Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

The willow is too close to the house.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wetsuit optional.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shocking, but not surprising

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / We Have Reached the Point Where the Parody Has Become the Reality: The GOP Has Turned Itself Into JAM

We Have Reached the Point Where the Parody Has Become the Reality: The GOP Has Turned Itself Into JAM

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

One of the groups that we have been dealing with in Iraq for the past sixteen years or so is a militia or militant group that goes by the acronym JAM. JAM stands for Jaish al Mahdi, which in turn translates from Iraqi Arabic to the Mahdi Army. JAM was the name for the militant/militia wing of the Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al Sadr and named for his father who is believed to have been assassinated or extrajudicially executed by Saddam Hussein. The Sadrist movement, modeled on how Hezbollah is organized, has two parts with three separate missions. The first part – the Office of the Martyr Sadr (or whatever it is being called today)- runs candidates for office at the local, provincial, and national level in Iraq and provides what we would think of as social welfare activities. Specifically, providing housing or housing assistance, food or food assistance, some education, and other social services that the Iraqi state, both working with the Coalition Provisional Authority and ultimately on its own, could not. The second part – Jaish al Mahdi – conducted the third mission: armed resistance against Sunni insurgents, as well as the US led military coalition.

The New York Times has taken a deep dive into how the Republican Party, driven farther and farther to the right as a revanchist insurgent outlier within American politics, has basically reorganized itself into an American version of what we see with the Sadrists, Hezbollah, and other political and social movements in less stable parts of the world that also have armed wings. From the NY Times‘ reporting: (emphasis mine):

Dozens of heavily armed militiamen crowded into the Michigan Statehouse last April to protest a stay-at-home order by the Democratic governor to slow the pandemic. Chanting and stomping their feet, they halted legislative business, tried to force their way onto the floor and brandished rifles from the gallery over lawmakers below.

Initially, Republican leaders had some misgivings about their new allies. “The optics weren’t good. Next time tell them not to bring guns,” complained Mike Shirkey, the State Senate majority leader, according to one of the protest organizers. But Michigan’s highest-ranking Republican came around after the planners threatened to return with weapons and “militia guys signing autographs and passing out blow-up AR-15s to the kiddies on the Capitol lawn.”

“To his credit,” Jason Howland, the organizer, wrote in a social media post, Mr. Shirkey agreed to help the cause and “spoke at our next event.”

Following signals from President Donald J. Trump — who had tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” after an earlier show of force in Lansing — Michigan’s Republican Party last year welcomed the support of newly emboldened paramilitary groups and other vigilantes. Prominent party members formed bonds with militias or gave tacit approval to armed activists using intimidation in a series of rallies and confrontations around the state. That intrusion into the Statehouse now looks like a portent of the assault halfway across the country months later at the United States Capitol.

Six Trump supporters from Michigan have been arrested in connection with the storming of the Capitol. One, a former Marine accused of beating a Capitol Police officer with a hockey stick, had previously joined armed militiamen in a protest organized by Michigan Republicans to try to disrupt ballot counting in Detroit.

The chief organizer of that protest, Meshawn Maddock, on Saturday was elected co-chair of the state Republican Party — one of four die-hard Trump loyalists who won top posts.

Ms. Maddock helped fill 19 buses to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally and defended the April armed intrusion into the Michigan Capitol. When Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, suggested at the time that Black demonstrators would never be allowed to threaten legislators like that, Ms. Maddock

“Oh that’s right you think anyone armed is threatening,” she continued. “It’s a right for a reason and the reason is YOU.”

The lead organizer of the April 30 armed protest, Ryan Kelley, a local Republican official, last week announced a bid for governor. “Becoming too closely aligned with militias — is that a bad thing?” he said in an interview. Londa Gatt, a pro-Trump activist close to him was named last month to a leadership position in a statewide Republican women’s group. She welcomed militias and Proud Boys at protests, posting on the social media site Parler: “While BLM destroy/murder people the Proud Boys are true patriots.” Prosecutors have accused members of the Proud Boys of playing a leading role in the Jan. 6 assault.

Two weeks after the Statehouse protest, Mr. Shirkey, the Republican leader, appeared at a rally by the same organizers, onstage with a militia member who would later be accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Stand up and test that assertion of authority by the government,” Mr. Shirkey told the militiamen. “We need you now more than ever.”

After the riot in Washington, some argue such endorsements endanger the future of the party. “It is like the Republican Party has its own domestic army,” said Jeff Timmer, a former executive director of the Michigan party and a vocal Trump critic.

It’s worth giving the whole thing a read, even though it focuses largely on Michigan and the Michigan Republican Party. Especially as all the reporting, as well as other indicators such as what Federal, state, and municipal Republican officials say or tweet or post themselves, over the past several months clearly indicates that this problem is not limited to Michigan. Whether it is the Wyoming state Republican Party moving to censure Congresswoman Cheney, more members of the House GOP caucus voting to remove Congresswoman Cheney from her leadership post than voted to discipline Congresswoman Greene, the Arizona state Republican Party censuring Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake, and Doug Ducey for betraying Trump, Allen West in his new role as Texas GOP Party Chair supporting both secession, to Nebraska Republicans preparing to censure Senator Sasse for betraying Trump and thereby Republicans, what the NY Times reported about the Michigan Republican Party is happening with the Republican Party throughout the US.

I’ve seen several recent attempts to make a comparison between the Republican Party and Sinn Féin, especially in the immediate aftermath of the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol. I don’t think that’s the right comparison. The Irish Troubles was inextricably tied into the Catholic/republican and Protestant/loyalist dispute in Northern Ireland. While there are some similarities, that’s not what is going on with the Republican Party right now or what the Republican Party has been building too over the past several decades that got them to where they are today.

As I wrote here back in January 2019, the real political, social, economic, and religious disputes in America and among Americans for the better part of the past decade have not really been about nominal tax rates, the Defense budget, or the size of the safety net. Rather they have been much more like the disputes between Iraq’s Sunni and Shia, Arabs and Kurds, which is an often bloody fight over who gets to actually be an Iraqi and claim the full rights and privileges that come with doing so. The American dispute is similar. It is a fight over what American really means, what America really is, and who is and can be and who is not and cannot be an American citizen. This dispute is a long simmering low intensity war for America, which has comparatively been non-violent with only occasional violent spikes. It is related to the much more violent dispute throughout America over these same issues that were institutionalized in Jim Crow and segregation where the violence was targeted against Blacks.

The Republican Party at all levels from national to municipal has decided it wants this fight. It wants to have a sharp, permanent determination and delineation over just what American means, just what America is, and just who actually gets to be an American. The Republican Party is the political wing. The conservative movement organizations, including conservative Christian and traditionalist Catholic churches and organizations, as well as some orthodox and ultra-orthodox Jewish groups, the Church of Latter Day Saints, and some religiously conservative members and organizations of other religious and ethnic minorities* serve as the social welfare/social services wing. And the cosplay patriot (cosplatriot), militia, and other violent, armed paramilitary groups orbiting the Republican Party and the conservative movement are the militant armed wing.

My recommendation for dealing with the Sadrists was always: they claim they want to be legitimate and run things, fine, give them responsibility and make it clear to them that if they 1) don’t do what they’re responsible for doing and 2) their armed wing keeps blowing stuff up and killing people that we’ll make sure everyone in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) knows who is responsible. I was never 100% convinced it would work, but it seemed to make more sense than having to constantly fight with them and so was worth recommending and considering.
But I honestly don’t think one could advocate, let alone try that strategy with the Republicans at this point. Every place they have the responsibility to govern, they don’t want to govern. They want to use the power they’ve been entrusted with to both accumulate more power and to rule, rather than govern, all the while screaming that they’re the defenders of the Constitution, freedom, and liberty.
Frankly, I don’t think our system, or any other liberal democratic system of government, especially two party systems like ours, is equipped with structures, institutions, and procedures to deal with a completely illiberal party and movement that is willing to use violence, both under color of law and outside of it, to get their way.
Open thread!
* The sad reality is that if the goal is ever attained, which is to redefine and remake the US as a white, Christian herrenvolk democracy, then the conservative Protestants across all denominations of white evangelicalism (evangelicals, charismatics, and fundamentalists) will turn on the traditionalist Catholics, the orthodox and ultra-orthodox Jews, the Latter Day Saints, as well as the conservative/traditionalist Hindus and black evangelicals that have aligned themselves with them. Once these religious and/or ethnic minorities have been purged and dealt with, the sad reality is that the white evangelicals, charismatics, and fundamentalists will then turn on each other in an attempt to establish the properly pure white Christianity.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • CarolPW
  • CaseyL
  • debbie
  • df
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Faithful Lurker
  • frosty
  • Gvg
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • Kent
  • Ksmiami
  • Matt
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      So there’s basically a self-perpetuating cycle where an extreme primary electorate selects increasingly extreme candidates, who then turn around and fan the flames of their voting base even further, resulting in a more extreme electorate…
      Where’s the exit point? When they’ve chased out enough vaguely sane people that even with gerrymandering they can’t assemble a national majority? Seems like that would take a long long time, especially once we stir all of the various wrong-people-voting suppression mechanisms into the mix.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      @dmsilev: Biden’s approval rating is 61%, the Orange person’s highest was barely 45%. So may be the people who have the appetite for the Jan6 like events is not huge.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      I don’t think our system, or any other liberal democratic system of government, especially two party systems like ours, is equipped with structures, institutions, and procedures to deal with a completely illiberal party and movement that is willing to use violence, both under color of law and outside of it, to get their way.

      Um, ok .

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Mindful that what initially solidified the radicalization of al Sadr against the U.S. presence was when we swooped in and unilaterally shut down his newspaper, including destruction of the equipment in its offices.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      So, a decades-long low-intensity conflict (widespread stochastic terrorism, IOW) complicated by uninformed apathy by 40% of the country’s adult population.

      Delightful.

      Maybe we should just cordon off the Red States and let them rot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @schrodingers_cat: Sort of. There is definitely a cult of personality here. What we don’t know is whether it can survive without Trump. I expect it can. Regardless, the structural and organizational similarities to what we’re seeing and dealing with is very similar. Like all analogies, it is imperfect.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat: There was a small but noticeable exodus from the R party after the Capitol Insurrection, also a hopeful sign. And if Biden and Congressional Democrats can get a reasonable semblance of the proposed relief bill through, I’ll be fairly hopeful about midterm prospects.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: Where we’re at at this point is not a political problem as we normally understand political problems. What I and others are observing and describing is something that is outside the bounds of how we traditionally understand political behavior.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      @Adam L Silverman: I guess my question is, if you have an entire party consisting of Marjorie Greenes and Roy Moores, they’re going to have a lot of trouble winning general elections anywhere that’s vaguely competitive. So, what happens then?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt

      Hot take: the solution for this was always to put the fuckers in jail for a long, long time.

      Nixon’s homeboys should have all died in prison.

      That would’ve cut a couple of the Iran-Contra goons out of the picture, and the rest of them should be waiting to die in prison right now.

      That would’ve _certainly_ thinned the ranks of the Shrub administration, the rest of which (sing along with me) should be waiting to die in prison right now.

      Now we’re facing a choice: either we do the same thing we’ve done over and over, and we lose the country – or we prosecute the criminals that are the entirety of the Republican Party and have a future. Yes, it’s going to be “partisan”; one party has purposely turned itself into a criminal conspiracy. Don’t stop with the politicians, either: folks like the Mercers won’t need their fortunes in prison.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kent

      @Spanky:

      @Adam L Silverman: A case could be made. “Christian” home schooling = madrasas. “Patriots” = insurgents.

      Yes.  The only real difference between arch conservative groups like the Amish and their Islamic counterparts like the Taliban are the weapons.  Otherwise they are remarkably similar patriarchal controlling sects that prohibit women (and men) from getting educations, that beat their kids senseless to “break” them and so forth.

      And gun culture is slowly seeping into those groups as well.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      df

      Frankly, I don’t think our system, or any other liberal democratic system of government, especially two party systems like ours, is equipped with structures, institutions, and procedures to deal with a completely illiberal party and movement that is willing to use violence, both under color of law and outside of it, to get their way.

      That’s about where I’m at. But that’s just it: of course our system can’t handle half of the players not wanting to play, because the system relies on everybody agreeing to the same rules and then participating fairly (although the cynic in me thinks that that has just been a convenient narrative, considering that we weren’t even a true, full democracy until 1965 with passage of the Voting Rights Act, and ever since, those rights have been steadily clawed away anyway).
      The most frightening part is that nobody is going to save us from ourselves. Enough people (geographically distributed in the right way, unfortunately) need to give a shit to put a stop to the crazy train. We manged to pull the emergency brake a bit in November, but I’m still not convinced the arc of America bends any direction but straight down. I desperately want to be wrong. We’re adrift in a vast sea of uncertainty, and all of the Republicans and Trump insurrectionists are still in the boat with us, continuing to drill holes in the hull.​

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      Great piece.  I think the comparison is apt.

      But I think there are other things going on.  Like – we’ve been here before.

      I had a sense of foreboding when the GOP blew up the economy in the Great Recession and when they strangled the recovery.  We knew how to get out of the pit quickly, and we knew how to make it worse.  The GOP were determined to prevent a strong recovery and new safeguards to keep it from happening again because they knew they could increase their political power as the USA swung to the right in reaction to the hard times.  And authoritarians around the world knew and acted on the same instinct.

      The 1930s – 1945 were a stark lesson for the world.

      People who are unemployed and see everything they’ve worked for snatched away get angry.  Angry people don’t think clearly.  They support RWNJs who claim they know whose fault it is and will get back at those animals.  When our education systems tell children that American can do no wrong and that God is on our side and all the rest, then RW politicians take advantage of those tropes to demonize and dehumanize their opponents.

      The rise of Trump is just the latest chapter in the rise of the TeaParty, and BoJo’s Conservatives, and Erdogan, and Fidesz and Orban, and all the rest.  The $2T tax cut was to keep the majority of us in the crab bucket, angry at “those people”, while they drink their $600 bottles of wine and lecture us about Jesus and Country.

      We can beat them back, but we have to realize what we’re up against.  We have to make things better for people, so that they don’t have to work 3 jobs for decades to pay for an apartment and a non-soul-crushing standard of living.  That’s not to say that St. Bernard is right and that everything is about the economy, but it’s important.  As important as making everyone actually equal under the law.

      How to do that?  Democrats have to fight like hell for it every day, not just a few weeks before an election.  Fox News and FB and T and all the rest don’t take a day off.  We cannot either.  We must use our majorities to make things better.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CaseyL: ​
       

      Maybe we should just cordon off the Red States and let them rot.

      Yeah, because everyone in a red state is an asshole and all the people in blue states are cool liberals. What’s it like in eastern WA – liberal paradise?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      Where’s the exit point? When they’ve chased out enough vaguely sane people that even with gerrymandering they can’t assemble a national majority? Seems like that would take a long long time, especially once we stir all of the various wrong-people-voting suppression mechanisms into the mix.

      You have the basic problem correctly defined.  The happy endpoint is they shrink their coalition so much they can’t win nationally, and the Democrats use their national majority to undo all the gerrymandering and voter suppression.  The unhappy endpoint is that they keep in power by constantly upping the anti-democratic tactics until they finally feel comfortable doing away with the pretense of elections.  The big question is whether the ultimate winners in that case are the oligarchs or the theocrats.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: But we don’t really have competitive elections. The House of Representatives and the state legislatures in about 25 states are heavily gerrymandered by the Republicans. The way the Senate is set up, by 2040 at the latest, 30% of Americans will be represented by 70 senators. The Electoral College is always just waiting to go kaboom. In a significant part of the US, the primary is where an election is decided, not the general election.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      J R in WV

      OK, here we are. A movement like those that destroyed another nation, with our help, now active here in America~!!~

      What to do about it here and now? How do we put these organizations down permanently>?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      Where’s the exit point? When they’ve chased out enough vaguely sane people that even with gerrymandering they can’t assemble a national majority?

      There are Republicans who are very happy with the idea of white minority rule.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CaseyL

      @Spanky:

      @eclare:

      I am very aware that Michigan elects Democrats more often than it does Republicans, and that many red states have blue oases.

      But if what Adam says is accurate, then I’m not sure even getting bigger and better Democratic turnout in elections is going to fix this.  The GQP is ready, even eager, to move toward a jihadist model.  They’ll be doing their best to unleash an ethnic cleansing like what happened to Iraq, and any “blue” outposts will be their first targets.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @df: This is correct:

      (although the cynic in me thinks that that has just been a convenient narrative, considering that we weren’t even a true, full democracy until 1965 with passage of the Voting Rights Act, and ever since, those rights have been steadily clawed away anyway).

      I prefer the four type civic culture breakdown of Seymour Martin Lipset to Almond & Verba’s:

      1. Kinship
      2. Monist
      3. Populist
      4. Pluralist

      The US was a populist state and society through the Civil Rights period and then crept across the line into pluralist. And ever since there has been tremendous effort expended to push it back into populist if not all the way into monist.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Amir Khalid

      @Adam L Silverman: This cult predates Trump, who is a Johnny-come-lately, and I expect it will have no problem finding another figurehead if/when he passes from the political scene. I’m confident he will, it just remains to be seen how long it will take.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Spanky

      @Adam L Silverman: Right. And remember that it takes 34 state legislatures to call a constitutional convention. So they’re about 3/4 of the way there.

      The state legislatures are where the real subversion is happening.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      I am continually gobsmacked that any of my co-religionists have no qualms about embracing the American right-wing.

      Sure, they delude themselves with nonsense about Republicans being “better for Israel,” and it’s clear to me that that some I know personally are animated by very American racism, but really, it’s screamingly blatantly obvious that the right-wing is at its core, rabidly antisemetic.

      And they are always the ones so hypersensitive to antisemetism in every other context or circumstance. It’s Freudian.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      @Matt:  co-signing this

      we go after every instance of assault, conspiracy, incitement, etc while also leaning on the GQP’s funding sources, Fox sponsors, and the like.  And come election time, we hammer the shut out of Q politicians for not denouncing their violent supporters

      the Rule of Law, instead of “LAWN ORDER!!1!”

      see how they like rotting in jail, or paying huge fines, or losing sponsors/market value, etc

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @Adam L Silverman:

      The Republican Party has been a cult in search of a leader at least since the Reagan Administration.  Trump finally filled the void.  To me the big questions are:

      • How long will Trump maintain control of the cult?  It’s possible he’ll lose control quickly now that he’s out of power and cut off from social media.  Or he could keep control until he loses it through dementia or death.
      • Who will take over the cult after Trump?  Will a single leader manage to step into his shoes, or will the cult splinter among a bunch of would-be successors?

      Obviously, I’m hoping Trump loses control quickly because a herd of would-be replacements come in and cause the cult to splinter into a bunch of warring factions.  The scariest case would be for another, more competently evil cult leader to wrest control of the cult from Trump before the 2024 election.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      Lest anyone get too depressed by Adam’s diagnosis, a counterpoint has been happening for a while in Virginia. As Geminid and others remind us, the Virginia Republican Party has gone deeply, way-deeply insane in the last few years. As a consequence, they have not won a statewide race in many cycles, and the state legislature has recent Democratic majorities. And good things are happening to state laws as a result.

      Yes, the VA GOP is doubling down on the Trumpism. But it’s not helping them win elections.

      Winning elections breeds success. Yes, understand the dangers. But don’t be distracted by the noise on Twitter and FB. Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      Fwiw, the NYT has an article up about “how Biden united the Democrats under one tent”

      Ron Klain is tweeting about it saying “Democrats in array” 🤣🤣🤣

      So it’s not ALL bad news…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      frosty

      @Adam L Silverman: ​
        In a significant part of the US, the primary is where an election is decided, not the general election.

      That was Baltimore, when I was living there. It was Mississippi when my grandmother was growing up at the turn of the last century. She told us once that she didn’t know there was an election in November until she moved to Chicago in her twenties.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Roger Moore

      @Spanky: ​
       

      “Christian” home schooling = madrasas.

      Not to mention the whole formal Christian educational institutions. A huge number of churches run their own schools, so that it’s possible to go all the way from pre-K through graduate school without ever having to encounter a teacher who isn’t part of your denomination.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      CarolPW

      @Omnes Omnibus: My house in eastern Washington is a liberal paradise, and given Covid I don’t get out much.
      Eastern Washington is absolutely red, but I don’t think is is as bug-fucking mental as a lot of places, including nearby Idaho. More Bircher, less Q. My R rep voted to impeach, and I was very happy.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Amir Khalid

      @Spanky:

      I hesitate to say all madrasas are bad. They were originally just schools. In a lot of places that have them, they are still the only school system there is.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      People who are unemployed and see everything they’ve worked for snatched away get angry.

      Of course, most Trumpers lead pretty good lives. The lie that they have been sold is that unworthy wretches are trying to take away all that they have gained, and that the Democrats represent the unworthy and ignore the “right” people.

      These people also made out pretty well with the small portion of the tax cuts that they got, and dream of hitting the big time where they too can pay zero taxes like some plutocrats.

       We have to make things better for people, so that they don’t have to work 3 jobs for decades to pay for an apartment and a non-soul-crushing standard of living.

      Yep. This is the promise. The dream.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jeffro

      Btw while Christian schools may be part of the problem in some places, as I think many of us know, there are plenty of public school kids who are straight up racist, potentially violent, etc.

      their suburban parents have had Fox and Rush playing in in the background 24:7 for the past 30+ years.  They’re all North Koreans at this point – both generations

      it’s not just, or even mostly, the churches is all I’m saying

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Punchy

      In seemingly unrelated news, I was shocked and a bit disappointed that Mrs Punchy does not know who Joey Jo-Jo Jr. Shabadoo is.  I thought everyone knew this.  I guess the retraining will continue…..

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ohio Mom

      schroedingers_cat:
      For me, the difference is that all Jews, no matter how they define and live their Jewishness and no matter where they live in the world, carry with them the memory and knowledge of anti-semitism run amok. It is almost an organizing principle.

      Ancient rulers that have turned against us are the center stories of holidays (Purim, Passover, Hannukah, Tisha B’va), and then there are the historically documented events such as the Spanish Inquisition and the Holocaust.

      Yet even with all that knowledge of what has happened and could happen again, they are blind to the deep antisemitism of the right-wing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Adam L Silverman: Trump is unique in some respects and other politicians will have problems filling his shoes.  Before he ran for President he had a reputation as a successful businessman(he wasn’t) for over 35 years, he was really rich(he wasn’t), he had a show on the TV machine, and he was an outsider.  Each of these things are probably worth 1-2% in votes.  The others don’t have any of this and the only one who comes remotely close is Fucker Carlson.

      As far as Trump is concerned, he’s a monarchist, and thinks another Trump should succeed him in power.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Faithful Lurker

      @Spanky: As someone who spent 30 years in rural Michigan, I can testify that it is a red state. There are blue pockets but the basic mindset is racist, white supremacy red.Don’t underestimate the Dutch Reform, Devos, Eric Prince faction in Michigan politics. I grew up in the deep South, steeped in the culture of the Lost Cause but those people scared me.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CarolPW: I just wanted to point out to CaseyL that, if she cordons off the red states, she still gets right wing assholes on her door step.  And, further, that it is a fuckwitted idea.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Gvg

      They deny the founders really intended to separate church and state. They don’t know history, specifically that many of our earliest colonists were essentially refugees from Europe’s religious wars between new and old flavors of Christians. They have never heard of the reformation or the 30 years war. You had to be the same religion as your king, and what if he married someone from one of the other heresies? Separation of church and state was to protect the religious, not persecute them.
      These fools would rue their choices if we ever let them get their way. A lot of the religious wars were also about power. Our current crop …is amazingly stupid.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      CaseyL

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s not an idea that I like, believe me.  But I’ve been watching the prion disease take over one RW town after another.

      Look, the Washington State GOP used to be fairly sane.  They were bog-issue Republicans (no taxes!) and there definitely were proto-Trumps (Ellen Grasswell, Pamela Leach), but for the most part Washington State GOPsters had actual policies, and positions on issues.

      When Trump was elected, it was like seeing a wave wash over the Red parts of the state.  Suddenly every state rep in Olympia went MAGAt.  It was like watching a time lapse movie of a bowl of fruit go rotten: very thorough, and very fast.  I have not had a good opinion of the GOP since the 1990s, and even I was flabbergasted.

      This is not going to be a thing where the Democrats can turn things around with good policies that help a lot of people – even if we can sustain that for 8 or 12 or 16 years.

      MAGAts aren’t motivated by a need for good policies, or a desire to help lots of people.  They sincerely and fervently want a white Christian patriarchal state, and are increasingly happy to use violence to get there.

      If good governance isn’t the solution, then what is?

      You tell me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.