counts varied by 3 orders of magnitude betwn indivs, with >20% of individuals exhaling 80% of total aerosol & tended to ^ w/body mass index & age…"

https://t.co/lNaCs8qJMA — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 9, 2021

Bats and pangolins in Southeast Asia harbor SARSCoV2-related coronaviruses. But so far there are no specific culprits that may have harbored the coronavirus that has spawned a globe-circling pandemic https://t.co/8kKUgHQOav — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 9, 2021

1918 pandemic's 2nd wave had devastating consequences. Researchers from the universities of Zurich & Toronto have found that delayed reactions & a decentralized approach at the start of a wave can lead to severe & more fatal consequences https://t.co/FdBoKSEikX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 9, 2021

Want to travel after getting vaccinated? Precautions are still needed. Some trips may be safe, but travelers should still avoid flying or gathering w/ anyone outside their household https://t.co/sGj5UHGK0e — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 9, 2021

======

28% of overall respondents in the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index said they already have resumed in-person gatherings. That share surges for Republicans (42%), while it's dramatically less for Democrats (10%) and people 65 and older (15%). https://t.co/HzqF4md8Py — Axios (@axios) February 9, 2021

The U.S. has entered a tricky phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort as providers try to ramp up the number of people getting first shots while also ensuring a growing number of others get second doses. https://t.co/o2H4h1lGIC — The Associated Press (@AP) February 9, 2021

California has the most U.S. Covid deaths in the country.

The state has averaged 500 daily deaths over the past week. On Tuesday, it became the state with the largest total https://t.co/r3IIrp8Mv1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 10, 2021

COVID-19 has killed 1 in 475 Native Americans https://t.co/C6KG2c0PA4 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 10, 2021

Trying to get my 97-year-old great aunt who lives in Tuskegee the vaccine. She’s a retired nurse and wants it. But. They aren’t giving vaccine out in Tuskegee apparently. Has to travel to Montgomery or Auburn. Difficult because she’s in wheelchair. Told no vaccines IN TUSKEGEE. — Nia-Malika Henderson (@niaCNN) February 9, 2021

Major League Baseball players, on-field staff and some other ballpark personnel must wear electronic tracing devices from the start of spring training and face discipline for violations. The move is part of upgraded health protocols.

https://t.co/U2Y4LvqISO — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 9, 2021