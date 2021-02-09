Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Perspective

by | 61 Comments

Wait, actions are gonna have consequences?!? For Republicans?!?…

Already, there’s talk about midterm attack ads portraying Republicans as willing to slash taxes for the wealthy but too stingy to cut checks for people struggling during the deadly pandemic. And President Joe Biden’s aides and allies are vowing not to make the same mistakes as previous administrations going into the midterms elections. They are pulling together plans to ensure Americans know about every dollar delivered and job kept because of the bill they’re crafting. And there is confidence that the Covid-19 relief package will ultimately emerge not as a liability for Democrats, but as an election year battering ram.

“This is one of those rare instances — maybe not exceedingly rare, but it doesn’t happen often — where the best policy perfectly aligns with the politics,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), a Biden ally. “If I’m a candidate in 2022 running for the House or Senate, I think I’d want to be able to say we’ve had a robust Covid-19 relief bill, we raised the minimum wage, we made progress on health care, we’ve started to make progress on combating climate change and a whole range of issues candidates would want to run on.”…

Biden and advisers insist they would prefer Republican cooperation on the $1.9 trillion legislation, which calls for direct checks, money for school reopenings and funds for a robust vaccine effort. But their eyes have also started to drift toward what comes after the package becomes law: a major political undertaking to cement the bill’s popularity among voters.

The effort will include a giant outreach effort touting the package’s benefits as well as pledges from the Democratic House and Senate campaign arms to promote it in their own messaging. The Democratic National Committee, working with state parties across battlegrounds, is mobilizing to highlight Biden’s legislation as helping to save lives and create jobs, which officials expect to ramp up in the coming months….

    61Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Biden meant by unity, and how it didn’t mean that he was going to do what Republicans in Congress wanted him to do:

      But that’s not what the Village hears.  They have given the GOP sole power to declare unity.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: GOP unity – noun “my way or the highway”

    5. 5.

      Jay

      Trump contemplated appointing a convicted felon who lied to the FBI as FBI Director, because the felon suggested a coup to end our democracy and seize power.That sums up the Trump presidency in a nutshell. Shame on every Republican who refuses to condemn it. https://t.co/YwmcyBpa2D— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 6, 2021

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      Ok, I have no love loss for Trump or Republicans. But it’s a pet peeve of mine when people get outraged about things that are being contemplated or considered.  It’s more often an attack line that gets successfully used against Dems than the GOP.

    10. 10.

      debbie

      According to Colbert last night, Jason Miller’s putting it out there that Trump is enjoying his retirement very much: he’s happy to be off social media and he’s never felt so relaxed. Why am I not buying this?

    12. 12.

      Immanentize

      midterm attack ads portraying Republicans as willing to slash taxes for the wealthy but too stingy to cut checks for people struggling during the deadly pandemic.

      Otherwise known as “telling the truth.”

      I see this discussion as a political counterpoint for some Republicans to the “MAGAs gonna crush you” strategy of the Trumpers. The timing is a threat about their COVID bill vote.

    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie:

      enjoying his retirement very much: he’s happy to be off social media and he’s never felt so relaxed.

      Yes, that why he abused the entire country (and world) with four years of his Twitter bullshit.

      Retirement, eh?  I look forward to his retirement to a supermax.

    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: There is a great youtube of the Marvelettes singing “Postman” that I was watching in which the Supremes — including Mary Wilson I’m pretty sure — get cameos bopping along.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      But he didn’t.  Take it outside the Trump context.  If the Dems consider doing something bad but decide not to do it because it’s bad, I wouldn’t support condemning them because they reached the correct decision in the “wrong” way.

    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      I could imagine Trump being kept extremely doped up, if you call that “relaxed” and “happy.”

      They are all users, every one of them (well, probably not Barron).

    27. 27.

      satby

      For once this is a duplicate comment (that I made on the covid thread) because one of the tweets embedded was significant good news:

      For those who don’t click on the embedded tweets, that one showing reduced viral loads 12 days after the first Pfizer shot is significant if further testing bears it out. That, plus the preliminary testing showing Pfizer’s vaccine reaching 90% immunity 21 days after the first shot (again, if those results hold up) may mean that vaccinations can double as they schedule more people to get first doses only since it may be enough. Boosters tweaked for known variants can be the second doses later.

    34. 34.

      satby

      @Immanentize: following the link, it got lots of happy anticipation from science types, and then someone shared the pre-print. If it all holds up it would not only speed things up here, but allow us to help the other countries who need it, like the one on our southern border. Where a lot of Americans come and go. Until Mexico has better immunity (Canada too) we won’t get all the way to it.

    37. 37.

      germy

      Even Republican senators are noticing the improvement:

      GOP Sen. Capito on meeting with Biden: “He took the time to really understand the issue and didn’t shut down. And I think that’s what we were amazed at, that he was just very engaged with it. And I don’t think it was some kind of an exercise.” https://t.co/7RGOB3iHTB

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

    38. 38.

      Jay

      @satby:

      in some regards yes, other regards no.

      Through out the Dolt 45 Maladministration, there was a constant “spiralling down”, lower and lower bars,

      and not just an acceptance of it, but for many Americans, a celebration of it.

    43. 43.

      Jay

      @satby:

      Vaccine roll out is for the most part, going okay in Canada. Supply doesn’t meet the demand yet,

      As a result, there is lot’s of fake “fauxrage” in the Media.

      I am scheduled to get my first shot at the end of March.

      My only qualifier is as an “essential” retail worker.

      And it will be administered at work, for free, with a $300 bonus for getting the shot.

      Second shot in May, also free, also at work.

    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Immanentize:

      I don’t think Trump experiences emotions the way normal people do.

      And that’s the first and last thing I’ll say about him as a person, because winning means not having to care about him anymore.

    46. 46.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Jay: Excellent. I think satby said she suggested that her employer pay their workers for getting vaccinated too.

      It’s bizarre. On one hand, we have this sullen, angry minority that flounce around about how they won’t take that shot (and sometimes destroy vaccine or shut down vaccination sites so other people can’t get it either). On the other hand, we have a large majority eager to get the shot. I wonder if the minority thought most people agreed with them and are now confronting reality?

    48. 48.

      Steve in the ATL

      My husband just entered the U.S. for the first time, and the U.S. CBP agent who interviewed him was an Arab who joyfully shouted “Salaam aleikum, welcome to America”

      An hour in and no Arabic pendant has said it should be “As salaam aleikum”? B-J won’t ever make top-10,000 at this rate….

    50. 50.

      Gin & Tonic

      That’s a nice story in the first tweet, but it would also be great if visa processing returned to normal levels. My son took a look at the statistics for Juarez, and they are still positively crawling. He does not expect that his wife’s GC will be issued this year at this rate. Would be nice if she could enter the country.

    51. 51.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      Even Republican senators are noticing the improvement:

      I am waiting with bated breath for their votes affirming such.

      Or, as we used to say in the NYC-adjacent areas: That and a quarter (or nickel or dime or whatever it was in the 1960s) will get you on the subway.

    53. 53.

      Steve in the ATL

      @satby: satby=Arabic pedant.  Dossier updated.  Shukran, habibi!

      That was my understanding as well, though my knowledge of Arabic is extremely limited (wouldn’t want to end up on a watch list!).

    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      I work for city government; in an e-mail they said they were going to give employees an incentive to get vaccinated. That could be money, or something else like 4 hours of paid leave. It’s good that they’re offering encouragement for people to get vaccinated. I hope it’s not 4 hours off, though, because I’m in the position of having a lot of leave time already.

    55. 55.

      Patricia Kayden

      Yep.

      It’s not just Donald John Trump on trial. So is every Republican Senator who advanced the Big Lie and accelerated the insurrection with their active support or their refusal to state publicly Biden won the election.— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) February 9, 2021

    56. 56.

      germy

      @SFAW:

      Being Republicans, they say one thing and do another.

      McTurtle:  “The president incited a violent invasion of the Capitol!”

      Us:  “So he should be convicted then, right?”

      McTurtle:  “What??  No!”

    57. 57.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: Same — I don’t believe that for a minute either. Trump is like the Crystalline Entity in Star Trek, parasitically sucking the life force out of surrounding creatures, in his case because he lacks a core sense of self apart from reflected emotions from others. Being abruptly cut off from the attention he craves must be pure hell.

      My only misgiving about the impeachment trial is that maybe the prospect of it is the reason Trump is lying low instead of blabbing in our faces 24/7. I don’t want the current, blessed silence from that quarter to ever end.

    58. 58.

      satby

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: To be fair, I suggested a small bonus as an inducement. This is an at-will state, and my personal inclination is to tell anyone who refuses to get it to submit their resignation. It’s a doctor’s office, if they don’t want to be properly vaccinated to protect our patients they need another line of work.

      So we’re trying a carrot, but the stick will be coming.

