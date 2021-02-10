The previous thread was getting long. I’m not sure how much more there is to go – I am not watching, just getting snips from Twitter as I get some other stuff done.

I found this interesting – the nuclear football that follows the Vice President around was also at risk. You can see the military aide carrying it at 0:13 in the video.

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

Stephen Schwartz follows the nuclear footballs and collects photos of them. I asked him to verify. Here’s his answer –

Correct, although that's a different military aide than was seen carrying it earlier in the afternoon that day from the House to the Senate. https://t.co/rAtaTNMte5 — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) February 10, 2021

