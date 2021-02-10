Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Shocking, but not surprising

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Reality always wins in the end.

We have all the best words.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

False Scribes! False Scribes!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Verified, but limited!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Not all heroes wear capes.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment Inquiry / Impeachment Hearings / Continuing Impeachment Trial Open Thread

Continuing Impeachment Trial Open Thread

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The previous thread was getting long. I’m not sure how much more there is to go – I am not watching, just getting snips from Twitter as I get some other stuff done.

I found this interesting – the nuclear football that follows the Vice President around was also at risk. You can see the military aide carrying it at 0:13 in the video.

Stephen Schwartz follows the nuclear footballs and collects photos of them. I asked him to verify. Here’s his answer –

Sorry for the duplication. That seems to be the way this works.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cermet
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • guachi
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • lollipopguild
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • patrick II
  • Ramalama
  • Raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • stacib
  • Starboard Tack
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Tazj
  • tokyokie
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I hope they play the footage of the two goons saying Ted Cruz would want us here

      yup, they’re discussing whether Ted Cruz would sell them out, and decide he’s on their side because he objected to the AZ count

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      (Shows video of police officer suffering horribly)

      “We will now break for dinner. See you in an hour.”

      Kind of a jolting transition there.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      As you watch these hard to watch videos of the storming of the Capitol, remember that hours later, Trump released his own video addressing the rioters. "We love you," he said.— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 10, 2021

      It’s a shame that these Republican senators aren’t smart enough to know that if they let this behavior go, somewhere down the line the same mob’s going to come for them. The impeachment managers are doing a great job.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m sure there is a way to deflate the football.

      I mean Tom Brady does it all the time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ramalama

      I was diagnosed with Covid at that time and so had no ability to follow any news. Too busy freaking out with my own news.

      I later read up about certain aspects but watching this whole excellent presentation by the Impeachment Managers is chilling, terrifying, maddening, and a little heartbreaking.

      I mean Jesus.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “I think the President has learned his lesson”, Susan Collins, just about a year ago.

      I’m sure she’ll vote to convict this time. If she had a scrap of decency, she and every fuck who voted to acquit him the first time, would resign in shame.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      Democrats are pushing Republican senators into a very, very, very tiny box. The presentation here is devastating. I mean, none of it is really new, but presentation really matters to public reaction. Nothing that happened on bloody sunday was new, but the presentation of that day changed public opinion. Same thing happened during Watergate. This is starting to really have that feel to it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      guachi

      Republicans and their voters are traitors. Trump is no better than Osama bin Laden. MAGAts are no better than the Taliban.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: I’m sure T****’s crack legal team will be able to effectively rebut.

      …I’m sorry, I’m being told it’s an on-crack legal team. That’s more or less the same thing, right?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Leto

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: 72 years of previously not learning a single lesson, but THIS TIME! I don’t think they can be an R without ridding themselves of all shame, decency, and integrity. Ted Lieu and Lindsey Graham are examples of the gaping chasms in exemplifying the Air Force Core Values.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tazj

      The police were overwhelmed and had to fight for hours, while Trump was what, enjoying the show? It’s just disgusting that they were undermanned to begin with and that it took so long to get them help.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @Mary G:

      Like I said this morning, the managers need to frame the insurrection as if these people were invading the Senators’ homes and then ask if they’d be so nonchalant about that level of violence and those same threats being directed right at them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      stacib

      I’ve been in and out, so I don’t know if this point has been made.  During the presentation by the lady repping the VI, she made it clear, several times, that this was all happening in the area that FACES THE WHITE HOUSE.  My thoughts is she was making it clear that trump** had to know how out-of-hand this was, and he didn’t do a damned thing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @Leto: Beschloss’s descent into becoming, well, someone like us has been one of the stranger, less predictable, yet quite amusing side stories of the last couple of years.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Martin:

      Nothing that happened on bloody sunday was new, but the presentation of that day changed public opinion. Same thing happened during Watergate. This is starting to really have that feel to it.

      That was before Fox and the rightwing echo chamber. They won’t see this. They will see carefully curated slices of this that are considerably less damning or somehow make Democrats look bad.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: I imagine it will be. A big theme of the last few hours was “look just how bad this was”, so it makes sense that they’ll pivot back to T**** both inciting the riots and then spending all afternoon just watching it on TV rather than doing anything to quell them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      NotMax

      @dmsilev

      Oh, expect they’ll try going the “cherry picked and selectively edited video” route. Maybe even throw in the reading of a Robert Service poem.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Leto

      @debbie: I think they are. The last two managers effectively laid out just how close everyone was to being either a hostage or having a state funeral. They weren’t talking to Dem reps, because they know. It’s the Rs who continue to think, it won’t happen to me!, that this was aimed at, as well as showing the rest of the populace just how close we came to having our government decapitated. Like Jeffro this has me amped up all over again just like that day, and just how absolutely I loathe these motherfuckers.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I have no problem with what they are doing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the presentations had an effect on the GOP senators or their intent to absolve Trump.

      Something more in-your-face might get through is all I was saying.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Immanentize

      The political future of Michael Pence is over.  The Republican base hates him already.  Democrats calling him a patriot has just doomed his sad aspirations.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      patrick II

      @Cermet:

      Pence found a line he would not cross and stood up in the end.  I can think of many people on that side who would not have.  Imagine if Trump had picked Cruz for VP.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Leto

      @dmsilev: I honestly didn’t know who he was, but started seeing him on Maddow and then other MSNBC talking heads shows. He honestly sounds so much of my dad, in the historical context and temperament . (My dad’s a former high school history teacher.) I’d love to get Beschloss to comment here because I think he’d have a hoot and I’m sure it’d be educational. Plus his 3 Stooges meme game is always on point.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: I doubt anything will change the minds of any Senators who not inclined to convict now.  This is for posterity and the upcoming elections.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      debbie

      @Leto:

      He’s been a talking head on PBS for quite a while. Until Trump apparently drove him over the edge, he was calm, measured, and spoke only from a historical perspective.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Leto

      @Immanentize:

      Michael [email protected]
      Replying to @BeschlossDC

      Having not been invited to join the Pences on vacation in the Virgin Islands, the Fly might now be ready to flip.

      I’ve heard that while the Fly is no longer with us, his great, great, great, great, great grandflies do have his contemporaneous notes and have indicated they’ll turn them over if asked to do so.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie:

      Something more in-your-face might get through is all I was saying.

      I think they are doing one better.  With each presentation, they inch closer and closer, making it harder and harder to deny the reality of what happened, the worse things that almost happened, and the still worse things that will happen next time, with them as the target.

      I think this is going to change some votes before we’re through.  I’m not saying we’ll get to 67 votes, but I think we’ll get more than was predicted going in.

      I think the managers are playing this very smart.  These guys don’t just have book smarts.  They have emotional smarts, and I think there might be one or two street fighters in the mix, as well.

      I haven’t gotten to the video yet.  I find that I need to take a break in between each presenter.  As soon as my bread comes out of the oven, i will watch the person that comes after Ted Lieu.  His presentation might have been the shortest so far, but he packed a punch, beginning, middle and end.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Leto

      @Ksmiami: I’ve read that Elon Musk thinks that being an indentured servant on the first homesteading trip to Mars is a reasonable thing. Sounds like we’ve found where we can send our assholes. We can even name the project “Mayflower 2.0”.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:   WRT Beschloss:  Living through history:  as in experiencing the worst president in history, the rise of fascism, the 1918 influenza pandemic, the ensuing economic disruption and pain for many, the Nth coming of the white supremacists, an actual insurrection at the US Capitol:  it will wake one up.  And all that in a very short period of time.

      As long as one is not a wholly unempathetic and greedy Republican congressweasel.  Which Beschloss is not.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Amir Khalid

      @debbie: ​
       I think that the strategy is to methodically lay out an ironclad case against Trump. Best case scenario, he is convicted in the court of public opinion as well as in the Senate. If they convince the public of his guilt and Republican Senators still refuse to convict, the Democrats have something to hang around the Republicans’ collective neck.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      different-church-lady

      NYT PITCHBOT PITCHBOT: “What would the insurrectionists have done with the nuclear football? We went to a diner in rural Pennsylvania to find out.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      lollipopguild

      There is a part of me that wanted the mob to get close enough to pence that his Secret Service agents would have had to open fire.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: My guess is that there will be at most half a dozen or so votes to convict from Republicans. And I think that’s more likely to be an overestimate than an under.

      I wish I could convince myself otherwise, that there are likely to be more, but after years and years of Republicans being, well, Republicans I just can’t.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @debbie: have you seen his twitter bio?

      Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC
      PRESIDENTS OF WAR and nine other books. @NBCNews
      Presidential Historian. PBS @NewsHour. Opinions my own. Called “normally sober” by Financial Times.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mary G

      Key nugget today: Trump reviewed the permit for the rally at the Ellipse, which originally did not include marching to the US Capitol – and had it revised to allow that.— Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 10, 2021

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I find it hard to believe that none of the Republican representatives feared for their lives that day. Many of the insurrectionists wouldn’t recognize those whose faces are not well-known and the videos seem to show that had the opportunity presented itself, they would have assaulted any one they got to.

      They must think they have more to fear from Trump and whomever he prompts to exact revenge.  I wonder how many of them have had credible threats to themselves and their families.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      different-church-lady

      So let’s have a little think about this: a mob was bent on killing the Vice President, and his own President is like, “Hey, that’s cool, love you guys!”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Elizabelle

      Have C-Span on.  A few minutes ago, a young woman Trump supporter.  She does not condone that riot. Well, all right.

      She was whingeing that people are thinking she is a racist, since she’s such a strong Trump supporter.  The horror!  She thinks the Democrats should have just made a video and they can air it on MSNBC (she tripped over its name), because MSNBC would do that.

      Unrepentant moron.  Articulate, though.  Maybe she can join the Trump legal team.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      They must think they have more to fear from Trump and whomever he prompts to exact revenge.

      They think this is all just a political game. Trump has no power to threaten anyone.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @different-church-lady:

      Tim Miller @Timodc 1h
      Thinking about the timeline. That first “officer down” call was 6 hours before Trump tweeted “these are the things that happen.” 6 hours!
      His attack on pence happened after these guys used a stolen police shield to breach the capitol. He knew it had all happened.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.